What a thoroughly miserable bunch of people in the lower Kenny, down by the ARE. Not been in the ground for 18 months but whining and whinging. Admittedly there were a few first timers and day trippers around us but dont shout at someone for allowing their kid to stand up when they cant see. Did agree with them on one thing, amount of people filming a corner being taken. Anyway, get me back in the Kop.
Re the game, I thought we were professional throughout and dealt with their threats relatively comfortably. Matip was outstanding and Alisson is just an incredible keeper; shot stopping, crosses, communication, foot work- everything. Well done to Harvey, such a shame his first half assist was chalked off.