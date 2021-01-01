What a thoroughly miserable bunch of people in the lower Kenny, down by the ARE. Not been in the ground for 18 months but whining and whinging. Admittedly there were a few first timers and day trippers around us but dont shout at someone for allowing their kid to stand up when they cant see. Did agree with them on one thing, amount of people filming a corner being taken. Anyway, get me back in the Kop.



Re the game, I thought we were professional throughout and dealt with their threats relatively comfortably. Matip was outstanding and Alisson is just an incredible keeper; shot stopping, crosses, communication, foot work- everything. Well done to Harvey, such a shame his first half assist was chalked off.