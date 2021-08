Headline grabbing prick.We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind the new way of refereeing'[size=0.9375rem]Jermaine Jenas[size=0.875rem]Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live[/size]If anything we had gone too far the other way with constant whistle blowing for VAR or for fouls and we forgot that end-to-end game of football that is the Premier League - it's been a welcome addition to me.Jurgen Klopp is the first person I've heard saying he wants it to go back to how it was - which is disappointing. The referees have taken so much criticism in the past couple of years for the way that the game has gone with VAR and the way they referee the game and they've reacted in the right way I think. We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind it - but he obviously felt today was too physical a game for his two centre-halves and that's his opinion.