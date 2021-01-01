« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio  (Read 11668 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
I'm sorry I called you a neanderthal. If you say you didn't mean offense I believe you. I just don't think gay sex should be used as a joke, the members of the gay community are still persecuted and ridiculed just for existing.  Having them as a punchline shouldn't be used so cavalierly.

no probs mate - I appreciate where it came from, personally I think my joke is the kind of innuendo you would get from Julian Clary or Joe Lycett

Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: mainone on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
dyche and burnley are a gang of moaning horrible pricks , but the fact is the way they play is the only way they can compete, you will not see another game all season where they get away with all that , the fact is the refereeing of the game was a joke

You will see the same against United, City and Chelsea because everyone loves the Underdog story, refs get swept up in it too. Difference is some players will go down like they've been shot against them and get the foul where we didn't. Thing is 90% of the time it doesn't work because eventually the better teams break them down but everyone remembers that 10% of the time it does work so they carry on doing it and getting away with it. Dyche bleating about poor little Burnley all the time helps their cause no end.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:49:05 pm
Nah don't fucking think I will "mate". You'd think after this week's discussion some of you neanderthals would wake up a bit and stop making tasteless "jokes".

And you and your pissy pants can do one.

I've said that it should be binned but now you even want to stomp out fucking comedy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
I'm sorry I called you a neanderthal. If you say you didn't mean offense I believe you. I just don't think gay sex should be used as a joke, the members of the gay community are still persecuted and ridiculed just for existing.  Having them as a punchline shouldn't be used so cavalierly.

Some of the most cringey,crude and xxx rated gay jokes are written and performed by gay comedians.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm
Mike Dean pretty much ambled around and blew his whistle as an after thought. Sean Dyche came with a plan to be as filthy as possible, knowing that this new rule of playing on would favour his thugs.

When have you ever heard an English coach get called out in the media for being stuck in the dark ages? English good, foreigner bad (except for Pep).

I can't wait for Burnley to get relegated just so we never have to see Ashley Barnes again.

It was obvious for all to see that they'd been instructed to leave one on the kid.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,313
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: mainone on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
dyche and burnley are a gang of moaning horrible pricks , but the fact is the way they play is the only way they can compete, you will not see another game all season where they get away with all that , the fact is the refereeing of the game was a joke

They are regularly in the top half of the disciplinary table each year. Last year they were 2nd to us.  Theyve barely had a red card since they came back up.

They get away with it all the time.  For some reason if thats how you routinely play the game, and then get your manager to slag off the opposition for being soft, then refs will allow it and give you all sorts of leeway.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
They are regularly in the top half of the disciplinary table each year. Last year they were 2nd to us.  Theyve barely had a red card since they came back up..
They get away with it all the time.  For some reason if thats how you routinely play the game, and then get your manager to slag off the opposition for being soft, then refs will allow it and give you all sorts of leeway.


See also the "Magic of the FA Cup" where teams from League 1 and down are allowed to assault top flight teams and get away with it just because that's the way it is apparently
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm »
Everything about the second goal was pure class.  The pass by Virgil, chest control by Harvey, the through ball by Trent and the finish by Sadio.  Superb football.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:07:01 pm
It was obvious for all to see that they'd been instructed to leave one on the kid.

Any team worth their salt would do that, I'd be disappointed if a team didn't do that, either to a team star player or the youngest player. Part of football. Thought Elliot was excellent tonight, for a lad of his age, always going to be teething issues but he kept his head up and deserved his 90 minutes.

Enjoyed the game, played very good. Mane looks back to his best, which is a joy. Defence looks solid and the midfield were more than happy to get on the ball and play. Bring on Chelsea!
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on Yesterday at 04:52:50 pm
What sort of crusade was McManaman on? Every foul challenge was OK apparently. Can't imagine he would have enjoyed some of that treatment himself.

Turned the comms off after about 15 minutes, he's absolutely unbearable.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm »
Burnley's plan seemed to be "Lets take it to the corner flag"  from about the 3rd minute.
And it looked like for large periods of the game one team was playing football and the other was playing rugby.

Well earned 3 points, a good day for Football.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 pm »
We won the fair play award for what the last 3 seasons so this rule change of kicking seven shades of shit out of players is going to be bad for us.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,453
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm
Any team worth their salt would do that, I'd be disappointed if a team didn't do that, either to a team star player or the youngest player. Part of football. Thought Elliot was excellent tonight, for a lad of his age, always going to be teething issues but he kept his head up and deserved his 90 minutes.

Enjoyed the game, played very good. Mane looks back to his best, which is a joy. Defence looks solid and the midfield were more than happy to get on the ball and play. Bring on Chelsea!

Any team worth their salt would deliberately try to rough up a kid starting his first game? You cant think much of us then.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,776
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm »
Didnt think Burnley were over physical.

Just amazed at the shit officiating and them feigning injury a couple of times.

They dish it out but cant take it.

Assume Dyche claiming its a penalty is a piss take.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:03:17 pm »
Couldn't find quite the right thread, but thought I'd put it here.

Seen plenty of people today moaning at the stewards/concession staff, it's not at all their fault. Most are probably new staff who haven't worked at the club before, or at least in two years - they're just doing what they're told, and getting into the groove of things again. Not their fault they're slow when fellas at concessions are ordering 6 cans of beer, 10 pies then having a go at them for not accepting cash anymore etc.

Same for the stewards.

Lay off them.
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,173
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 08:57:24 pm
You will see the same against United, City and Chelsea because everyone loves the Underdog story, refs get swept up in it too. Difference is some players will go down like they've been shot against them and get the foul where we didn't. Thing is 90% of the time it doesn't work because eventually the better teams break them down but everyone remembers that 10% of the time it does work so they carry on doing it and getting away with it. Dyche bleating about poor little Burnley all the time helps their cause no end.

Come on, mate.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 06:35:36 pm



Headline grabbing prick.


We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind the new way of refereeing'



[size=0.9375rem]Jermaine Jenas
[size=0.875rem]Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live[/size]

If anything we had gone too far the other way with constant whistle blowing for VAR or for fouls and we forgot that end-to-end game of football that is the Premier League - it's been a welcome addition to me.
Jurgen Klopp is the first person I've heard saying he wants it to go back to how it was - which is disappointing. The referees have taken so much criticism in the past couple of years for the way that the game has gone with VAR and the way they referee the game and they've reacted in the right way I think. We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind it - but he obviously felt today was too physical a game for his two centre-halves and that's his opinion.[/color]

He's a pointless gobshite and was a fucking terrible footballer :rash :wanker
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 pm »
I know there isn't one way to play football and teams need to play to their strengths but imagine having to watch Burnley every week as a supporter.  I thought we handled their physicality well while still playing our way.  These teams don't bother me as much with Matip and Van Dijk in the team.  Without being overly aggressive they are our bash bros  ;D
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,902
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 pm »
Probably been poster but form since 7 March:

WWWDDWWWWWWW = 32/36pts
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Fucking ale house football playing bastards got all they deserved which was absolutely nothing. Hoof ball wankers.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:07:32 pm
Dean loathes us, no idea why, maybe just a bitter wool or tries to show he won't give us stuff as he live nearish. Quite annoying Utd get their local worshippers while we get this 'local". When Barkley tried to end Hendo's career a few years back and he gave a yellow it hasn't got any better since with his reffing really.

Supports a 4th division club because he is a 4th level referee?
To be fair it must be hard refereeing that shower of Neanderthals in caranberoo. Its constant foul play.
We were bloody good today and never took a step backwards.
Sean Dyche is a cryarse and as for that Barnes. What a horrible lack of ability.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:13:03 pm
Whats this penalty Burnley should have had that Dyche is talking about? :lmao

Was it the one where Jota got smashed to the floor in the box?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
How the fuck was Gudmundsson not booked after his Greco Roman wrestling throw on Jota?
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 04:20:26 pm
I think Rugby refs would give more free kicks for some of that stuff.

Yellow card for the barge on Jota -tackling before he got the ball, as in a shoulder charge in the back off the ball.
And whats with Tarkowski holding his head on the floor for no reason at a corner pretending to have a head injury. Real shithouse stuff
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on Yesterday at 04:52:50 pm
What sort of crusade was McManaman on? Every foul challenge was OK apparently. Can't imagine he would have enjoyed some of that treatment himself.
Him and his mate Fletch are absolutely shite.
If only the TV companies realised how people despise their commentaries they would save a small fortune by sacking them and just having crowd noise.
And the other old dickhead on Sky is as bad.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Mcmanaman sounded like he had 300 games for Burnley under his belt in commentary, absolute joke of a performance and a true Man City legend.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:07:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:30:04 pm
Ashley Barnes need to worry about his hairline.
Definitely an Anglesea appearing at the front.
About three good trims left before his stylist says its time for a Dyche bouffant
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:51:19 pm
Loved the Show them the way to go home late on. They tried to rough us up and our centre backs and keepe werent having it. Now take your shit tactics and fuck off back to the 80s.

Never mind the 80s They would still look like a pub side in the 70s. They are on a par with the original Ale House side of that ere, Southampton. In fact Dingle Rail, the Fantail and Lobster teams of the 70s  played with more flair than that Burnley side
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:14:49 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 06:35:36 pm



Headline grabbing prick.


We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind the new way of refereeing'



[size=0.9375rem]Jermaine Jenas
[size=0.875rem]Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live[/size]

If anything we had gone too far the other way with constant whistle blowing for VAR or for fouls and we forgot that end-to-end game of football that is the Premier League - it's been a welcome addition to me.
Jurgen Klopp is the first person I've heard saying he wants it to go back to how it was - which is disappointing. The referees have taken so much criticism in the past couple of years for the way that the game has gone with VAR and the way they referee the game and they've reacted in the right way I think. We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind it - but he obviously felt today was too physical a game for his two centre-halves and that's his opinion.[/color]

Should stick to licking the arse of minor celebrities selling their book or latest niche comedy on the one show
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:16:06 am »
Was gonna watch again and paused at the burnley lineup and so had time to let it really sink in. Everybody knows that burnleys built for snide but this another level. Literally everyone in that team can play at a very high level of snide. Unprepared or unmotivated, that'd be fucking terrifying. These are fucking maniacs who like a kickabout not footballers.

seems that level of snide can keep you in the prem for years. bloody hell.  See, analytics guys!! every stat you have is no good. Not adjusted for SSR. Snide Success Rate. Quantifiable. Transfer market for these special maniacs must be small but competitive. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:20:48 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm
Was it the one where Jota got smashed to the floor in the box?

that was shocking. In the NFL the player would have been ejected.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm
How the fuck was Gudmundsson not booked after his Greco Roman wrestling throw on Jota?

Chiming sound. Voice sounds.

"Mr Molby, this question has just broken the 9 dimension space-time quantum computer that governs all the infinite universes. Things smoking and shaking, sounds like it needs oil. Software's screaming about a "Hard Foul-Soft Flop Paradox". Apparently could end all existence everywhere, or something.

Damn bro, those are hard to fix. Expensive AF.

If you could please keep to questions with ponderable answers on a mortal plane the infinite universe would really appreciate it.

Thank you, have a nice day. Your universe appreciates you"

Chime sounds
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #393 on: Today at 01:06:13 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:16:06 am
Was gonna watch again and paused at the burnley lineup and so had time to let it really sink in. Everybody knows that burnleys built for snide but this another level. Literally everyone in that team can play at a very high level of snide. Unprepared or unmotivated, that'd be fucking terrifying. These are fucking maniacs who like a kickabout not footballers.

seems that level of snide can keep you in the prem for years. bloody hell.  See, analytics guys!! every stat you have is no good. Not adjusted for SSR. Snide Success Rate. Quantifiable. Transfer market for these special maniacs must be small but competitive. 
I don't think they can promote back from the Champo if they relegate. Their tactics and squad are suited for PL survival, but maybe this is the year when they get flushed.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #394 on: Today at 01:20:20 am »
What a thoroughly miserable bunch of people in the lower Kenny, down by the ARE. Not been in the ground for 18 months but whining and whinging. Admittedly there were a few first timers and day trippers around us but dont shout at someone for allowing their kid to stand up when they cant see. Did agree with them on one thing, amount of people filming a corner being taken. Anyway, get me back in the Kop.

Re the game, I thought we were professional throughout and dealt with their threats relatively comfortably. Matip was outstanding and Alisson is just an incredible keeper; shot stopping, crosses, communication, foot work- everything. Well done to Harvey, such a shame his first half assist was chalked off.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #395 on: Today at 01:35:22 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
He's a pointless gobshite and was a fucking terrible footballer :rash :wanker

Full name Jermaine Jenasshole
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #396 on: Today at 01:40:19 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:20:20 am
What a thoroughly miserable bunch of people in the lower Kenny, down by the ARE. Not been in the ground for 18 months but whining and whinging. Admittedly there were a few first timers and day trippers around us but dont shout at someone for allowing their kid to stand up when they cant see. Did agree with them on one thing, amount of people filming a corner being taken. Anyway, get me back in the Kop.

You obviously cannot remember the Kemlyn Road crowd, these may be their children and grandchildren. Used to love waving them off from the Kop 5 minutes before the end of the match as they went to retrieve their Austin Marina's from whatever safe place they had parked them to avoid the Anfield and Tuebrook mini mafia. They must have missed the best parts of Kevin Keegan's career.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #397 on: Today at 01:47:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:19 am
You obviously cannot remember the Kemlyn Road crowd, these may be their children and grandchildren. Used to love waving them off from the Kop 5 minutes before the end of the match as they went to retrieve their Austin Marina's from whatever safe place they had parked them to avoid the Anfield and Tuebrook mini mafia. They must have missed the best parts of Kevin Keegan's career.
;D

Bit before my time mate but youre right, these folk are cut from the same cloth.
Logged

Online RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #398 on: Today at 01:53:25 am »
Is there a more underrated player in England than Matip by the way? When he's fit, he's easily in the top couple of centre backs in England
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 