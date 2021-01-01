Couldn't find quite the right thread, but thought I'd put it here.
Seen plenty of people today moaning at the stewards/concession staff, it's not at all their fault. Most are probably new staff who haven't worked at the club before, or at least in two years - they're just doing what they're told, and getting into the groove of things again. Not their fault they're slow when fellas at concessions are ordering 6 cans of beer, 10 pies then having a go at them for not accepting cash anymore etc.
Same for the stewards.
Lay off them.