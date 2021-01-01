« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio  (Read 10039 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #360 on: Today at 08:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:29:39 pm
I'm sorry I called you a neanderthal. If you say you didn't mean offense I believe you. I just don't think gay sex should be used as a joke, the members of the gay community are still persecuted and ridiculed just for existing.  Having them as a punchline shouldn't be used so cavalierly.

no probs mate - I appreciate where it came from, personally I think my joke is the kind of innuendo you would get from Julian Clary or Joe Lycett

Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #361 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: mainone on Today at 08:06:01 pm
dyche and burnley are a gang of moaning horrible pricks , but the fact is the way they play is the only way they can compete, you will not see another game all season where they get away with all that , the fact is the refereeing of the game was a joke

You will see the same against United, City and Chelsea because everyone loves the Underdog story, refs get swept up in it too. Difference is some players will go down like they've been shot against them and get the foul where we didn't. Thing is 90% of the time it doesn't work because eventually the better teams break them down but everyone remembers that 10% of the time it does work so they carry on doing it and getting away with it. Dyche bleating about poor little Burnley all the time helps their cause no end.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Nah don't fucking think I will "mate". You'd think after this week's discussion some of you neanderthals would wake up a bit and stop making tasteless "jokes".

And you and your pissy pants can do one.

I've said that it should be binned but now you even want to stomp out fucking comedy.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:06 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #363 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:29:39 pm
I'm sorry I called you a neanderthal. If you say you didn't mean offense I believe you. I just don't think gay sex should be used as a joke, the members of the gay community are still persecuted and ridiculed just for existing.  Having them as a punchline shouldn't be used so cavalierly.

Some of the most cringey,crude and xxx rated gay jokes are written and performed by gay comedians.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:35:00 pm
Mike Dean pretty much ambled around and blew his whistle as an after thought. Sean Dyche came with a plan to be as filthy as possible, knowing that this new rule of playing on would favour his thugs.

When have you ever heard an English coach get called out in the media for being stuck in the dark ages? English good, foreigner bad (except for Pep).

I can't wait for Burnley to get relegated just so we never have to see Ashley Barnes again.

It was obvious for all to see that they'd been instructed to leave one on the kid.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: mainone on Today at 08:06:01 pm
dyche and burnley are a gang of moaning horrible pricks , but the fact is the way they play is the only way they can compete, you will not see another game all season where they get away with all that , the fact is the refereeing of the game was a joke

They are regularly in the top half of the disciplinary table each year. Last year they were 2nd to us.  Theyve barely had a red card since they came back up.

They get away with it all the time.  For some reason if thats how you routinely play the game, and then get your manager to slag off the opposition for being soft, then refs will allow it and give you all sorts of leeway.
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:07:07 pm
They are regularly in the top half of the disciplinary table each year. Last year they were 2nd to us.  Theyve barely had a red card since they came back up..
They get away with it all the time.  For some reason if thats how you routinely play the game, and then get your manager to slag off the opposition for being soft, then refs will allow it and give you all sorts of leeway.


See also the "Magic of the FA Cup" where teams from League 1 and down are allowed to assault top flight teams and get away with it just because that's the way it is apparently
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,565
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:10:53 pm »
Everything about the second goal was pure class.  The pass by Virgil, chest control by Harvey, the through ball by Trent and the finish by Sadio.  Superb football.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #368 on: Today at 09:20:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:07:01 pm
It was obvious for all to see that they'd been instructed to leave one on the kid.

Any team worth their salt would do that, I'd be disappointed if a team didn't do that, either to a team star player or the youngest player. Part of football. Thought Elliot was excellent tonight, for a lad of his age, always going to be teething issues but he kept his head up and deserved his 90 minutes.

Enjoyed the game, played very good. Mane looks back to his best, which is a joy. Defence looks solid and the midfield were more than happy to get on the ball and play. Bring on Chelsea!
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on Today at 04:52:50 pm
What sort of crusade was McManaman on? Every foul challenge was OK apparently. Can't imagine he would have enjoyed some of that treatment himself.

Turned the comms off after about 15 minutes, he's absolutely unbearable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 