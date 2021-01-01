« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota  (Read 1554 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:58:29 pm
Only saw it quickly they are babbling about offside.
Yeah.. it was offside. Fair enough
The pass from Elliot was supreme though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:00:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:59:01 pm
Yeah.. it was offside. Fair enough
The last from Elliot was supreme though
Yeah, it was clear.


Stunning weight from Elliot on the pass though - this lad is magic
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:00:10 pm »
27 That "goal" at least showed us what we have to do and quicken those balls around the Burnley goal, they were sliced open.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
29 I have to say Naby is doing some really nice work, nipping his toe on the ball there when Burnley wrong footed Tsimikas there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm »
Och! Coulda been in by Sadio
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:03:24 pm »
30 That was so close to number two, Trent with a glorious ball over the Burnley defence, Mane just can't quite keep the ball down and it goes over the bar. Lovely move though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »
32 I like the smart move there by Jota stopping Burnley from taking a quick free kick, its wasted anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:05:17 pm »
I want to see these Burnley players huffing and puffing - make 'em chase that ball around lads
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:05:17 pm
I want to see these Burnley players huffing and puffing - make 'em chase that ball around lads
Move it quickly and they cant cope.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:07:35 pm »
So tantalisingly close in and around the goal by Liverpool
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:07:37 pm »
34 That was an incredible ball across the field from Hendo to Trent who crosses and Salah makes good contact but Burnley have plenty back to initially clear. It then comes back again and this time Salah can't get the direction right.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:10:17 pm »
37 After the game slowed down a bit it has suddenly come back to life. Trent almost manages to find Salah, but Burnley retrieve and then wrong foot Trent on their attack. It eventually sizzles out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:10:23 pm »
Really cool defending in our box there - hairy stuff but the lads remain calm and clear the ball
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:12:04 pm »
Tsimikas with more neat defending - he picked that ball off the Burnley attacker's foot with some aplomb
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm »
40 It's a typical early kick off this game, its stopping and starting nothing much happening. Maybe we want to make half time with our lead intact.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:13:16 pm »
Milner glaring balefully over the top of his blue mask - contrasting nicely with a grinning Thiago and smiling Gomez
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:15:36 pm »
43 That was an intelligent 40 yard ball from Hendo encouraging Salah to chase it, Mee clears. We can't make anything from our thrown in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm »
The clearest foul you will ever see on a keeper.  No foul.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
44 Tarkowski has a header, which Alisson doesn't get. It looked as though he called for the ball as Van Dijk didn't do anything. It goes over anyway
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:17:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:16:43 pm
The clearest foul you will ever see on a keeper.  No foul.
fucking grock goes flying into the Alisson from his blind side - ignored
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:16:43 pm
The clearest foul you will ever see on a keeper.  No foul.

I have a lousy stream, only just seen that again and it was a foul.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:18:31 pm »
45+2

Two minutes added on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:19:15 pm »
47 Nothing else happens, the Reds lead 1-0.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:17:49 pm
fucking grock goes flying into the Alisson from his blind side - ignored
His arm nocks Allissons arms away for the ball.  Clear foul.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:00:26 pm
Burnley look at least as good as us here when they play football. Makes their 2 minute throws & play-acting all the more baffling.


Agree but we can step it up.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
45 back underway, Liverpool attack the Annie Road end.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley ‘18 Jota
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:34:42 pm »
1-0

No, it’s offside

That’s a warning, they almost got in right before that 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:20 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
offside

lovely goal except for that

gives the Kop the biggun' and is laughed at in return as the flag became visible
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:37:32 pm »
47Free kick on half way by Burnley.  Headed clear and Gundmunson smashes Tsimikas in the face
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:38:27 pm »
Tsimikas takes a knock on the head from Gudmunsson who has the cheek to question the foul given after the shenanigans he pulled at the other end
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:38:55 pm »
50 Tarkowski down after heading the back of Sadios head

Hes back up after treatment 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,473
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:37:32 pm
47Free kick on half way by Burnley.  Headed clear and Gundmunson smashes Tsimikas in the face

Still the ref keeps his cards in his pocket, how many fouls are they allowed?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm »
52 possession for the reds, but Burnley sit deep and there no way through.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:41:59 pm »
53 corner to Burnley

Headed clear by the majestic VVD
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm »
55 Bobby being readied

Maybe for Mane?  Lets see
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,824
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm »
56, nice play, TAA feeds Jota on the edge of the area, he feeds Mane who spins but his shot lacks power.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 