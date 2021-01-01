Only saw it quickly they are babbling about offside.
Yeah.. it was offside. Fair enough The last from Elliot was supreme though
I want to see these Burnley players huffing and puffing - make 'em chase that ball around lads
The clearest foul you will ever see on a keeper. No foul.
fucking grock goes flying into the Alisson from his blind side - ignored
Burnley look at least as good as us here when they play football. Makes their 2 minute throws & play-acting all the more baffling.
47Free kick on half way by Burnley. Headed clear and Gundmunson smashes Tsimikas in the face
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]