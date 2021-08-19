« previous next »
Author Topic: CoD Vanguard  (Read 619 times)

Offline RedSince86

CoD Vanguard
« on: August 19, 2021, 07:30:04 pm »
New trailer just dropped.

Game comes out 5th November.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OQ1CwPhE8KQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OQ1CwPhE8KQ</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline LOKKO

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #1 on: August 19, 2021, 07:44:10 pm »
Is this another game set in ww1-2? I'll be giving it a miss if so
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2021, 07:59:20 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on August 19, 2021, 07:44:10 pm
Is this another game set in ww1-2? I'll be giving it a miss if so

WW2

Using the Modern Warfare engine apparently - so should instantly be better than cold war! Curious to see how it integrates into Warzone - I assume the new map will be Vanguard based and all weapons will be Vanguard weapons?
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #3 on: August 20, 2021, 08:24:12 am »
Not for me. Didn't enjoy the last effort with WW2 and having already pre-ordered BF2042 I don't think I could justify another shooter so close.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #4 on: August 20, 2021, 12:04:38 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August 20, 2021, 08:24:12 am
Not for me. Didn't enjoy the last effort with WW2 and having already pre-ordered BF2042 I don't think I could justify another shooter so close.

I've jumped in Apex Legends - until Warzone is "fixed" I won't be jumping into CoD
Offline scatman

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #5 on: August 20, 2021, 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on August 20, 2021, 12:04:38 pm
I've jumped in Apex Legends - until Warzone is "fixed" I won't be jumping into CoD

I'm just waiting for Halo to be honest. Announcing an anticheat after they've made billiions off the game, they can fuck off
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #6 on: August 22, 2021, 01:27:06 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on August 19, 2021, 07:44:10 pm
Is this another game set in ww1-2? I'll be giving it a miss if so
It's alt-history post WW2, but yeah, it's flogging a dead horse at this point, hard to think of a historical setting that hasn't been overused in military FPS titles.
Offline RedSince86

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #7 on: September 7, 2021, 10:24:52 pm »
Early Multiplayer beta gameplay.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1IjOWecJz6M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1IjOWecJz6M</a>

Offline Crimson

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #8 on: September 8, 2021, 03:54:36 pm »
Basically looks like the same game as before with slightly upgraded graphics. Another miss from me..
Online bailey90

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #9 on: September 8, 2021, 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on September  8, 2021, 03:54:36 pm
Basically looks like the same game as before with slightly upgraded graphics. Another miss from me..

They're never going to massively change it. Why would they when they make so much money out of how it is now.
Offline F-T-9

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #10 on: September 9, 2021, 10:54:46 am »
Only good thing about this is that Warzone will finally be getting a new map.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #11 on: September 9, 2021, 05:03:15 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on September  9, 2021, 10:54:46 am
Only good thing about this is that Warzone will finally be getting a new map.

When will that be?
Offline F-T-9

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #12 on: September 13, 2021, 10:15:56 pm »
Offline RedSince86

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #13 on: September 13, 2021, 11:07:30 pm »
I can never get into WW2 games, World at War i played for a couple of weeks then went back to Cod 4 and Rainbow Six Vegas 2 for another year, COD WW2 game i never bothered with, it was the worst developed Cod ever, major clusterfucks by Sledgehammer, quite a few people got fired i read.

It really is a low point in Cod multiplayer right now, COD really needs a major upheaval and giant leap forward like COD4 did for the franchise in 2007, WW2 was the starting point for the demise of CoD online, it started to be about profits with addons and pay to win loot boxes and less about the game play.

I'll wait for CoD in 2022, i have a feeling the next MW game that will have been developed for 2 years will go back to it's roots and be that arcade type fun again like Cod was from Cod4 to BO2 (2007 to 2013).

Offline scatman

Re: CoD Vanguard
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:15:15 am »
Beta play extended until 22nd
