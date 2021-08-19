I can never get into WW2 games, World at War i played for a couple of weeks then went back to Cod 4 and Rainbow Six Vegas 2 for another year, COD WW2 game i never bothered with, it was the worst developed Cod ever, major clusterfucks by Sledgehammer, quite a few people got fired i read.



It really is a low point in Cod multiplayer right now, COD really needs a major upheaval and giant leap forward like COD4 did for the franchise in 2007, WW2 was the starting point for the demise of CoD online, it started to be about profits with addons and pay to win loot boxes and less about the game play.



I'll wait for CoD in 2022, i have a feeling the next MW game that will have been developed for 2 years will go back to it's roots and be that arcade type fun again like Cod was from Cod4 to BO2 (2007 to 2013).



