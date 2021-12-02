« previous next »
Author Topic: Ticket Resale *  (Read 8549 times)

Offline rewood

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #80 on: December 2, 2021, 10:55:33 am »
Thanks for coming back Claire.  Everything the club put in place at the start of the season has failed to materialise.  A fixed number of friends and family (numbers have fluctuated), only fixed number of games when you could transfer to anyone, then only friends and family etc etc.  I guess it is in recognition of the continuing uncertainty with regards to the virus.  I have to admit, the comms from the club has been really poor here.  However, the current situation is that I can legitimately distribute tickets to absolutely anybody, Im not even restricted to my family and friends.  All I need is their full name and email address.  I could distribute my Villa ticket to someone who has never been to a game in their lives.  So, we could legitimately distribute to guys on here.  Which I think is a good thing.  Making sure tickets are going to the regular fans and the community on here. And to stop those poor saps like my kid having to spend most of next week pressing F5!!
Offline Claire.

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #81 on: December 2, 2021, 11:07:47 am »
I know that it's possible, but to not the put the site in the shit or anyone on here who may use the site to offer tickets, I need something they've published that says that and covers home fixtures.
Offline ripsaw19

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #82 on: December 2, 2021, 12:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on December  2, 2021, 11:07:47 am
I know that it's possible, but to not the put the site in the shit or anyone on here who may use the site to offer tickets, I need something they've published that says that and covers home fixtures.
Hi Claire. On the website, it does say that during this season at least, you can transfer tickets "as many times as you wish".

I'm not sure what else RAWK would require, but wanted to show you this if you hadn't seen it.

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-many-times-during-season-2021-22-will-i-be-able-to-transfer-my-ticket
Offline rewood

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #83 on: December 2, 2021, 10:31:27 pm »
Timely.  Someone just forwarded screenshot that said forward ticket option has just been added to ticket section in your account. They say changes might apply to games after Leeds. Only named friends and family after they say.
Offline Claire.

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #84 on: December 3, 2021, 10:54:31 am »
oh yeah, I saw that yesterday but didn't know if it was new or not. So is distribute going to be removed?


Btw on the above, discussion on going in staff room, but maybe they've made the decision for us.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #85 on: December 3, 2021, 11:35:02 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December  3, 2021, 10:54:31 am
oh yeah, I saw that yesterday but didn't know if it was new or not. So is distribute going to be removed?


Btw on the above, discussion on going in staff room, but maybe they've made the decision for us.
Looks like the club have been reading the forum again and have stomped out the exchange before it gets going
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #86 on: December 3, 2021, 11:48:36 am »
before the Brighton game they made some changes on the distribution tab too that never materialised in the end (despite telling fans on Twitter Brighton onwards would only be F&F).

unless they've properly tested it, it won't surprise me if this gets bumped a few games, or until next season.
Offline Shaneee.

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #87 on: December 3, 2021, 12:15:17 pm »
Would love to see the ticket exchange on here again, as mentioned previously it would be better to keep tickets among a group of people ie RAWK rather than any joe bloggs who may never have been to a game when there are active users on here short one.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #88 on: December 3, 2021, 01:57:05 pm »
Yeah if ever there is a time to bring it back, its this season.

Re-assess for next season like the club are doing
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #89 on: December 3, 2021, 03:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Shaneee. on December  3, 2021, 12:15:17 pm
Would love to see the ticket exchange on here again, as mentioned previously it would be better to keep tickets among a group of people ie RAWK rather than any joe bloggs who may never have been to a game when there are active users on here short one.

I agree. As it stands, people are just freely offering tickets out on Twitter or Facebook groups. My first few years of going to the match was 80% people sorting me out through here and it was nice to repay the favour where you can.
Offline fowler_dk

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #90 on: December 3, 2021, 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December  1, 2021, 11:43:07 am
And hopefully Im the one who nabs them ;)

I hope they go to some of the regulars in here so if you get 2 tickets for KOP then it might be the one I have to return. I have tried to find a solution so that I can go but there is no way I can travel earlier and spend 1-2 days in quarantine when I also have 2 kids here at home that needs to be taken care of so even though I really want to go and had planned to a lot of Christmas shopping I must realize that it is just not possible for me to go this time.
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #91 on: September 7, 2022, 10:12:51 am »
Can you only put a ticket up for resale game by game. As in do you have to wait for a resale window to open? A mate wants to send his Ajax home back but it looks like only Wolves can be done at the moment. He is Season Ticket holder and everyone on his F&F has a ticket. What are his options?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #92 on: September 7, 2022, 10:36:04 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on September  7, 2022, 10:12:51 am
Can you only put a ticket up for resale game by game. As in do you have to wait for a resale window to open? A mate wants to send his Ajax home back but it looks like only Wolves can be done at the moment. He is Season Ticket holder and everyone on his F&F has a ticket. What are his options?
you can't send Ajax back, only option is too give to someone on his list who can then pass it forward to someone on their list
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #93 on: September 7, 2022, 11:34:37 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on September  7, 2022, 10:36:04 am
you can't send Ajax back, only option is too give to someone on his list who can then pass it forward to someone on their list

Can he do that even if the person on their list already has an Ajax on it. Then that person forwards it on?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #94 on: September 7, 2022, 01:18:07 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on September  7, 2022, 11:34:37 am
Can he do that even if the person on their list already has an Ajax on it. Then that person forwards it on?
I don't know to be honest sorry
Offline KM519

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:29:51 am »
Just reading the above comments about not being able to sell back Ajax tickets to the club. My dad and I (both ST holders) can no longer go, and neither can anyone on our FF list, whos not already going. Did the club say that UCL tickets cant be sold back? At the minute, there will be 2 seats empty, which seems ridiculous, despite having an exchange platform in place.
Online Craig S

Re: Ticket Resale *
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:56:29 am »
Quote from: KM519 on Today at 04:29:51 am
Just reading the above comments about not being able to sell back Ajax tickets to the club. My dad and I (both ST holders) can no longer go, and neither can anyone on our FF list, whos not already going. Did the club say that UCL tickets cant be sold back? At the minute, there will be 2 seats empty, which seems ridiculous, despite having an exchange platform in place.

I get why they do it. It kind of makes sense. The Rangers home game sale will need Ajax home as a credit - that's the way it's always worked.
So if you return your ticket you won't have that credit. So you should not be on the ACS from that point. And for rangers sale you would be in the non guaranteed sale.

