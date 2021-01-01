Given that Stuart Broad is now out of the series, what is Michail Antonio seam bowling like?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Who got sent off and why ?.missed most of game!
They absolutely cannot go through a season with just Soucek, Rice and Noble as their CM options. Moyes deserves some money to try and take this side further. They do look a good side.
Is it me or David Moyes now has a huge ass?
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Moyes carrying a few extra lockdown pounds there
The debate to be had about his appearance now is whether 'has time been kind to him'. Depends upon your point of view I guess.
. Wtf that's one ugly c*nt
people like big dick nick.
Antonio seems a good lad, a rare good interview on Sky now with him
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Breaking News !!!!Premier League Season.. Null & Void West Ham declared Premier League Champions It was an amazing season two tremendous wins
Imagine if Antonio played as a striker all his career
what position did he play before? winger?
You do know what null and void means Paul?
Fuck West Ham.
A great start but its such early days . A top 8 finish is success With the Europa League my concern is the small squad
Best of luck in the EL. I'd love to see you guys win it. And please do us a solid and take points off City, Chelsea and United when you meet them in the league. Ta very much.
time to remind everyone:Soyuncu is trash
