« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August  (Read 21354 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
Did they talk about the reds before the game?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,821
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:48:36 pm
Given that Stuart Broad is now out of the series, what is Michail Antonio seam bowling like?

If we want a footballer that can bowel, surely we should look at Gary Lineker?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm »
Who got sent off and why ?.missed most of game!
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm »
West Ham has a manager that United would die for.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,297
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm
Who got sent off and why ?.missed most of game!

Perez and rightly so.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,821
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 pm »
The strong lone centre forward is really making a come back.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm »
They absolutely cannot go through a season with just Soucek, Rice and Noble as their CM options. Moyes deserves some money to try and take this side further. They do look a good side.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm »
Moyes carrying a few extra lockdown pounds there
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 09:55:55 pm »
Moyes shouldn't be wearing tight tracksuits even after the watershed
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 09:56:47 pm »
In some fairness to Leicester, they have a lot of defensive injuries and a few centre halves out.

Funny though as I remember the narrative last season (prior to the last few games) of Leicester have coped with injuries, why can't Liverpool?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 09:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
They absolutely cannot go through a season with just Soucek, Rice and Noble as their CM options. Moyes deserves some money to try and take this side further. They do look a good side.

Need another CF too as there is no way Antonio is staying fit all season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,088
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm »
Is it me or David Moyes now has a huge ass?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,297
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm
Is it me or David Moyes now has a huge ass?

Why are you checking out his ass?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,628
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm
Is it me or David Moyes now has a huge ass?

Quit ogling that mans rear.
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
Moyes carrying a few extra lockdown pounds there

The debate to be had about his appearance now is whether 'has time been kind to him'. Depends upon your point of view I guess.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
I don't think I've ever watched Daka play before - he looks incredibly quick!  I'm guessing he went to Leicester as the path to the first team looked clearer than at other linked clubs.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm
The debate to be had about his appearance now is whether 'has time been kind to him'. Depends upon your point of view I guess.


. Wtf that's one ugly c*nt
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,870
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
. Wtf that's one ugly c*nt

Yeah hes blossomed hasnt he.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
He's found his precious at West Ham
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm »
Antonio seems a good lad, a rare good interview on Sky now with him
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
Antonio seems a good lad, a rare good interview on Sky now with him

Just saw it myself and I'd agree with you.

An allround good egg is Antonio.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
Antonio seems a good lad, a rare good interview on Sky now with him

Came on to say the same. Really like him now after seeing him absolutely power through for that second goal and the interview.

Surely he meant "Dirty Dancing" for his celebration though? haha
Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm »
Breaking News !!!!

Premier League Season.. Null & Void

West Ham declared Premier League Champions

It was an amazing season two tremendous wins  :wave
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
Wonder how they are taking this on GOT, had a chance to re-sign Moyes didn't they?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,596
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Breaking News !!!!

Premier League Season.. Null & Void

West Ham declared Premier League Champions

It was an amazing season two tremendous wins  :wave

I wondered where you were hiding, Paul.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,891
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm »
Fuck West Ham.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,015
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm »
Imagine if Antonio played as a striker all his career
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,088
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
Imagine if Antonio played as a striker all his career
what position did he play before? winger?
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1188 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm
what position did he play before? winger?

Both wings, both wing-backs and both fullbacks.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,870
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Breaking News !!!!

Premier League Season.. Null & Void

West Ham declared Premier League Champions

It was an amazing season two tremendous wins  :wave

You do know what null and void means Paul? :D
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1190 on: Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Breaking News !!!!

Premier League Season.. Null & Void

West Ham declared Premier League Champions

It was an amazing season two tremendous wins  :wave

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1191 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm
You do know what null and void means Paul? :D


😂
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1192 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
A great start but its such early days . A top 8 finish is success

With the Europa League my concern is the small squad
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
Fuck West Ham.


Jealousy is a terrible thing
Dont worry were about 43 major trophies behind you 😜

Look out for the year 2525 when we catch you up 😂
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,437
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1194 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
A great start but its such early days . A top 8 finish is success

With the Europa League my concern is the small squad
Best of luck in the EL.  I'd love to see you guys win it. And please do us a solid and take points off City, Chelsea and United when you meet them in the league. Ta very much. ;D
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 12:33:36 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm
Best of luck in the EL.  I'd love to see you guys win it. And please do us a solid and take points off City, Chelsea and United when you meet them in the league. Ta very much. ;D

and Everton too for the absolute craic.
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 12:36:08 am »
I find it a bit sad that for such a historic club that their top scorer of the last 30 years doesn't even have 50 goals.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,931
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 01:09:43 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Breaking News !!!!

Premier League Season.. Null & Void

West Ham declared Premier League Champions

It was an amazing season two tremendous wins  :wave

Pah, same GD, but is 8-3 really better than 5-0? Surely clean sheets should have more weight? 

;) ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 