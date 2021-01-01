« previous next »
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:26:23 pm
From their squad I'd take Havertz, Kante and Lukaku

Into our starting eleven? Kante is the only one possibly. Which two attacking players would you take out of our starting eleven?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Pepe is pound for pound one of the worst signings ever in the Premier League.

So glad we didnt end up with him.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:26:23 pm
From their squad I'd take Havertz, Kante and Lukaku
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 06:26:28 pm
How could it get any worse? They are in 19th place and probably will be 20th next week regardless of who is coaching.

It should already have been done we all know that. Arteta is a terrible coach though, a better one could at least adjust them during a game and put in a system that makes them more efficient defensively.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm
they thought he was new Pep plus he has a head full of hair.
But forgot that Guardiola always comes with a cheque-book.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
If they think once they have Ben White, Ramsdale and Odegaard they will look great, they are in for a shock.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
If Fabinho is back next week Ill be 100% confident of a win.

Lukaku will score a shit load this year but I dont feel too worried with Virg/Matip against him.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Let's see if anyone asks Tuchel about James? If they don't they're a disgrace to put it bluntly.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm
they thought he was new Pep plus he has a head full of hair.

The Crew Cut Fraud!  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:28:03 pm
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too

After Matip, Gomez and Konate maybe.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:28:03 pm
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too

Did i read he was into the last year of his contract?

Seem to recall the story was Madrid sniffing...
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:33:36 pm
After Matip, Gomez and Konate maybe.
Not necessarily saying he is better than Konate but if we had him, i know Klopp would make him great.
I love Matip, such an underrated player but Rudiger is better player imo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:35:57 pm
Not necessarily saying he is better than Konate but if we had him, i know Klopp would make him great.
I love Matip, such an underrated player but Rudiger is better player imo.

Do you want a team of CB's?  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm
Everton are a bigger club than Chelsea and City.

Chelsea have two European Cups because their owner keeps pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into the club to prop it up.

The History song still applies, because they are not in their current position through sporting achievement but because they've just spent massively more money than actual football clubs, apart from possibly United.

Their history consists of a Russian oligarch walking in off the street and giving them hundreds of millions of pounds, saving them from bankruptcy. The exact same thing could have happened to a dozen different clubs with the same result.
I like the cut of your jib
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm
Everton are a bigger club than Chelsea and City.

Chelsea have two European Cups because their owner keeps pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into the club to prop it up.

The History song still applies, because they are not in their current position through sporting achievement but because they've just spent massively more money than actual football clubs, apart from possibly United.

Their history consists of a Russian oligarch walking in off the street and giving them hundreds of millions of pounds, saving them from bankruptcy. The exact same thing could have happened to a dozen different clubs with the same result.

Indeed.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:28:03 pm
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too

He's not better than what we have imo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:27:30 pm
Into our starting eleven? Kante is the only one possibly. Which two attacking players would you take out of our starting eleven?
I think all three would start for us
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Must say there's no shame for Arsenal losing to this Chelsea team.

They have very high quality players and a very good coach.

Liverpool, Chelsea, City - the teams who will compete for the top spot.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm
I think all three would start for us

I would disagree.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
I would disagree.  ;D

Hey, do want a tilt at the FA Cup this season or not?? They would be perfect for that! ;D
Popcorn's Art

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:45:34 pm
Hey, do want a tilt at the FA Cup this season or not?? They would be perfect for that! ;D

I am more invested in a title/CL win.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm
I think all three would start for us

There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.
And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.

Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.


Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.
And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.

Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.



You say that Bobby will start against Chelsea? Sure?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.
And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.

Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.

I think Jota will start next week, he is on a good scoring spree at the moment.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm
Arteta needs sacked. It's just as simple as that. How the fuck he's still there is beyond me.

They need to fuck him off and get captain scarlet in instead
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
You say that Bobby will start against Chelsea? Sure?

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:00:53 pm
I think Jota will start next week, he is on a good scoring spree at the moment.

I'm biased, Bobby's my favourite player when he's on top form.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 07:06:12 pm
I'm biased, Bobby's my favourite player when he's on top form.

I love Bobby too, but Jota needs to start when he's in this scoring vein.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm
I am more invested in a title/CL win.  :D

Squad depth! :D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 06:30:22 pm
But forgot that Guardiola always comes with a cheque-book.
Guardiola always comes FOR A chequebook. A big one.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm
they thought he was new Pep plus he has a head full of hair.
Havent Arsenal spent more than City this window? Pep mk2.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm
They are not rock solid at the back, they have a better keeper I would agree with (edit: I mean an improved keeper!). But if we manage to hem them in and have our shooting boots on it should be a good day.

They are *very* good defensively - to say otherwise is ignoring all the evidence available.  They have conceeded just 13 goals in the PL since Tuchel. joined them in late January, in 21 games - and of those 13, 5 of them came in the bizarre 5-2 West Brom defeat - take those out, and it's 8 goals total in 20 games.  To say that is not very good defending is, well, stretching the truth. 

In that time, they played us, Arsenal (twice now), City, Leicester, United and Spurs (so not like mostly lower end teams) - and in those games conceeded a goal against City (in a 2-1 win), 1 goal against Arsenal (in that 1-0 loss when they were resting their players for the CL final, and the goal was a back pass from Jorginho that went bad), and a goal aghainst Leicester (in another 2-1 win). 
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.
And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.

Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.

I'd say Lukaku, based on last season's evidence, where he took a giant step up with this regard, contributes a hell of a lot offensively outside his goals (11 assists last year in Seria A alone, more than Bobby has ever done, as well as more Key Passes per 90 with 1.5 vs Bobby's 1.2 last season) - and he has certainly got better at helping out defensively, although that is hard to measure and Bobby is brilliant at that.   That was a big improvement on the previous season(s) so it remains to see if that work ethic will remain.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Btw livramento was Chelse's academy player of the year last year.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Looking forward to top of the table clash next week!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:19:49 am
Looking forward to top of the table clash next week!

The good thing is people are still genuinely writing us off and will do so even if we win against Chelsea. With no new signings there is 'no way' we can keep up with the pack. Maybe people will take notice when we win come out with 7 win out of 7 after the City match at Anfield.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
football is so far behind with this.

Yep. They brought in concussion subs for this very reason. The system needs to be vastly improved
