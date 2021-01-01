From their squad I'd take Havertz, Kante and Lukaku
How could it get any worse? They are in 19th place and probably will be 20th next week regardless of who is coaching.
they thought he was new Pep plus he has a head full of hair.
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
After Matip, Gomez and Konate maybe.
Not necessarily saying he is better than Konate but if we had him, i know Klopp would make him great.I love Matip, such an underrated player but Rudiger is better player imo.
Everton are a bigger club than Chelsea and City.Chelsea have two European Cups because their owner keeps pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into the club to prop it up.The History song still applies, because they are not in their current position through sporting achievement but because they've just spent massively more money than actual football clubs, apart from possibly United.Their history consists of a Russian oligarch walking in off the street and giving them hundreds of millions of pounds, saving them from bankruptcy. The exact same thing could have happened to a dozen different clubs with the same result.
Into our starting eleven? Kante is the only one possibly. Which two attacking players would you take out of our starting eleven?
I think all three would start for us
I would disagree.
Hey, do want a tilt at the FA Cup this season or not?? They would be perfect for that!
There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.
