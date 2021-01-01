« previous next »
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:27:30 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:26:23 pm
From their squad I'd take Havertz, Kante and Lukaku

Into our starting eleven? Kante is the only one possibly. Which two attacking players would you take out of our starting eleven?
Samio

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:27:42 pm
Pepe is pound for pound one of the worst signings ever in the Premier League.

So glad we didnt end up with him.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:28:03 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:26:23 pm
From their squad I'd take Havertz, Kante and Lukaku
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:29:49 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 06:26:28 pm
How could it get any worse? They are in 19th place and probably will be 20th next week regardless of who is coaching.

It should already have been done we all know that. Arteta is a terrible coach though, a better one could at least adjust them during a game and put in a system that makes them more efficient defensively.
Red Bird

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:30:22 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:27:05 pm
they thought he was new Pep plus he has a head full of hair.
But forgot that Guardiola always comes with a cheque-book.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:31:42 pm
If they think once they have Ben White, Ramsdale and Odegaard they will look great, they are in for a shock.
Samio

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:32:12 pm
If Fabinho is back next week Ill be 100% confident of a win.

Lukaku will score a shit load this year but I dont feel too worried with Virg/Matip against him.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:32:30 pm
Let's see if anyone asks Tuchel about James? If they don't they're a disgrace to put it bluntly.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:32:51 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:27:05 pm
they thought he was new Pep plus he has a head full of hair.

The Crew Cut Fraud!  ;D
Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:33:36 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:03 pm
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too

After Matip, Gomez and Konate maybe.
A-Bomb

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:34:32 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:03 pm
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too

Did i read he was into the last year of his contract?

Seem to recall the story was Madrid sniffing...
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:35:57 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:33:36 pm
After Matip, Gomez and Konate maybe.
Not necessarily saying he is better than Konate but if we had him, i know Klopp would make him great.
I love Matip, such an underrated player but Rudiger is better player imo.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:37:53 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:35:57 pm
Not necessarily saying he is better than Konate but if we had him, i know Klopp would make him great.
I love Matip, such an underrated player but Rudiger is better player imo.

Do you want a team of CB's?  :D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:38:29 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:20:17 pm
Everton are a bigger club than Chelsea and City.

Chelsea have two European Cups because their owner keeps pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into the club to prop it up.

The History song still applies, because they are not in their current position through sporting achievement but because they've just spent massively more money than actual football clubs, apart from possibly United.

Their history consists of a Russian oligarch walking in off the street and giving them hundreds of millions of pounds, saving them from bankruptcy. The exact same thing could have happened to a dozen different clubs with the same result.
I like the cut of your jib
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:39:47 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:20:17 pm
Everton are a bigger club than Chelsea and City.

Chelsea have two European Cups because their owner keeps pouring hundreds of millions of pounds into the club to prop it up.

The History song still applies, because they are not in their current position through sporting achievement but because they've just spent massively more money than actual football clubs, apart from possibly United.

Their history consists of a Russian oligarch walking in off the street and giving them hundreds of millions of pounds, saving them from bankruptcy. The exact same thing could have happened to a dozen different clubs with the same result.

Indeed.
momo22

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:41:12 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:03 pm
Rudiger would do fine next to VVD too

He's not better than what we have imo.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:42:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:27:30 pm
Into our starting eleven? Kante is the only one possibly. Which two attacking players would you take out of our starting eleven?
I think all three would start for us
Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:43:15 pm
Must say there's no shame for Arsenal losing to this Chelsea team.

They have very high quality players and a very good coach.

Liverpool, Chelsea, City - the teams who will compete for the top spot.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:43:17 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:42:37 pm
I think all three would start for us

I would disagree.  ;D
Red Berry

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:45:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:43:17 pm
I would disagree.  ;D

Hey, do want a tilt at the FA Cup this season or not?? They would be perfect for that! ;D
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:49:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:45:34 pm
Hey, do want a tilt at the FA Cup this season or not?? They would be perfect for that! ;D

I am more invested in a title/CL win.  :D
Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:51:30 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:42:37 pm
I think all three would start for us

There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.
And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.

Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.


Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
Today at 06:53:34 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:51:30 pm
There's no way putting Havertz and Lukaku in our front three improves our team if you're losing one of Sadio or Salah.
And you're taking a bit of a risk losing Bobby as he does a very specific job which he's very good at. I'm not sure Lukaku contributes as much as Bobby does when he's not scoring.

Kante might be generally considered a great player, but I'm more than happy with Fabinho.



You say that Bobby will start against Chelsea? Sure?
