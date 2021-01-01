they should replace Arteta with Mertesacker
I don't think Chelsea are brilliant they are very efficient, their style is that of Tuchel. You have to say they are getting so much space to play in today that it is better to really judge them next week.
I'd like to think so. I think he's been badly advised by his brother. Apparently hes using a new PR company now! At the end of the day hes never going to get the kind of love that he does at Tottenham anywhere else. If that counts for anything these days
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Its a huge game next weekend.
Who could Arsenal actually get to manage them though. Absolutely wasted money the past few season. Pepe is the biggest waste of money ever to grace the Prem
Would Arsenal be better off signing a left-back, and replacing Xhaka with Tierney?Always think it can be a bit of a waste having a full-back in a team who's by miles the best player.
These aren't the games that will define arsenals season
Looking forward to Virgil v Lukaku next week. Its a game where we really need to win the midfield battle and make them play it long.
we've got a hell a match next week against these. they don't seem to give away many chances and they now have a good keeper when they do! City will be licking their lips looking at Arsenal.
Well that wouldn't be difficult, however i disagree.....if Kane had any ambition he will want trophies, and lets be frank - that isn't happening at Tottenham.
