I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
He's just missed a header on the line as well. Imagine Danny Ings with those two chances.
Armstrong missing two great chances that you just know Danny Ings would have buried.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Must be close to a United pen right?
I see England Captain Harry Kane has taken the field for his employer.
Why did mguire point at the ground after that foul? Indicate it was outside of the box? indicate "my shoes were tied together?" totally weird thing to do It wasnt a "got the ball" by any meansguys a strange duck
Not impressed by united at all here
Penandes going down because someone brushed against him slightly.Utter joke.
Still think they'll nick a winner but, me neither. All that money spent and a midfield of Fred and McTominay/Matic.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Soares, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Martinelli. Subs: Ramsdale, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Chambers, Nelson, Elneny, Balogun, Kolasinac.Fuck, that's a horrible line-up
