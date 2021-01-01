« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August  (Read 9474 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm »
Maguires shite. Does not like anyone running at him at all
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm »
Actually impressive to miss from there
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:34:06 pm »
How many more chances do you want??
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #443 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm »
Great defending from Maguire :lmao
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #444 on: Today at 03:34:22 pm »
Whats he doing heading that back across????? Fucks sake
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm »
These are all THE chances, just woeful finishing

A common fact I know, but Maguire is such a donkey
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:34:39 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:33:28 pm
He's just missed a header on the line as well. Imagine Danny Ings with those two chances.
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:33:43 pm
Armstrong missing two great chances that you just know Danny Ings would have buried.

Snap
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:34:46 pm »
Maguire being Maguire.  Throws a player down earlier and now slams another down WWF style.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:34:58 pm »
Harry Maguire is, Has always been and will always be an absolute dogshit Centre Back.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:34:59 pm »
Must be close to a United pen right?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:34:59 pm
Must be close to a United pen right?

Pogba should've had a pen for that challenge on the halfway line right there
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Why doesn't De Gea just catch that?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #452 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm »
Why did mguire point at the ground after that foul?  ;D Indicate it was outside of the box?  indicate "my shoes were tied together?"  totally weird thing to do   It wasnt a "got the ball" by any means

guys a strange duck
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:37:36 pm »
I see England Captain Harry Kane has taken the field for his employer.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm »
Fuckin hell Matic is slow isn't he. Absolute sloth of a bloke
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:38:17 pm »
Arsenal are well and truly mid-table now arent they?

Their line-up is bang average. A few decent players with potential. Not much else.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:38:26 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:37:36 pm
I see England Captain Harry Kane has taken the field for his employer.

So brave
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #457 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm »
De Gea has a longer head than I remember
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:36:55 pm
Why did mguire point at the ground after that foul?  ;D Indicate it was outside of the box?  indicate "my shoes were tied together?"  totally weird thing to do   It wasnt a "got the ball" by any means

guys a strange duck

Probably complaining about the friction of grass slowing him down.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #459 on: Today at 03:39:43 pm »

Fair play to Southampton - apologising and also issuing a full refund for every general admission ticket holder:-

(after issues with their new ticketing systems, long queues and fans not being able to get in the ground on time)

https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC/status/1429440613678731274
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:40:06 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:37:36 pm
I see England Captain Harry Kane has taken the field for his employer.

A deal mustn't be close then, as I doubt they'd risk £150m at this stage.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #461 on: Today at 03:41:31 pm »
Not impressed by united at all here
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #462 on: Today at 03:41:57 pm »
Penandes going down because someone brushed against him slightly.

Utter joke.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #463 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:41:31 pm
Not impressed by united at all here

Still think they'll nick a winner but, me neither. All that money spent and a midfield of Fred and McTominay/Matic.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:43:07 pm »
Nobody even in the box then for united, so slow to react
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #465 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm »
Matic's batteries have gone completely
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #466 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:41:57 pm
Penandes going down because someone brushed against him slightly.

Utter joke.

And shouting at the ref for not giving him anything (off the ball by the way). And already booked for same. He's a dirtbag.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #467 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
the return of J-Lingz, brap!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #468 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:42:50 pm
Still think they'll nick a winner but, me neither. All that money spent and a midfield of Fred and McTominay/Matic.
So do I but we should be finishing comfortably ahead of them
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #469 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
De Gea is always rooted to his line
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #470 on: Today at 03:43:49 pm »
The difference fans make is absolutely humongous
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:44:39 pm »
Jlingz and mctominey, hardly the squad of champions elect
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #472 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Soares, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Martinelli. 

Subs: Ramsdale, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Chambers, Nelson, Elneny, Balogun, Kolasinac.

Fuck, that's a horrible line-up
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:36:55 pm
Why did mguire point at the ground after that foul?  ;D Indicate it was outside of the box?  indicate "my shoes were tied together?"  totally weird thing to do   It wasnt a "got the ball" by any means

guys a strange duck

I suspect he was assuming that like Fernandes always tries to do, Ward-Prowse was going to steal a few yards at the free kick.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #474 on: Today at 03:46:16 pm »
Sancho  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #475 on: Today at 03:47:39 pm »
Jesus Sky Sports are fucking clinging to this "unbeaten away record" aren't they?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #476 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm »
For the 96 stand up
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #477 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
Where the hell has 5 mins come from?!?!?
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #478 on: Today at 03:48:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:45:14 pm
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Soares, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Chambers, Nelson, Elneny, Balogun, Kolasinac.

Fuck, that's a horrible line-up


Good grief that is grim for Arsenal (and great for chelsea).

That defence  :o :o :o
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #479 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:45:14 pm
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Soares, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Chambers, Nelson, Elneny, Balogun, Kolasinac.

Fuck, that's a horrible line-up

Take out saka, ESR and tierney out that team and its a bottom half team.
