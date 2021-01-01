They look unstoppable this season.
Everton much the better team.
Got stopped last week, dont think they are all that incredible as some would have you think. They get Kane then its a different story but as of now they are not a million miles ahead of the rest.
They are not unstoppable, I can think of at least one team who can halt them...
I wasn't being entirely serious If this result had happened last week however, I'd suspect a lot would be saying it.
Cracker 2-2
Ha-ha. Cried it in!
5-0
Boring....
Have Leeds v Everton on myself, decent game too.
Flat track bullies
You are braver than me, watching the BS take on a team with little or no defence, what could possibly go wrong?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
draw would be fair result imo
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Is Pulisic playing against us next weekend?
Is he injured then ?
Leeds may sneak the win here
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]