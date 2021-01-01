« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August  (Read 3589 times)

Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:30:53 pm
They look unstoppable this season.
On course to achieve the mythical 114 points...
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:31:07 pm
Everton much the better team.

Sadly predictable, Leeds are such a let-down.  ::)
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:31:07 pm
Everton much the better team.

Leeds have been awful again, hopefully they play like this when we go there after the break
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:34:55 pm »
Cracker 2-2
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:30:53 pm
They look unstoppable this season.

They are not unstoppable, I can think of at least one team who can halt them...
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:35:20 pm »
Arf!

Great hit that
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:32:33 pm
Got stopped last week, dont think they are all that incredible as some would have you think. They get Kane then its a different story but as of now they are not a million miles ahead of the rest.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:35:19 pm
They are not unstoppable, I can think of at least one team who can halt them...

I wasn't being entirely serious ;) If this result had happened last week however, I'd suspect a lot would be saying it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:35:51 pm »
Martinez  :o :o :o

I guess if you are going to give a pen away....

Although it may have been offside.
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:35:26 pm
I wasn't being entirely serious ;) If this result had happened last week however, I'd suspect a lot would be saying it.

Ahh right so Ted ;D
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:31:07 pm
Everton much the better team.

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:34:55 pm
Cracker 2-2

Ha-ha. Cried it in!
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Ha-ha. Cried it in!

Leeds will concede again, they've got no decent defence.
Online skipper757

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:37:06 pm »
That is fantastic from Raphinha.  If Yerry Mina wasn't so busy wrestling in the box and lacking all awareness, he could've tried to block it.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm »
Pickers was horizontal in the air for a moment there
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Martinez is very lucky, it was an awful foul, pretty much kicked the guy in the head!

But its been called offside, no pen an no yellow card I suppose?
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:39:09 pm »
Decent game this.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:41:09 pm »
Everton well on top again.
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:42:05 pm »
5-0
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:42:34 pm »
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:43:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:42:34 pm
Boring....

Have Leeds v Everton on myself, decent game too.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:43:08 pm
Have Leeds v Everton on myself, decent game too.

You are braver than me, watching the BS take on a team with little or no defence, what could possibly go wrong?  :D
Online skipper757

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm »
Raphinha looks great this second half.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:42:34 pm
Boring....
Flat track bullies
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:44:47 pm
Flat track bullies

Absolutely, wait until they play a team who knows how to hit them. Different story then.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:47:26 pm »
draw would be fair result imo
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:47:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:44:37 pm
You are braver than me, watching the BS take on a team with little or no defence, what could possibly go wrong?  :D

Both teams are shite, Everton should be winning but with 5 mins to go and Keane, Mina & Pickford on the pitch it can go either way
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Is Pulisic playing against us next weekend?
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm »
Mina going all Mutumbo on Bamford.  Hilarious.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Think this could be Raphinia's last season with Leeds.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #148 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Leeds late winner would be sweet
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #149 on: Today at 04:49:30 pm »
Coleman lol as if he has any goals from there in his career
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #150 on: Today at 04:49:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:47:26 pm
draw would be fair result imo
No way Norwich will score 5.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #151 on: Today at 04:50:28 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:48:39 pm
Is Pulisic playing against us next weekend?

Is he injured then ?
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #152 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:44:37 pm
You are braver than me, watching the BS take on a team with little or no defence, what could possibly go wrong?  :D

Leeds may sneak the win here ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #154 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:50:32 pm
Leeds may sneak the win here ;D

I'm not biting.  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 21st-23rd August
« Reply #155 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
just why on earth is Brighton-Watford last match of the day?
