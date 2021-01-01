« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft  (Read 5849 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm »
Look at the players I've already lost though.  Albertini was picked because I lost Rijkaard to Gerald.  Gullit went to Betty and fuck knows who picked Van Basten.  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
the fact that you havent picked Boban yet is criminal
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:28:53 pm »
All in good time my friend. I mean he's no Prosinecki but he alright.  8)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:29:52 pm »
Psycho should've stayed in Prague. He wants out bad.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:53 pm
All in good time my friend. I mean he's no Prosinecki but he alright.  8)

No Prosinecki no Party
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm »
Terry taken will make my 2 CBs a little less vile. ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • YNWA
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:22:16 pm
Look at the players I've already lost though.  Albertini was picked because I lost Rijkaard to Gerald.  Gullit went to Betty and fuck knows who picked Van Basten.  ;D

I lost all those players as well
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:36:32 pm
I lost all those players as well

Terry (Thankfully), Cole and Zanetti for me.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
I think i have about 4 players who ill get without them getting taken from me, just do i gamble and get the rest.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:50:42 pm »
Lost 3 players I wanted. The rest, none of yous can get at this point.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:50:48 pm »
Slowed up a bit have wew?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:50:48 pm
Slowed up a bit have wew?

Labradoodle has nine minutes, then its Lobo's turn
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:55:06 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:52:29 pm
Labradoodle has nine minutes, then its Lobo's turn

Sound, my next pick is a goodun.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
Ok, so Sol is picked.  :-*
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:35 pm
I'm fairly sure i know which manager everyone has now.

Samie, would you send me your suspect list - I'd be curious to know what you think.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:47:19 pm »
That wouldn't be fair to the other because by knowing who they are you have an unforeseen advantage x2.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:47:19 pm
That wouldn't be fair to the other because by knowing who they are you have an unforeseen advantage x2.

Then post it for everyone :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,591
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 08:49:51 pm
Then post it for everyone :)

That'll take some of his precious time away from Only Fans.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #458 on: Today at 08:51:54 pm »
PIM next, so we will just wait the hour then ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:51:54 pm
PIM next, so we will just wait the hour then ;D

Told ya so who is up now?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #460 on: Today at 09:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:33:49 pm
Told ya so who is up now?

Trend
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #461 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm »
Sorry lads, mother-in-law just arrived.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:01:53 pm »
Thats not a bad front three ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:01:53 pm
Thats not a bad front three ;D

Almost took Benzema but didnt want the Karius effect to taint anything - so Ill wait for a better partner.

he who fannies about and dives around, Salah and Benzema

Narcissus, Pharoah, and Madrista Hand Cream
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 10:31:34 pm
Almost took Benzema but didnt want the Karius effect to taint anything - so Ill wait for a better partner.

he who fannies about and dives around, Salah and Benzema

Narcissus, Pharoah, and Madrista Hand Cream

A few goals in it all the same, De Bruyne and Makelele and another in midfield is setting up nice.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:52:22 pm »
I hope SPS is around to make his pick. I wanna make my second pick today. If it's tomorrow, yall will have to wait.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 10:52:22 pm
I hope SPS is around to make his pick. I wanna make my second pick today. If it's tomorrow, yall will have to wait.

He is online.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 10:52:22 pm
I hope SPS is around to make his pick. I wanna make my second pick today. If it's tomorrow, yall will have to wait.

Just send it to me you daft bugger
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #468 on: Today at 11:06:35 pm »
El Chino, lovely pick.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #469 on: Today at 11:07:05 pm »
It we dont get back on track by 1am ill PM you my next 4, think ill get them.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #470 on: Today at 11:09:00 pm »
You'll get it mate. Psycho, Maxwell and me are all here.
Logged

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #471 on: Today at 11:09:32 pm »
think i'm giving up on a good midfield
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #472 on: Today at 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:09:00 pm
You'll get it mate. Psycho, Maxwell and me are all here.

Sound, my next pick is a belter. Worth waiting up for ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #473 on: Today at 11:11:04 pm »
You got up for a piss though didn't ya?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #474 on: Today at 11:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 11:09:32 pm
think i'm giving up on a good midfield

Mate, it's not good to channel your inner Samie.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #475 on: Today at 11:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:11:04 pm
You got up for a piss though didn't ya?

Yup im wide awake now.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #476 on: Today at 11:16:50 pm »
alright fuck it
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,349
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #477 on: Today at 11:17:21 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #478 on: Today at 11:20:44 pm »
LMan already picked him mate.  ;D
Logged

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #479 on: Today at 11:21:59 pm »
ah, thread's not updated. thought it was strange. ah well saves the "totti and del piero could't play together" comments
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 