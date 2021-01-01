« previous next »
Author Topic: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft  (Read 5387 times)

Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:05:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:02:14 pm
Apart from Ronaldo though none of Mourinhos players are really all time greats like some other managers might get, but the pool is a lot deeper for the 'only' world class ones. Last few rounds are going to be fascinating. Unless I'm woefully wrong....neither Messi or Maradona can be picked. No Beckenbauer or Pele. No Best, Eusebio, Di Stefano or Puskas. No Zico.

Yep, some will be nervous to push through these early picks. The one with Dalglish is sitting back legs up right now. Almost took him out, but wanted the Liverpool representation in. 
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:16:38 pm »
I'm here is it 1 pick or 2?

I gave my picks to Betty just in case I wasn't here.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:16:38 pm
I'm here is it 1 pick or 2?

I gave my picks to Betty just in case I wasn't here.

You need to make 2 picks.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:23:05 pm »
Big pressure on Samie here, huge picks still coming through. Baresi in round four..... Impressive.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #404 on: Today at 02:29:49 pm »
Drinks Sangria is up.  Dr. Sang as I like to call him or blood Doc.

Let the blood letting begin
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #405 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm »
Sent Cleveland's pick to both Elzar and DeFacto - waiting for PIM and then you can post.   Have Gerry or DeFacto text me if you need clarification.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:25:42 pm »
Done with my pick
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
I have the next pick. but I have no idea who it is as Trend only sent a picture,
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm »
I'm fairly sure i know which manager everyone has now.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »


Even reverse imaging doesnt work
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:31:43 pm »
Think it's Jurgen Kohler from a bit of searching
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »


Claus you scamp
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm »
Jurgen Kohler  ;D

It was in the title of message Elzar 😉😉
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:16:38 pm
I'm here is it 1 pick or 2?

I gave my picks to Betty just in case I wasn't here.

Sorry mate, had a crazy one today and didn't even stop to check my PMs. Hope you didn't miss out on anyone.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Damn, wanted Kohler ahead of Squidward.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm »
Just going now
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
Gerald he has been taken by PIM.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #418 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm »
Need a bad footballer hair draft.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #419 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:14:41 pm
Need a bad footballer hair draft.

hello Mr Fabio capello  :)
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:39:59 pm »
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:33:32 pm
DEL PIERO and SHEVCHENKO
Stop stealing my picks!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:28:19 pm »
Love those two picks today ;D

Thanks mate for sorting them out.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:45:40 am
Hate it and hate his massive, massive pool of world class players. Even though a good portion of them were shite or anonymous under him. That's the game though. I always thought that Mourinho and Capello would take some beating.

Yes some pool to choose from.


Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:02:14 pm
Apart from Ronaldo though none of Mourinhos players are really all time greats like some other managers might get, but the pool is a lot deeper for the 'only' world class ones. Last few rounds are going to be fascinating. Unless I'm woefully wrong....neither Messi or Maradona can be picked. No Beckenbauer or Pele. No Best, Eusebio, Di Stefano or Puskas. No Zico.

Yes my first 5 picks proves that point  ;D :wave
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Franco only getting picked in round 4 is a shocking display in here.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
I could've got him in Round 3 but Maldini and Baggio were more of a threat at getting picked by some dickhead than him so they had to be picked asap.  :D
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:29 pm
I could've got him in Round 3 but Maldini and Baggio were more of a threat at getting picked by some dickhead than him so they had to be picked asap.  :D

Two of an unbeliveable and legendary back for so far ;)
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:36:51 pm »
Whoever has the other one of Sacchi or Capello missed out on a great drafting moment there not picking Baresi after Samie picked Albertini
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:14:10 pm
Stop stealing my picks!
I'll swap you for some of those midfielders you hoovered up!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:36:51 pm
Whoever has the other one of Sacchi or Capello missed out on a great drafting moment there not picking Baresi after Samie picked Albertini

Yup.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm »
I sure as hell won't be winning this draft.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:36:51 pm
Whoever has the other one of Sacchi or Capello missed out on a great drafting moment there not picking Baresi after Samie picked Albertini

Well Samie may still have a chance of a certain back 4, 2 missing, if he has one of those two, a certain one miond ;D
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #432 on: Today at 06:42:52 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:38:16 pm
I sure as hell won't be winning this draft.

I will. ;) ;D
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #433 on: Today at 06:44:37 pm »
It's pretty obvious I've Arrigo Sacchi dickwads. Look at the players I've chosen.  ;D
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #434 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm »
The Beast. Be afraid, be very fucking afraid
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #435 on: Today at 06:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:44:37 pm
It's pretty obvious I've Arrigo Sacchi dickwads. Look at the players I've chosen.  ;D

Nobody knows who i have.
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #436 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:49:21 pm
The Beast. Be afraid, be very fucking afraid

He was a big fanny ;D
