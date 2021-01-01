Apart from Ronaldo though none of Mourinhos players are really all time greats like some other managers might get, but the pool is a lot deeper for the 'only' world class ones. Last few rounds are going to be fascinating. Unless I'm woefully wrong....neither Messi or Maradona can be picked. No Beckenbauer or Pele. No Best, Eusebio, Di Stefano or Puskas. No Zico.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I'm here is it 1 pick or 2? I gave my picks to Betty just in case I wasn't here.
I'm here is it 1 pick or 2? I gave my picks to Betty just in case I wasn't here.
Need a bad footballer hair draft.
hello Mr Fabio capello
DEL PIERO and SHEVCHENKO
Hate it and hate his massive, massive pool of world class players. Even though a good portion of them were shite or anonymous under him. That's the game though. I always thought that Mourinho and Capello would take some beating.
I could've got him in Round 3 but Maldini and Baggio were more of a threat at getting picked by some dickhead than him so they had to be picked asap.
Stop stealing my picks!
Whoever has the other one of Sacchi or Capello missed out on a great drafting moment there not picking Baresi after Samie picked Albertini
I sure as hell won't be winning this draft.
It's pretty obvious I've Arrigo Sacchi dickwads. Look at the players I've chosen.
The Beast. Be afraid, be very fucking afraid
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]