I've PM'd Gerry to go, I think thats probably fair at this stage.



Yeah its definitely an interesting one. I'm still debating whether to pick my team based on all time career, or career under my particular manager. Hopefully everyone judges by their whole career. If you've got Rafa, for example, you're pretty much limited to his Liverpool and Valencia teams if you dont and probably end up missing out on 3/4 players from his time at Real, Inter and Chelsea who would push that team up in comparison to some of the others that are likely to be picked.