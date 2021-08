The problem is he joined a side with bigger stars that overshadowed whatever he produced on the pitch.



This is kind of what it feels like - Perez used him as the leverage to launch his campaign to be elected president, then within a year here comes Zidane, then another 12 months Ronaldo, here comes Beckham after another year etc etc.He was never much of a goalscorer, but wide players were tasked differently 20 years ago. Only Messi has more La Liga assists though I think, and other than Messi/Suarez, I think Figo/Morientes is the combo with the most goals via assists in La Liga history.