« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft  (Read 1295 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
  • Bam!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:42:56 pm
Elzar lets be having you, update the thread.

I cant get on a laptop until later. Will do it then.

Still going to assign everyone a manager. If anyone wants to run their own draft where you pick a manager first then feel free.

Im tempted to add Mourinho into the list, as he has managed some top players and gives a more recent look at things, and he might as well retire now. Will go over the managers list again. The more we have the more interesting it will be trying to work out who everyone has (although youre more than welcome to tell everyone)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
I cant get on a laptop until later. Will do it then.

Still going to assign everyone a manager. If anyone wants to run their own draft where you pick a manager first then feel free.

Im tempted to add Mourinho into the list, as he has managed some top players and gives a more recent look at things, and he might as well retire now. Will go over the managers list again. The more we have the more interesting it will be trying to work out who everyone has (although youre more than welcome to tell everyone)

Decisive - I love it!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,453
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
I cant get on a laptop until later. Will do it then.

Still going to assign everyone a manager. If anyone wants to run their own draft where you pick a manager first then feel free.

Im tempted to add Mourinho into the list, as he has managed some top players and gives a more recent look at things, and he might as well retire now. Will go over the managers list again. The more we have the more interesting it will be trying to work out who everyone has (although youre more than welcome to tell everyone)

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm »
There is no lad called Cleveland Brown on here. Can we stop with this crap.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,510
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:12:49 pm »
Trend, just admit you've resorted to making up mates instead of admitting you don't have any like the rest of us.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,833
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:13:58 pm »
My mate Green Bay Packer would like to play. Is that ok?
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:12:49 pm
Trend, just admit you've resorted to making up mates instead of admitting you don't have any like the rest of us.

Hahazellini :)

I make up a lot shit, but in this case a few around here will be able to suss out the pick maker as a real person full of shit like the rest of us!

But for now just call him Cleveland Brown.  And it would be Nick who comes up with Green Bay friend, probably is in jail :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm
There is no lad called Cleveland Brown on here. Can we stop with this crap.

Samie, this is a time where it is best if you stop posting about things you do not know about (friendly advice).
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:23:43 pm »
There is a Cleveland Red on here but he hasn't been active since 2015. I asked a mod too and he's not aware.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,510
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm
Hahazellini :)

I make up a lot shit, but in this case a few around here will be able to suss out the pick maker as a real person full of shit like the rest of us!

But for now just call him Cleveland Brown.  And it would be Nick who comes up with Green Bay friend, probably is in jail :)

ha ha, let's see :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,146
  • JFT96
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm »
Originally I thought Trend was just so addicted to drafting that he wanted to enter twice, but now I'm thinking it's Claus from beyond the grave. Shame we lost him.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
  • Bam!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm »
Any straddlers want to join? Going to sort managers (last minute suggestions!?) and send out PMs tomorrow to give a day research. Then start picking from tomorrow/Monday properly.

Will see what numbers we have and decide on this outsider Trend has offered me up, if it makes it awkward numbers it might have to be a no.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm
Originally I thought Trend was just so addicted to drafting that he wanted to enter twice, but now I'm thinking it's Claus from beyond the grave. Shame we lost him.

Cleveland is a shy lad to be fair.

If you want to know the answer to this public question all you have to do is privately DM DeFacto or Gerry Attrick or myself...  (and I am addicted true, but I wouldn't double dip to get the chip :)

Btw Betty, apologies for my last interaction, way out of bounds and unnecessary.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,146
  • JFT96
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 07:57:34 pm
Cleveland is a shy lad to be fair.

If you want to know the answer to this public question all you have to do is privately DM DeFacto or Gerry Attrick or myself...  (and I am addicted true, but I wouldn't double dip to get the chip :)

Btw Betty, apologies for my last interaction, way out of bounds and unnecessary.

Intriguing!

Water under the bridge, my friend. I was probably being a twat anyway  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm »
Whoever pics the bald fraud needs to be banned from drafting.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm
Whoever pics the bald fraud needs to be banned from drafting.

Do you reckon a Hodgson team would beat pep's on here? If so, bin the baldy c*nt off
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,421
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
You'd have to after all he's gone from Halmstead to Malmo to Xamex and back again.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
You'd have to after all he's gone from Halmstead to Malmo to Xamex and back again.
 

Is there any point drafting a Pep team? Who's gonna vote for the old quilt?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
  • Bam!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:07:24 am »
First post updated.

Trends friend is in to make the numbers even.

After some PM suggestions the manager list has been reduced to 14 anyway:


Sacchi
Mourinho
Michels
Robson
Van Gaal
Lippi
Aragones
Dalglish
Eriksson
Capello
Hitzfeld
Heynckes
Trapattoni
Benitez

If anyone has any issues you have about 5 hours until I draw out managers and send PM's with your manager in.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 