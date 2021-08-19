« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft  (Read 905 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • Bam!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on August 19, 2021, 07:57:59 pm
Cleveland Brown wants in


I think this is fine. is this fine? I have no idea.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:17:10 pm
I think this is fine. is this fine? I have no idea.

Cleveland is a newbie friend from the US - and is a little shy (so he asked me to post his picks).   Lets see how he does :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,440
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:36:19 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:26:13 pm
I thought the whole point was to judge the players under the managers reign?


I think either way is pretty interesting. Imagine finding out that Roy Hodgson had once managed Cruyff, Neeskens and Maradona in a friendly in 1979, or Colin Wanker managed Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,440
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:40:49 pm »
Oh and I think the 'mystery guest' thing is probably ok....
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm »
The more the merrier.,

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,389
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:16:54 pm »
There is no one of that name on RAWK, he's just made him up.  ;D
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,949
  • YNWA
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:26:36 pm »
Count me in..
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm »
Yessss PIM lad!! :D Good to see you back
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,492
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:36:19 pm
I think either way is pretty interesting. Imagine finding out that Roy Hodgson had once managed Cruyff, Neeskens and Maradona in a friendly in 1979, or Colin Wanker managed Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

Not bagsying him or anything but Hodgson would be a good manager to get.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:51:58 pm »
How long until we start?  Have yet to do some basic research.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm »
So we have 12 now [with Cleveland dog included along with PIM]

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,440
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm »
I'd say start on Monday.....
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:02:09 pm »
I'd say sunday.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm »
Ill play but Im driving home from Ireland on Tuesday so wont be around to pick.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
  • JFT96
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm »
Can't remember if it was mentioned, but do the managers need to be retired?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm
Can't remember if it was mentioned, but do the managers need to be retired?

Not sure if Elzar agreed to it, but I said no active managers
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:02:09 pm
I'd say sunday.

Fantasy football draft is Sunday - and you need to be there.   So how about lets go Lobo and try for Monday :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm
Fantasy football draft is Sunday - and you need to be there.   So how about lets go Lobo and try for Monday :)

A man can't do two things at once?  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,389
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:00:27 pm »
I'm ready...been chasing some chickens to prep.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:37:12 pm »
And you didn't invite us?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,113
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm »
I'm in.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
A man can't do two things at once?  ;D

Un huh

I know which one would take precedent :)

Alrighty, I'll forgive Fowler almighty!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • Bam!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm »
Happy to start Monday to see if we can fill up. Wont get on much over the weekend myself. Will PM when we are ready to go

In the mean time get discussing any managers to add or remove and ill try finalise a list.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:43:06 pm »
13 total. One more and I'd say we go
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,389
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 pm »
Psycho said to me he's playing but not confirmed in thread yet.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,958
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:47:02 pm
Psycho said to me he's playing but not confirmed in thread yet.

Get him to sign a contract in blood fam.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,113
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:52:51 pm »
I just wanted to be the spanner in the works leaving an odd number ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,949
  • YNWA
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:59:21 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:52:51 pm
I just wanted to be the spanner in the works leaving an odd number ;D

Never change, Sarge  ;D
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,949
  • YNWA
Re: Samie's Legendary Manager Draft
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:59:51 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm
Yessss PIM lad!! :D Good to see you back

Thanks mate.. It's good to be back
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 