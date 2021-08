Might be too late, but I have a suggestion. Instead of a manager pot luck, let everyone pick their own managers (no Liverpool managers) in round 1 then continue with players in round 2 meaning those who picked a manager last get first choice of players.This way you make the manager picks a lot more tactical and people can only blame themselves if they've ballsed up their choice(I would ban Liverpool managers in any case. Whoever gets one of ours is almost an auto-win. Unless it's Hodgson