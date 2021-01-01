There's absolutely no way they will be checked inside the ground. It's just not feasible.



They don't have much space either to fence off the ground and do checks prior to the turnstiles. You also have to have a proper system in place for 'random' checks, to prevent accusations of discrimination etc....



Unless there is something that flags up on peoples NFC at turnstiles, and that stewards have to authorise something that confirms they've performed the checks on those people before proceeding into the ground, then realistically it's not happening.