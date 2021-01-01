« previous next »
Author Topic: Ground Entry  (Read 34664 times)

stoz

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 02:19:27 pm
There's absolutely no way they will be checked inside the ground. It's just not feasible.

They don't have much space either to fence off the ground and do checks prior to the turnstiles. You also have to have a proper system in place for 'random' checks, to prevent accusations of discrimination etc....

Unless there is something that flags up on peoples NFC at turnstiles, and that stewards have to authorise something that confirms they've performed the checks on those people before proceeding into the ground, then realistically it's not happening.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 02:38:11 pm
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:19:27 pm
There's absolutely no way they will be checked inside the ground. It's just not feasible.

They don't have much space either to fence off the ground and do checks prior to the turnstiles. You also have to have a proper system in place for 'random' checks, to prevent accusations of discrimination etc....

Unless there is something that flags up on peoples NFC at turnstiles, and that stewards have to authorise something that confirms they've performed the checks on those people before proceeding into the ground, then realistically it's not happening.

I suppose similar check points that was in place for Palace at the end of last season probably cannot be used due the increase in capacity?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 02:41:28 pm
does anyone know if you can get tested before the game near anfield and then get in with this check
redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 02:42:29 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:41:28 pm
does anyone know if you can get tested before the game near anfield and then get in with this check

Pretty sure you can use the LFT testing station in Stanley Park car park and then go in with the result.
stoz

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 02:51:16 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:38:11 pm
I suppose similar check points that was in place for Palace at the end of last season probably cannot be used due the increase in capacity?

With it being a winters night, and 5-6 times as many people, then definitely not.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 06:12:53 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:42:29 pm
Pretty sure you can use the LFT testing station in Stanley Park car park and then go in with the result.

thanks RG
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm
Got email there.
TO;

1) Complete the online LFC Covid Check form at least 4 hours before kick-off: Click here to access the form.

2) Bring your COVID documentation to the match
 
ALL FANS MUST;

3) Wear a facemask whilst moving around the stadium unless you are exempt (there is more information in the Health and Safety section below)
Barrowred

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 06:52:44 pm
Had the email asking for my details ahead of tomorrows game. Just asks for email, phone number and member's number.
redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 07:03:17 pm
Yeah I've had it as well.
Kls89

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 07:34:49 pm
It does say on the email that random spot checks will be made and you may be asked for your pass. I think there must be some relaxing of the restrictions for tomorrow, especially as the government have given them less than 48 hours notice to be able to facilitate these timely additional checks.

I think going forward, well be given a code on the nhs app, which we can then input online to the club the day before.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
And I have had nothing, wish it was all supporters doesn't help my anxiety that I could be refused entry as they havn't sent me an email.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 07:48:09 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
And I have had nothing, wish it was all supporters doesn't help my anxiety that I could be refused entry as they havn't sent me an email.

you will be fine as long as you have your passport or negative test

The TO are a fucking joke though
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 08:04:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:48:09 pm
you will be fine as long as you have your passport or negative test

The TO are a fucking joke though

Sorted a downloaded copy of my pass, as you have to login in to the website everytime to bring the pass up and it took 5mins tonight in the house.  :butt
Shanklygates

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm
Passport? I have a picture on my phone but surely the NHS app is enough

Not convinced everyone will see that in Q1. I didnt until a mate asked about it ::)
redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 pm
I've downloaded mine to Google Pay.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #575 on: Today at 10:48:37 am
Anyone had email from the club about ground entry tonight? LFCHelp tweeted one been sent to everyone with a ticket last night but I don't have one.
redgriffin73

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #576 on: Today at 10:49:24 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:48:37 am
Anyone had email from the club about ground entry tonight? LFCHelp tweeted one been sent to everyone with a ticket last night but I don't have one.

Yes, a Covid form to fill in - check your spam maybe.
stevieG786

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #577 on: Today at 11:30:41 am
going to the cup game at Anfield next week

just to confirm

- i have to fill out the covid form (anyone have a link?)
- show either a covid passport (double jabbed) or a negative antigen test (if not vaccindated)
- wear a mask at all times

is this correct?
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #578 on: Today at 11:34:52 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:49:24 am
Yes, a Covid form to fill in - check your spam maybe.

Already checked and there is nothing there.  The covid form they are saying not to everyone will get one, but the stadium access information everyone should recieve that email if they have a ticket and I definitely have a ticket.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #579 on: Today at 11:38:32 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:30:41 am
going to the cup game at Anfield next week

just to confirm

- i have to fill out the covid form (anyone have a link?) If sent one
- show either a covid passport (double jabbed) or a negative antigen test (if not vaccindated) yes
- wear a mask at all times Only on concourse but I may wear it all game on Wednesday being so close to Christmas

is this correct?
Philipm20

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #580 on: Today at 11:39:58 am
Shanklygates

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #581 on: Today at 11:48:31 am
I didn't see it in the email either but it's under Q1
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ground Entry
Reply #582 on: Today at 11:53:34 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:48:37 am
Anyone had email from the club about ground entry tonight? LFCHelp tweeted one been sent to everyone with a ticket last night but I don't have one.

got mine last night, the restrictions and lack of clarity mean I wont be able to attend. if you are a subscriber there is better clarity on TAW than you get from the ticket office
