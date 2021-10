Anyone saw the COVID certification in the supports email for city from the Club? Be prepared to show double vaccination status or negative LFT if you get selected by stewards in a spot check. Have I missed something as thought it wasnít required to be double vaccinated and that it was voluntary if you wanted to show it?



ĎPrepare to show COVID CERTIFICATION. Spot checks are being introduced at Anfield for this game, in line with the latest Premier League match day protocols and with all other clubs across the league. Spot checks will involve the clubís stewarding team selecting a small percentage of fans and colleagues at random to be asked to show their Covid-19 Status and Certifications. All home and away supporters attending the game should be prepared to present either proof of being double vaccinated with the NHS Covid Pass or a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before KO. Ď