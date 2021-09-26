« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ground Entry  (Read 19911 times)

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #360 on: September 26, 2021, 03:56:54 pm »
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #361 on: September 26, 2021, 03:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on September 26, 2021, 03:56:54 pm
You can't really "borrow" a ST as it's on their phone, but tickets can be transferred to you

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-am-i-able-to-transfer-my-seat-to-someone-else-if-i-cannot-make-it-to-a-game-and-how-do-i-do-this

I don`t have a season ticket. I have always got tickets via others.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #362 on: September 26, 2021, 04:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on September 26, 2021, 03:59:03 pm
I don`t have a season ticket. I have always got tickets via others.
No I realised that, hence my reply. The FAQ still applies but obviously it wouldn't be you doing the transferring. You did ask about borrowing STs

Quote from: Raaphael on September 26, 2021, 02:08:03 pm
Maybe this is the wrong thread and has been answered before, but does anyone know how borrowing seasontickets works now?


Either well, think it's help you to read part of that page to understand more
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September 24, 2021, 05:49:31 pm
I went for it and deleted it manually from my old phone and was able to add it successfully to my new phone via the ticketing site.

So I got the iPhone 13 this weekend and I pulled the NFC Pass into its wallet from the iCloud. Will this work or not because its a different device? I contacted the club and I had a bit of a generic mail back saying click the 3 dots and pull the pass down to update, it does update but Im still wary of it not working at the turnstile on Sunday.

Logged

Offline fowler_dk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm
So I got the iPhone 13 this weekend and I pulled the NFC Pass into its wallet from the iCloud. Will this work or not because its a different device? I contacted the club and I had a bit of a generic mail back saying click the 3 dots and pull the pass down to update, it does update but Im still wary of it not working at the turnstile on Sunday.

Is it the membership card that you downloaded or the ticket? I am all new to this NFC and just bought tickets in the membership last week as I am coming from Denmark and therefore could not travel to UK when the first tickets was sold.

I have tickets for the game on Sunday and after not being at Anfield since February 2020 I am worried that this NFC thing will not work for me (I am not any good at technology  :) ) It took me 2 days to get my membership card downloaded as it would not work on my Samsung but I managed to get it on my work phone that is an Iphone but I am not able to download the ticket for Sunday. It is displayed just fine under tickets but the download NFC pass is not active yet.

I cannot wait for my kids to become teenagers that can help me with such things. My husband is even worse at such things than I am.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,573
  • JFT96
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm »
If you've been able to download your membership card that will be updated with the ticket when it is activated :)
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm »
Just go straight to the barcode/QR code, and don't bother wasting time waiting for the NFC that probably won't work anyway.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 08:04:14 pm »
Quote from: fowler_dk on Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
Is it the membership card that you downloaded or the ticket? I am all new to this NFC and just bought tickets in the membership last week as I am coming from Denmark and therefore could not travel to UK when the first tickets was sold.

I have tickets for the game on Sunday and after not being at Anfield since February 2020 I am worried that this NFC thing will not work for me (I am not any good at technology  :) ) It took me 2 days to get my membership card downloaded as it would not work on my Samsung but I managed to get it on my work phone that is an Iphone but I am not able to download the ticket for Sunday. It is displayed just fine under tickets but the download NFC pass is not active yet.

I cannot wait for my kids to become teenagers that can help me with such things. My husband is even worse at such things than I am.


Yeah its my membership. Ive emailed the club so see what they say.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,081
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on September 26, 2021, 02:08:03 pm
Maybe this is the wrong thread and has been answered before, but does anyone know how borrowing seasontickets works now? Is it different after the pandemic. I have heard some talk about a new ticket scheme, trouble around it and so on. Sorry for my ignorance, but if I come to Liverpool and borrow another person`s season ticket will that work?
Are you on that persons family and friends list?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,342
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:03:54 am »
Introducing COVID-19 spot checks for the match against City
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:04:52 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm
Are you on that persons family and friends list?

No.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:09:05 am »
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:11:25 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:09:05 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/444961-covid-19-spot-checks-in-operation-for-manchester-city-fixture

seems to just be an operation to look like they're doing something and maybe as a 'test' to see how delayed it'll make things if it happens, but it's not even a condition of entry now.

all of the biggest concert venues and promoters are requiring some sort of proof now. bizarre.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:34 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:11:59 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:03:54 am
Introducing COVID-19 spot checks for the match against City

But apparently not a condition of entry.  So you can be checked, fail to pass the check, and still allowed in.  Which makes the whole thing pointless.   It's merely a training exercise for staff should it become mandatory, but why is training needed?

The only practicable way to manage this would be to have fans upload evidence to their account in the 48 hours before kickoff, and your ticket is not activated until you've done that.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:17:55 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:11:59 am
But apparently not a condition of entry.  So you can be checked, fail to pass the check, and still allowed in.  Which makes the whole thing pointless.   It's merely a training exercise for staff should it become mandatory, but why is training needed?

The only practicable way to manage this would be to have fans upload evidence to their account in the 48 hours before kickoff, and your ticket is not activated until you've done that.

combining it with the NFC issue they can do this trial and tell us to come 4 hours early perhaps  :D

unless the government creates some sort of shoddy system which verifies peoples' NHS numbers and statuses, I don't see any club being willing to take the risk of accepting peoples' evidence digitally to be honest.

concerts/festivals are able to approve peoples' passes perfectly fine.

do feel for the stewards who'll no doubt get a lot of stick for this from people that didn't bother reading the entire announcement and then realising they'll be let in either way.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:00 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:40:37 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:17:55 am

concerts/festivals are able to approve peoples' passes perfectly fine.

I can only relate my own experience.  I've been to several events this year that stipulated vax/test checks as a condition of entry.  In all cases, the checks were either perfunctory or non-existent in practice.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
Not a prayer of it being mandatory - Logistically impossible for the LFC and any other club to a) police this, and b) Have the tech to check the validity of someone's vaccine status

50% of 18-25 year olds in the North West unvaccinated, would imagine it would similar in rest of country
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:04 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,729
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:53:38 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:11:59 am
But apparently not a condition of entry.  So you can be checked, fail to pass the check, and still allowed in.  Which makes the whole thing pointless.   It's merely a training exercise for staff should it become mandatory, but why is training needed?

The only practicable way to manage this would be to have fans upload evidence to their account in the 48 hours before kickoff, and your ticket is not activated until you've done that.

It's difficult though because people can just say they're exempt regardless and how can the club really check. It's relying on people being sensible generally, which in the current climate is where the issue is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 