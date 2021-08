Got to turnstile C on the KOP at around 11:30 - was queuing just outside the gates and took around 10-15 minutes. Once at the turnstile, I used the barcode as it didn't scan properly on the NFC scan feature. Was easy enoughI was thinking it'd be good to get in early to a have a cheap pint....was absolutely rammed on the concourse - the queue for a pint took 30 minutes! The Carlsberg they were serving were in cans so they were having to manually pour each one individually.Surely they could have had more people pouring cans ready to be purchased? Or better still, invest in draft pumps