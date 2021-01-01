« previous next »
Ground Entry  (Read 787 times)

Ground Entry
« on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm »
So, after feeling like I've had the run around from the club today with mixed messages, I finally got to test my Season Ticket ticket this afternoon.

Several other people tried during the 10 minutes or so I was there, and not one persons phone worked using the NFC. I tried this both by having had the app already open, and also by closing/reopening. However all seemed to work fine with the barcode, although you had to find the right distance to put your phone into the slot.

There were also people there that were querying where to find transferred tickets, and also someone who had multiple tickets on their phone, and whilst the steward tried his best to help, he didn't really have the answers himself. 

If you've got your own card, on your own phone, then I'd say just make sure you know where to access the barcode and all should be fine, if still slightly slower than the previous way with physical cards.

If you have a situation where a ticket was transferred to you and it's not on your card/phone, then definitely contact the club beforehand.

If you have multiple tickets on one device, eg: Adult/child, then I'd definitely make sure you can access each ticket/barcode individually on your phone.

There was also a fella who had a new photocard and his worked fine.

Finally, and perhaps ironically, I tried my old Season Ticket card, and that worked perfectly!
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm »
It's just the same as scanning your boarding pass on your phone at the airport.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm
It's just the same as scanning your boarding pass on your phone at the airport.

The barcode process is very similar, yes.

The issue is that the club are pushing the NFC, so everyone will be expecting to do that. And it's simply not working. There will be obvious delays if people try it, and then have to locate the barcode.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 07:42:24 pm
The barcode process is very similar, yes.

The issue is that the club are pushing the NFC, so everyone will be expecting to do that. And it's simply not working. There will be obvious delays if people try it, and then have to locate the barcode.

Do you mean the QR code? I have an iPhone and when you click on the 3 dots it then shows a QR code.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm »
NFC worked perfectly for me for both friendlies

For the second one the steward tried getting me to bring the barcode up as I was approaching the turnstile, but I didnt, I just used the NFC and it worked fine first time. The steward seemed a bit shocked that it worked.

Both of those were main stand lower turnstile V. But for the first 3 league games Im in the Kop turnstile B which seems to be where the issues were so will try the barcode if NFC doesnt work.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:38:06 pm »
Still no email about entry times
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:52:30 pm »
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:54:24 pm »
No one does a fiasco, like a Liverpool Football club fiasco.
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:51:52 pm »
No way am I sticking to my entry time of 11.45-12.15 after the fiasco at the friendlies that were 75% of the capacity. Id like to actually watch the first half  ;D
Re: Ground Entry
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:57:35 pm »
There shouldn't be any issues if people have the NFC downloaded on their phone. I'd expect to just swipe my phone and get in as easily as I used to with the members card. If there are delays then the club/premier league have got this seriously wrong.
