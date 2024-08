Sean certainly appealed to all ages (even if some people never realised). Just been round at my 88 year old mum’s house and I mentioned Sean’s passing. She said she didn’t know who he was and had never watched 8 out of 10. So I spent an hour or so showing her clips on YouTube, some stand up, some panel shows and she was literally crying laughing. She absolutely loved him. I was a bit worried she was going to expire at the big carrot in a box reveal, she was howling