« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: R.I.P Sean Lock  (Read 1292 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:14:28 pm »
Loved his TV Heaven, Telly Hell show....vastly superior to the similar Room 101... this clip cracked me up at the time, still does...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gx7XDVjm0Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gx7XDVjm0Qk</a>


Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
I remember him most from 15 storeys high, i remember living in Camden that show was out, it was on BBC 2 around midnight, perfect comedy for a stoner late up at night.

Just a fantastic written comedy by Lock and his dry demeanor in it was perfect.

This has to be one the funniest scene in it, not with Lock but with Mark Lamaar, also a scene with the deep voice kid with Lock.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ER_3XR4HHtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ER_3XR4HHtY</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TtF10-Ka88g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TtF10-Ka88g</a>



« Last Edit: Today at 01:47:16 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »
Ah that's a stinger - he was a thoroughly good lad IMO.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,745
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:30:23 pm »
It didnt seem like an act with him.  He just seemed like a nice bloke down the pub.  But we all know that it cant have been that effortless.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm »
How sad. Very, very naturally funny guy. RIP Sean
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
So very sad for his family and friends. Can only imagine how much he lit up their lives with his humour and wit. Rest easy Sean
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,181
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:47:45 pm »
"what did you want to be when you grew up Sean?"
"fanny magnet''
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,787
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Forgotten how to embed but I remember pissing myself at this a few years ago and thinking I should give it a try.

https://youtu.be/1IzeD9Nivvg
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,560
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:24:59 pm »

Gutted, one of the funniest comedians Ive ever seen,
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,793
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
That's awful, he was great, just typing was feels awful, fuck cancer. So sad for his wife and 3 children
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,118
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:11:02 pm »
Awful news, such a naturally funny man. I remember seeing him on EOOTC a while back and thinking he didn't look well.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:14:58 pm »
Really sad to hear this.

An effortlessly funny man and a brilliant stand up comedian. RIP
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:30:23 pm
It didnt seem like an act with him.  He just seemed like a nice bloke down the pub.  But we all know that it cant have been that effortless.

yeah came across as someone who likes to act funny for everyones benefit - A loss, so sad
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,314
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm »
It's the casual way he delivered his punchlines or jokes that made him so funny. Like he was having a conversation with you and fucking about.

Really sad news.
Logged

Online WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm »
Nice tribute by Harry Hill

Sean was maybe a year ahead of me on the London comedy club scene and already had a reputation among comics as one to watch. He was really original and exciting and I wanted to be his friend. Physically tough, comfortable in himself and cool like Steve McQueen was cool, he was great company  very bright and naturally witty. He didnt have to try too hard; he wasnt one of those comics who was full of nervous energy and felt the need to be permanently on. We ended up sharing a flat together in Edinburgh for the festival. On his poster that year he billed himself as The Natty Rebel Returns. I liked that: The Natty Rebel.

I had an old 70s suit that Id picked up in a charity shop  navy blue, pin striped, massive lapels and flared trousers but it fitted me like the loose cover on a secondhand sofa. Sean saw it and tried it on and it looked like Id hoped it would look on me: dead smart but also just kind of odd, like hed just got out of prison having been banged up in 1974. Although it broke my heart, I gave it to him to wear on stage and it became his look for a while.

We were sat in the kitchen one night after our gigs and I asked his advice. Id been struggling with a very patchy run of gigs. Some nights I storm it, other times I die on my arse! I opined to the Natty Rebel. Its concentration, he said with a shrug. Ive seen you some nights before you go on, youre chatting and mucking about  you need to concentrate on the job in hand. He was right, and after that little pep talk I took his advice and never looked back. He saw things very clearly and brooked no bullshit.

He was smart enough to marry Anoushka [Nara Giltsoff], who is more than his equal, because Im sure at times he needed firm handling.

Professionally, he worked hard at being funny, and woe betide anyone who didnt match his high standards. On 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown  which became a great platform for his brilliant mind and brought him to a wider audience  hed laugh like a drain if he liked what youd done, but occasionally I noticed that the camera would cut to him looking stony faced. I tackled him about it. Why dont you just fake a laugh? I asked him. It would make you look better.

I dont want to encourage them, he replied with a grin.

I dont tend to do panel shows but he encouraged me to do that one; Itll be the easiest money youve ever earned Harry! he said. I always insisted on being on his team because, truth be told, I was only there because I liked seeing myself on TV sat next to the great Sean Lock.


Often I had absolutely no idea where he was heading with a routine. Thats why we comics loved him ...
The last time I was on a standup bill with him was at a benefit for some good cause or other. I hadnt seen him live for a while and made sure I stood in the wings to watch his act. He had a crazily funny routine about winning a night out with Madonna: a beautiful bit of material which involved Sean scuttling about back and forth on stage  he was a lovely mover. I was laughing so hard, literally doubled up. I looked round and all the comics on the bill had come out to watch him. We dont do that for just anyone. If you tell jokes for a living its hard to enjoy a comedian in the same way that a punter would, because you know all the tricks, you can see where a gag is going and often arrive at the punchline long before the comic telling it. Not so with Sean, thats why we comics loved him. Often I had absolutely no idea where he was heading with a routine.

So I was killing this pig with a hammer 

I remember getting my first bra 

At his best, Sean reminded us all what we loved about a great gag and why we got into comedy in the first place. Thats why he was so often called the comedians comedian. He took his illness in typically dry style. I heard he was in a hospice for a bit of a rest. I called him up. Wow! I said. A hospice, whats that like? Its OK, he said  and the sex is amazing.

People are tempted to pigeonhole him as dark or surreal but he was more than that. He had a playful side; a wide-eyed wonder at the world.

Back in the 90s I used to carry a camcorder with me everywhere I went. One of my favourite videos of Sean is backstage at the Norwegian comedy festival. Neither of us fared particularly well  I mean, we struggled sometimes with English-speaking crowds. We were playing a theatre in Stavanger, Sean had been on, and in the video Im walking from the wings backstage towards the dressing room. In the distance you can hear the faint tinkling of a tune, something that sounds vaguely like a nursery rhyme. As the camera gets closer to the dressing room the tune gets louder, then it turns the corner and theres Sean on his own, with his back to us playing a childs toy xylophone. You hear me call his name: Sean! He turns towards me and smiles, then the camera cuts out.
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,755
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Yep, big loss this

Funny guy, Dry as a bone.

Bet he was great to just sit in the pub with and listen to him rip the piss out of people

RIP
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,436
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm »
Sad news indeed. RIP Sean.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 