Nice tribute by Harry Hill



Sean was maybe a year ahead of me on the London comedy club scene and already had a reputation among comics as one to watch. He was really original and exciting and I wanted to be his friend. Physically tough, comfortable in himself and cool like Steve McQueen was cool, he was great company  very bright and naturally witty. He didnt have to try too hard; he wasnt one of those comics who was full of nervous energy and felt the need to be permanently on. We ended up sharing a flat together in Edinburgh for the festival. On his poster that year he billed himself as The Natty Rebel Returns. I liked that: The Natty Rebel.



I had an old 70s suit that Id picked up in a charity shop  navy blue, pin striped, massive lapels and flared trousers but it fitted me like the loose cover on a secondhand sofa. Sean saw it and tried it on and it looked like Id hoped it would look on me: dead smart but also just kind of odd, like hed just got out of prison having been banged up in 1974. Although it broke my heart, I gave it to him to wear on stage and it became his look for a while.



We were sat in the kitchen one night after our gigs and I asked his advice. Id been struggling with a very patchy run of gigs. Some nights I storm it, other times I die on my arse! I opined to the Natty Rebel. Its concentration, he said with a shrug. Ive seen you some nights before you go on, youre chatting and mucking about  you need to concentrate on the job in hand. He was right, and after that little pep talk I took his advice and never looked back. He saw things very clearly and brooked no bullshit.



He was smart enough to marry Anoushka [Nara Giltsoff], who is more than his equal, because Im sure at times he needed firm handling.



Professionally, he worked hard at being funny, and woe betide anyone who didnt match his high standards. On 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown  which became a great platform for his brilliant mind and brought him to a wider audience  hed laugh like a drain if he liked what youd done, but occasionally I noticed that the camera would cut to him looking stony faced. I tackled him about it. Why dont you just fake a laugh? I asked him. It would make you look better.



I dont want to encourage them, he replied with a grin.



I dont tend to do panel shows but he encouraged me to do that one; Itll be the easiest money youve ever earned Harry! he said. I always insisted on being on his team because, truth be told, I was only there because I liked seeing myself on TV sat next to the great Sean Lock.





Often I had absolutely no idea where he was heading with a routine. Thats why we comics loved him ...

The last time I was on a standup bill with him was at a benefit for some good cause or other. I hadnt seen him live for a while and made sure I stood in the wings to watch his act. He had a crazily funny routine about winning a night out with Madonna: a beautiful bit of material which involved Sean scuttling about back and forth on stage  he was a lovely mover. I was laughing so hard, literally doubled up. I looked round and all the comics on the bill had come out to watch him. We dont do that for just anyone. If you tell jokes for a living its hard to enjoy a comedian in the same way that a punter would, because you know all the tricks, you can see where a gag is going and often arrive at the punchline long before the comic telling it. Not so with Sean, thats why we comics loved him. Often I had absolutely no idea where he was heading with a routine.



So I was killing this pig with a hammer 



I remember getting my first bra 



At his best, Sean reminded us all what we loved about a great gag and why we got into comedy in the first place. Thats why he was so often called the comedians comedian. He took his illness in typically dry style. I heard he was in a hospice for a bit of a rest. I called him up. Wow! I said. A hospice, whats that like? Its OK, he said  and the sex is amazing.



People are tempted to pigeonhole him as dark or surreal but he was more than that. He had a playful side; a wide-eyed wonder at the world.



Back in the 90s I used to carry a camcorder with me everywhere I went. One of my favourite videos of Sean is backstage at the Norwegian comedy festival. Neither of us fared particularly well  I mean, we struggled sometimes with English-speaking crowds. We were playing a theatre in Stavanger, Sean had been on, and in the video Im walking from the wings backstage towards the dressing room. In the distance you can hear the faint tinkling of a tune, something that sounds vaguely like a nursery rhyme. As the camera gets closer to the dressing room the tune gets louder, then it turns the corner and theres Sean on his own, with his back to us playing a childs toy xylophone. You hear me call his name: Sean! He turns towards me and smiles, then the camera cuts out.