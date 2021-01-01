« previous next »
R.I.P Sean Lock

Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
Reply #40
Loved his TV Heaven, Telly Hell show....vastly superior to the similar Room 101... this clip cracked me up at the time, still does...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gx7XDVjm0Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gx7XDVjm0Qk</a>


Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
Reply #41
I remember him most from 15 storeys high, i remember living in Camden that show was out, it was on BBC 2 around midnight, perfect comedy for a stoner late up at night.

Just a fantastic written comedy by Lock and his dry demeanor in it was perfect.

This has to be one the funniest scene in it, not with Lock but with Mark Lamaar, also a scene with the deep voice kid with Lock.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ER_3XR4HHtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ER_3XR4HHtY</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TtF10-Ka88g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TtF10-Ka88g</a>



Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
Reply #42
Ah that's a stinger - he was a thoroughly good lad IMO.
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
Reply #43
It didnt seem like an act with him.  He just seemed like a nice bloke down the pub.  But we all know that it cant have been that effortless.


Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
Reply #44
How sad. Very, very naturally funny guy. RIP Sean
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
Reply #45
So very sad for his family and friends. Can only imagine how much he lit up their lives with his humour and wit. Rest easy Sean
