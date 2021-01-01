Please
R.I.P Sean Lock
Author
Topic: R.I.P Sean Lock (Read 924 times)
Pistolero
BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,768
A serpent's tooth...
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 01:14:28 pm »
Loved his
TV Heaven, Telly Hell
show....vastly superior to the similar Room 101... this clip cracked me up at the time, still does...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gx7XDVjm0Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gx7XDVjm0Qk</a>
Logged
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,256
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 01:44:07 pm »
I remember him most from 15 storeys high, i remember living in Camden that show was out, it was on BBC 2 around midnight, perfect comedy for a stoner late up at night.
Just a fantastic written comedy by Lock and his dry demeanor in it was perfect.
This has to be one the funniest scene in it, not with Lock but with Mark Lamaar, also a scene with the deep voice kid with Lock.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ER_3XR4HHtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ER_3XR4HHtY</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TtF10-Ka88g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TtF10-Ka88g</a>
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:47:16 pm by RedSince86
»
Logged
royhendo
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 250,888
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 02:27:42 pm »
Ah that's a stinger - he was a thoroughly good lad IMO.
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 76,744
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 02:30:23 pm »
It didnt seem like an act with him. He just seemed like a nice bloke down the pub. But we all know that it cant have been that effortless.
Logged
W
Red Ol
82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,016
Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 02:30:50 pm »
How sad. Very, very naturally funny guy. RIP Sean
Logged
Trump's tiny tiny hands
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,535
Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: R.I.P Sean Lock
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 02:35:10 pm »
So very sad for his family and friends. Can only imagine how much he lit up their lives with his humour and wit. Rest easy Sean
Logged
