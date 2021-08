From the Graun



Jurgen Klopp has said Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could return to action against Burnley this weekend after playing in a behind-closed-doors game against Aston Villa this week.



“They’re much closer,” he said. “They look fine. Now we have to make a decision, They looked really good in the game and this week in training. It’s now up to me to make some decisions.”



Asked if Liverpool’s defeat at the hands of Burnley at Anfield in January, a loss that ended a 68-game unbeaten home run, would have any bearing on tomorrow’s game, Klopp said the reverse hadn’t even crossed his mind.



“Not in a moment, sitting here to be honest,” he said. “I didn’t even think about it. Now you have told me, that’s something I didn’t like. It was a strange one. Yes we lost it, Burnley won it, that’s how football is, so well deserved. But it obviously has nothing to do with the game now.



“We will try everything to have our first home game in front of our crowd for the first time in 520-something days I think and we want to enjoy that. Football is only possible to enjoy when you play in a positive way, when you just go for it. There are no guarantees out there, not at all, especially not against Burnley because they can make your life really uncomfortable.



“They defend well and have really good footballers in the team. Sean is doing a brilliant job there. He sets them up so they are not only annoying, good set pieces, all this kind of stuff. They have a clear way of playing, so that’s what we prepare for - not any kind of revenge or whatever.”