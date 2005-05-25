From the Graun
Jurgen Klopp has said Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could return to action against Burnley this weekend after playing in a behind-closed-doors game against Aston Villa this week.
Theyre much closer, he said. They look fine. Now we have to make a decision, They looked really good in the game and this week in training. Its now up to me to make some decisions.
Asked if Liverpools defeat at the hands of Burnley at Anfield in January, a loss that ended a 68-game unbeaten home run, would have any bearing on tomorrows game, Klopp said the reverse hadnt even crossed his mind.
Not in a moment, sitting here to be honest, he said. I didnt even think about it. Now you have told me, thats something I didnt like. It was a strange one. Yes we lost it, Burnley won it, thats how football is, so well deserved. But it obviously has nothing to do with the game now.
We will try everything to have our first home game in front of our crowd for the first time in 520-something days I think and we want to enjoy that. Football is only possible to enjoy when you play in a positive way, when you just go for it. There are no guarantees out there, not at all, especially not against Burnley because they can make your life really uncomfortable.
They defend well and have really good footballers in the team. Sean is doing a brilliant job there. He sets them up so they are not only annoying, good set pieces, all this kind of stuff. They have a clear way of playing, so thats what we prepare for - not any kind of revenge or whatever.