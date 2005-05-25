« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021  (Read 10329 times)

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm »
Think Bobby comes in for this one to help defend set pieces, and he's looked very sharp in his last few cameo appearances.  Hopefully he's back to his best.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:33:43 pm »
Not been fortunate enough to get a ticket for this one (gold dust ffs) but this made me smile. Enjoy.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Southampton for me too.. my kid was with me and weirdly ill. Got him through with calpol.  Good chance now that it was Covid.
W

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
From the Graun

Jurgen Klopp has said Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could return to action against Burnley this weekend after playing in a behind-closed-doors game against Aston Villa this week.

Theyre much closer, he said. They look fine. Now we have to make a decision, They looked really good in the game and this week in training. Its now up to me to make some decisions.

Asked if Liverpools defeat at the hands of Burnley at Anfield in January, a loss that ended a 68-game unbeaten home run, would have any bearing on tomorrows game, Klopp said the reverse hadnt even crossed his mind.

Not in a moment, sitting here to be honest, he said. I didnt even think about it. Now you have told me, thats something I didnt like. It was a strange one. Yes we lost it, Burnley won it, thats how football is, so well deserved. But it obviously has nothing to do with the game now.

We will try everything to have our first home game in front of our crowd for the first time in 520-something days I think and we want to enjoy that. Football is only possible to enjoy when you play in a positive way, when you just go for it. There are no guarantees out there, not at all, especially not against Burnley because they can make your life really uncomfortable.

They defend well and have really good footballers in the team. Sean is doing a brilliant job there. He sets them up so they are not only annoying, good set pieces, all this kind of stuff. They have a clear way of playing, so thats what we prepare for - not any kind of revenge or whatever.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm »
That video! Will be great to have a full house at Anfield again I am super-envious of everyone who's going.

As for Burnley. Don't get me started on Burnley. I hate playing Burnley. It's the same game every season (last season was slightly different for obvious reasons but most of the following still applies). On the pitch - the same bunch of yard dogs and journeymen - the least diverse team in the entire league pyramid by far. Exactly the same mix of Wimbledon-era crazy gang type long ball football and top level shithousery, roughing up our centre halves so they "know they've been in a game" and collapsing to the ground in an unseemly heap at the slightest touch. The same goals from free kicks, corners and the occasional penno. Dyche on the edge of the manager's area, wearing the same black jacket, white shirt, black tie and black trousers, chewing gum, his hair cut short in the same number 1 crop. The same referees giving them the same inexplicable decisions because they are the underdogs at Anfield. The same away fans, with the same songs about poverty, rats and the lack of our "famous atmosphere". I hope the full house tomorrow will inspire the team so that this year we hammer them (and if they end the season getting relegated, that will be a lovely bonus). But I wouldn't be surprised to see the same 1-1 draw that there always seems to be in this game.

In short, lets twat these twats!! 
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:37:14 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:00:17 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm »
I think Thiago starts this with Milner and Keita. Henderson on the bench.

Also think Jota starts again over Bobby.

Same back 4 of course.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:12:03 pm »
Putting the actual game to one side for a moment, especially the midfield line-up, looking forward and backward for a number of reasons for this one here. They all revolve around us, the actual fans.

Aside from the controversy around *that chant*, Norwich away last weekend was awesome. Belting out newish favourites (si senior and the vvd one) and older tunes made me really glad that fans are back. Stopped going a few years ago myself after attending pretty much every home game for loads of seasons due to personal circumstances. Wish everyone tomorrow with friends/family/the person that sits 2 to the left and 1 in front a happy reconnection.

Moreover, whether it's a minute's silence, or a new chant of 'Justice for the 97' that gets sung I will have a tear in my eye knowing that we remember those we have lost. For the memory of Andrew Devine and the countless number of people in the ground that will have been affected and/or lost loved ones due to covid YNWA will be especially poignant.
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:12:44 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:27:44 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:34:46 pm »
Hate these early kick off s their shite..
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:14:14 pm »
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:18:48 pm »
Theres no pleasing some people eh John.

Operation Anfield will be a thing of beauty. ;D

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:31:37 pm »
If you're complaining about it now after the year and a half we've all had, then there's no hope for the rest of us
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:52:57 pm »
Muphry's Law takes no prisoners, lol :)
Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:13:48 pm »
Hope everyone going tomorrow enjoys it. Insanely jealous! Have fun.
