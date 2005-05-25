From the Graun



Jurgen Klopp has said Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could return to action against Burnley this weekend after playing in a behind-closed-doors game against Aston Villa this week.



Theyre much closer, he said. They look fine. Now we have to make a decision, They looked really good in the game and this week in training. Its now up to me to make some decisions.



Asked if Liverpools defeat at the hands of Burnley at Anfield in January, a loss that ended a 68-game unbeaten home run, would have any bearing on tomorrows game, Klopp said the reverse hadnt even crossed his mind.



Not in a moment, sitting here to be honest, he said. I didnt even think about it. Now you have told me, thats something I didnt like. It was a strange one. Yes we lost it, Burnley won it, thats how football is, so well deserved. But it obviously has nothing to do with the game now.



We will try everything to have our first home game in front of our crowd for the first time in 520-something days I think and we want to enjoy that. Football is only possible to enjoy when you play in a positive way, when you just go for it. There are no guarantees out there, not at all, especially not against Burnley because they can make your life really uncomfortable.



They defend well and have really good footballers in the team. Sean is doing a brilliant job there. He sets them up so they are not only annoying, good set pieces, all this kind of stuff. They have a clear way of playing, so thats what we prepare for - not any kind of revenge or whatever.