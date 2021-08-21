« previous next »
Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021

scatman

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 am
you need to face at least one yard dog team in your league to keep you on your toes. Variation of tactics by opposition makes our team better as we seek to be good at all aspects of the game (Klopp and Pep have said this numerous times in the past, we want to the best at long ball football, counter attacks, counter press, possession etc etc) also can help you a little bit in Europe too when you come up against the dogs like Atletico

think we'll win this easily, Joel and VVD get more minutes as a pairing, Ox will drop for Fabinho though. Think Milner and Keita will stay. Hopefully Kostas boots the fuck out of these twats too.
Nick110581

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Could see a midfield of Henderson, Fab and Thiago
Persephone

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:38:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Could see a midfield of Henderson, Fab and Thiago
Doubt it, both Hendo and Thiago haven't had much of a preseason, if they get any time it'll be off the bench. I think we'll see Fabinho, Milner and Keita.
Red Bird

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Could see a midfield of Henderson, Fab and Thiago
I think its far too early to see them start.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:43:47 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:38:00 pm
Doubt it, both Hendo and Thiago haven't had much of a preseason, if they get any time it'll be off the bench. I think we'll see Fabinho, Milner and Keita.

They both played in a friendly on Sunday, which will have been arranged pretty much solely for them. I'd be surprised if one of them didnt start instead of Ox.
wige

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:00:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:43:47 pm
They both played in a friendly on Sunday, which will have been arranged pretty much solely for them. I'd be surprised if one of them didnt start instead of Ox.

Think 30 mins is more likely for both to be honest. Start with Fab, Milner and Keita, then Hendo for Milner and Thiago for Naby.

Klopp will definitely want competitive minutes in Hendo before the Chelsea game imo.
Tony19:6

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:00:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Could see a midfield of Henderson, Fab and Thiago

Would love to see that.

I think defo Fab plus one of Thiago/Hendo with Naby starting personally.

Ive not seen Thiago playing for Liverpool in the stadium as yet, so I'm hoping he will get some minutes...
Angelius

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:23:43 pm
Yeah, I feel it'll be Fab, Naby, and one other from a group of Thiago, Hendo, Milly, Ox, and Elliot. Curtis is in the list too but would imagine that he is behind the other five in the pecking order for now.

Exciting to have a lot of options available and just hope everyone remains healthy!
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
I think one of Hendo or Thiago could start but cant see both being thrown into this game from the start.
a treeless whopper

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:13:48 pm
Echo reported that Fabinho and Milner missed training. Not deemed to be a big concern though.
cdav

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm
I think one of Hendo or Thiago could start but cant see both being thrown into this game from the start.

60 mins for one before replaced for the last 30 by the other is surely ideal- that way at least one should be good to start vs Chelsea
Angelius

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:13:48 pm
Echo reported that Fabinho and Milner missed training. Not deemed to be a big concern though.

Interesting - yeah, neither show up in today's training pictures. Hopefully nothing serious!
BigCDump

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
Extra rest for the two or a minor worry? 'Deemed nothing to worry about' means sod all.  :(
tubby pls.

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 pm
Would rather Fabinho plays ahead of anyone else against Burnley so he can dominate that area of the pitch aerially as well as on the deck.
Dave McCoy

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm
My only concern is the new emphasis on letting play go from the refs resulted in what would otherwise be clear fouls on goals to stand one of which was for Burnley.  I'd guess that will taper down as the season goes on but for now it wouldn't surprise me to see Allison get arm locked on every set piece and whatever other shenanigans they think they can get away with.  Could make for a more interesting game than there otherwise should be.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm
My only concern is the new emphasis on letting play go from the refs resulted in what would otherwise be clear fouls on goals to stand one of which was for Burnley.  I'd guess that will taper down as the season goes on but for now it wouldn't surprise me to see Allison get arm locked on every set piece and whatever other shenanigans they think they can get away with.  Could make for a more interesting game than there otherwise should be.

We've had years to get used to being reffed to a different set of rules.  This latest change will obviously impact us first, again.
chromed

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 pm
Really looking forward to hearing the atmosphere at Anfield this weekend, it's going to be special isn't it?

Feeling a comfortable win for the reds, but we can't be complacent.
gjr1

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #97 on: Today at 01:22:29 am
Im surprised a couple think that Jota will not start.

He generally scores every time he starts

Think Ox may get another chance as well
RayPhilAlan

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:09:20 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 01:22:29 am
Im surprised a couple think that Jota will not start.

He generally scores every time he starts

Think Ox may get another chance as well
I'm one of the ones who think it will be Bobby instead of Jota  :) Let me explain why.

We often look at games in blocks, and this set of games is only a 3 game block before the first international break - Norwich, Burnley, Chelsea. On paper that's an easy game, slightly harder game, much harder game. While Burnley is an important game in its own right (3 points at stake, first home game back in a full stadium, revenge for last season) I think it also serves as a warm-up for Chelsea. I think a lot of the decisions around getting players fit has been with the Chelsea game in mind, and, in a way, the Norwich and Burnley games have simply continued our work in the warm-up friendlies.

Before the Norwich game, many in the pre-game thread were saying they expected Konate and Gomez to start that game, as they seemed the least rusty pair. It seemed obvious to me (and plenty of others) that the club had spent the last 4 friendlies prioritising getting Matip and van Dijk back together (with Ali behind them and Trent and Robbo outside them) so I expected them to be our central defenders instead.

Similarly, there are others of our 'first 11' that are needing to be brought back. Fabinho and Firmino were only ready for a slot on the bench against Norwich, but both changed the game dramatically when they came on. Barring injury, or a terrible performance in training, I think both will start against Burnley because they both now need to get the thick end of 90 minutes under their belts, not just because that's best for LFC in this match, but also because it's best for preparing for the Chelsea game. I'd have no worries if Jota was deemed the best man to start ahead of Bobby against either Burnley or Chelsea, but I do believe we're more likely to need Bobby against Chelsea, hounding Jorginho and the cbs, so I think he gets the start here too.

I also think the friendly v Villa last weekend, while useful for everyone who played, was particularly useful preparation for Henderson and Thiago. I'd expect one of them - probably Henderson - to come in this weekend for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Someone above suggested 60 minutes for Hendo and 30 for Thiago, but I wouldn't be surprised if Hendo played close to the full 90 and Thiago came on for Keita for the last 30.

It's about winning this match, while keeping half an eye on the next one.
telekon

Re: Pre-Match - Liverpool v Burnley - Saturday 21st August 2021
Reply #99 on: Today at 03:00:21 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 16, 2021, 10:15:34 pm
Liverpool v Burnley


Nice one. Short and sweet!

Mané with a brace in this one. Put him as a captain in fantasy so he better.  ;D
