Im surprised a couple think that Jota will not start.



He generally scores every time he starts



Think Ox may get another chance as well



I'm one of the ones who think it will be Bobby instead of JotaLet me explain why.We often look at games in blocks, and this set of games is only a 3 game block before the first international break - Norwich, Burnley, Chelsea. On paper that's an easy game, slightly harder game, much harder game. While Burnley is an important game in its own right (3 points at stake, first home game back in a full stadium, revenge for last season) I think it also serves as a warm-up for Chelsea. I think a lot of the decisions around getting players fit has been with the Chelsea game in mind, and, in a way, the Norwich and Burnley games have simply continued our work in the warm-up friendlies.Before the Norwich game, many in the pre-game thread were saying they expected Konate and Gomez to start that game, as they seemed the least rusty pair. It seemed obvious to me (and plenty of others) that the club had spent the last 4 friendlies prioritising getting Matip and van Dijk back together (with Ali behind them and Trent and Robbo outside them) so I expected them to be our central defenders instead.Similarly, there are others of our 'first 11' that are needing to be brought back. Fabinho and Firmino were only ready for a slot on the bench against Norwich, but both changed the game dramatically when they came on. Barring injury, or a terrible performance in training, I think both will start against Burnley because they both now need to get the thick end of 90 minutes under their belts, not just because that's best for LFC in this match, but also because it's best for preparing for the Chelsea game. I'd have no worries if Jota was deemed the best man to start ahead of Bobby against either Burnley or Chelsea, but I do believe we're more likely to need Bobby against Chelsea, hounding Jorginho and the cbs, so I think he gets the start here too.I also think the friendly v Villa last weekend, while useful for everyone who played, was particularly useful preparation for Henderson and Thiago. I'd expect one of them - probably Henderson - to come in this weekend for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Someone above suggested 60 minutes for Hendo and 30 for Thiago, but I wouldn't be surprised if Hendo played close to the full 90 and Thiago came on for Keita for the last 30.It's about winning this match, while keeping half an eye on the next one.