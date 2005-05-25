Saturday 21st August 20211230 kick offSky SportsAnfield: Mike Dean: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes: Andy Madley: Stuart AttwellTeam News: TBC for both sides5281103202152267Just numbers aren't they? Numbers that if you look at them in isolation don't mean anything to anyone but if you look deeper into them then they mean everything.Come kick off it'll have been 528 days since the 11th March 2021 where 52,267 fans entered Anfield to watch Liverpool play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the start of a worldwide event that would change everyones lives. 528 days since Anfield will have been able to last host a capacity crowd. 528 days where it was hugely unsure whether we would be able to see that many people watch the Reds again. Sadly it has been 528 days since many people will have been able to watch their beloved Liverpool in the flesh again, on Saturday they will be in my thoughts more than they were when I went back to Anfield for the Crystal Palace game at the end of last season.Liverpool started their season with a comfortable 3-0 victory against newly promoted Norwich at Carrow Road on the weekend with a performance that certainly whets the appetite for what the season ahead could offer. Alisson Becker imperious in goal, the giant Virgil van Dijk steering the team from the back once again, Naby Keita having a fantastic performance, James Milner running every and Mo Salah doing what he does best in providing and scoring goals to leave the travelling Kop getting their coaches and trains back in glee. Liverpool have their full team back and they mean business!Burnley had a quiet preseason overall with their noticeable transfers being Ben Gibson out to Norwich with Nathan Collins coming in from Stoke to replace him after they were linked with Nat Phillips for a period of time. Wayne Hennessey has also come into their squad as well. Their first game of the season saw them go down 2-1 at home to Brighton and I'm sure they'll be ready to make up for the loss and provide us with as tough a game as they usually do, I still fancy the Reds to come through though!Reduced capacity Anfield was great, it was amazing getting there for the Palace game last season and I'm sure others will echo that for the any of the other games they were able to get to but lets face it there's nothing better than a full house and it felt so good to get the train, have a laugh with mates and sing the Reds on to glory at Norwich on the weekend so I can't wait to it all again at home. It's going to be emotional, its going to be great!528, 11032021, 52267 - they're not just numbers.