Thousands will sing it tomorrow, so good luck with that!

Going by this thread it seems likely
Can we still get away with 'We hate the Cockneys'?  ;D

Another one for the arl arses ...

'Scousers rule and don't you forget it
Scousers rule and don't you forget it
Scousers rule and don't you forget it ... Chelsea!'
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:47:39 am
If it gets sung tomorrow it'll be highlighted like never before, and the club's name will be shamed by the people who think it's a good idea. Those same people will then complain that the media 'have it in' for Liverpool, completely unaware that they've brought it all on themselves.

If it gets sung tomorrow, after all the warnings, I'd love the club to use CCTV to identify and ban anyone responsible. Ignorance is not an excuse anymore.

It's getting to the stage where we're done with warnings and action will be taken. If the selfish fuckers continue with it tomorrow then throw the book at them.
I don't think anyones started a 'I'm still living in 70's thread' so you should get one started.

Or a "It was alright in the 70s" thread. :D
