What appears to have been missed here and I'm not saying I'm right, it's only my humble opinion, but this has got fuck all to do about being gay. Does anyone know if the target of this latest over hyped chant is gay, as I have no idea nor do I give two fucks? Now just because Jurgen has articulated his thoughts, should we all now fall into line? What a load of bollocks, he can be wrong (or misinformed) occasionally too you know.
I'm not a very well educated individual and I often look to better informed people who can possibly articulate my feelings in a more understandable way. Most recently John Cleese, who has been fairly vocal about his opinions on cancel culture in the past, explains his worries about the effects it might have on creativity.
[Political correctness] stuff started out as a good idea, which is, Lets not be mean to people, and Im in favour of that despite my age, he told BBC Radio 4s Today programme in September 2020.
The main thing is to try to be kind. But that then becomes a sort of indulgence of the most over-sensitive people in your culture, the people who are most easily upset
I dont think we should organise a society around the sensibilities of the most easily upset people because then you have a very neurotic society.
From the point of creativity, if you have to keep thinking which words you can use and which you cant, then that will stifle creativity. The main thing is to realise that words depend on their context. Very literal-minded people think a word is a word but it isnt.
The middle sentence is 'bang on' for me. These people are spouting off their anger and disapproval, whilst getting as many others on board to support their own agendas and sensitivities, and now flocks are forming to follow and support a cause that wasn't there in the first fuckin place, madness! This is like something out of Life of Brian, the potential to end up with numerous splinter groups throughout the ground all with own separate beliefs, coloured flags and songs is no longer just a fuckin' mad conversation piece. The spontaneity of songs often created on the Kop or while travelling to away games are what we are renowned for, sadly I feel as though the lid has now been lifted and will shortly be prised from the big worm can enabling the over sensitive brigade to have a field day and crawl all over the infamous song archives. Where does it stop?