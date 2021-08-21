« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: That chant.  (Read 11613 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #280 on: August 21, 2021, 10:26:50 am »
What does annoy me about issues such as this is they get taken totally out of context and jumped on by individuals who want to draw attention and to themselves and make it about them.

I just saw a video titled Billy Gilmour receives homophobic abuse no he didnt, Billy Gilmour had a song sung at him which is directed at Chelsea because he is on loan from Chelsea. Now theres a discussion which has taken place about the specifics of that song and the way that it makes certain fans feel and as a result the manager has asked us to stop signing it - which is fine, but he did not receive homophobic abuse, apart from perhaps a very small minority, the song was sung to give him shit for his Chelsea connections.

None of the above is to say that people dont have a right to say that it upsets them and ask us to stop signing it because they clearly do, but the point carries much more weight if some effort is made to consider the context of it rather than labelling it something which anyone with a brain will tell you that it is not.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #281 on: August 21, 2021, 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on August 21, 2021, 10:26:50 am
What does annoy me about issues such as this is they get taken totally out of context and jumped on by individuals who want to draw attention and to themselves and make it about them.

I just saw a video titled Billy Gilmour receives homophobic abuse no he didnt, Billy Gilmour had a song sung at him which is directed at Chelsea because he is on loan from Chelsea. Now theres a discussion which has taken place about the specifics of that song and the way that it makes certain fans feel and as a result the manager has asked us to stop signing it - which is fine, but he did not receive homophobic abuse, apart from perhaps a very small minority, the song was sung to give him shit for his Chelsea connections.

None of the above is to say that people dont have a right to say that it upsets them and ask us to stop signing it because they clearly do, but the point carries much more weight if some effort is made to consider the context of it rather than labelling it something which anyone with a brain will tell you that it is not.

Very true.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #282 on: August 21, 2021, 10:59:28 am »
Regardless of what everyone else thinks about the chant, last week it was directed at a young lad, who had just turned 20, and was playing on loan for Norwich. That, in itself, is incredibly small time. Why on earth was it even required?
It's wrong. It's not required. Full stop.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
Re: That chant.
« Reply #283 on: August 21, 2021, 11:07:41 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 21, 2021, 09:01:59 am
I'm just glad that Lampard is no longer at Chelsea.....the toxic chorus of 'You f*t bastard' has no place in today's game...body shaming belongs in the 1970's with Bernard Davidson and Jimmy Tarbucks. You can support myself and the other members of RotundReds by contributing via our Patreon page or contacting the Anti-Blobby-Lobby c/o Homebaked, Oakfield Rd, Anfield.

 :D

What makes me laugh is the whole "offensive" thing.

Its Ok to be offended about something. No, honest it is.

But because something offends, doesn't make it a capital fucking crime.

There really are some precious twats around.

Sorry if that offends anybody.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,244
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #284 on: August 21, 2021, 11:11:11 am »
It's sad that this thread talking about Our Fantastic Away Support has changed to be dominated by one chant
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,861
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #285 on: August 21, 2021, 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 21, 2021, 11:11:11 am
It's sad that this thread talking about Our Fantastic Away Support has changed to be dominated by one chant

Its only temporary. Nobody forgets how great Si Senior is or how Mos song lifts him. Every single one of our supporters can get behind songs about us and they lift the team. Singing a song that makes part of our support base feel uncomfortable is wrong and its time to drop it. I couldnt care less what the press or other supporters say but I do care that all of us can go to watch Liverpool without feeling uncomfortable.

Forget what the press think..Kop Outs have a very valid point and so its time to drop the chant. We have lots of very good songs that are positive and which lift the team.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2021, 11:39:11 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,800
  • JFT96
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #286 on: August 21, 2021, 11:39:16 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 21, 2021, 11:11:11 am
It's sad that this thread talking about Our Fantastic Away Support has changed to be dominated by one chant

This is a completely different thread now to the away support one, one of the mods split it
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #287 on: August 21, 2021, 11:42:28 am »
Quote from: Only Me on August 21, 2021, 11:07:41 am
:D

What makes me laugh is the whole "offensive" thing.

Its Ok to be offended about something. No, honest it is.

But because something offends, doesn't make it a capital fucking crime.

There really are some precious twats around.

Sorry if that offends anybody.

This is of course a good point and I tend to stand on the side of you dont have a right not to be offended I remember being told off by a woman for using the word c*nt because it offends her which is frankly ridiculous.

I think, however, that we can draw the line at LGBT fans feeling uncomfortable, perhaps even unsafe, at matches where large numbers of people are aggressively chanting about rentboys, that for me is where the line is drawn as a section of our support who have collectively suffered genuine homophobic abuse for decades are advising us that this chant makes them feel unsafe, uneasy or uncomfortable.

I just think this has to be taken at face value in that the people involved genuinely feel the way that they tell us they do, rather than it being yet another example of cancel culture and finding offence in fucking anything, which there is sadly a lot of as well. I think with most issues we can often take a view as regards to offensiveness as ultimately someone, somewhere, is always going to be offended by something so going round cancelling or gagging everything which offends is a fruitless exercise in sanitisation which will achieve nothing other than stripping life of many of the things which we enjoy. I actually think that there are things which could be deemed to have homophobic connotations which we should allow, Ricky Gervais frequently does an impression of a camp person in his material but the target of the joke isnt actually the subject so I personally think thats alright, you could actually make the same point about this song but the difference is its being chanted en masse by a football fans and I just think theres a subtle difference there between the two, football matches are place for wit, inventiveness and laughs but perhaps expecting people who are closely linked to the subject of a joke to read into the comedian satire and intricacies is expecting too much given the forceful and sudden nature of football chants.

As Ive said above, I find it sad and frustrating that what is a genuine point being made by a group of people who have every right to be making said point has been leapt on by a load of attention seeking twats to make it about homophobic abuse which it clearly isnt. It is possible to sing something which perhaps we shouldnt be singing which carries homophobic undertones, perhaps even overtones, without it being homophobic abuse, this is one such example and that is clear enough to anyone who has bothered to look into it in any depth. That doesnt make the point any less valid that we have to re-evaluate the fact that we sing it, it just makes the reason why we are doing so entirely different to that which large sections of the media and people desperate to get in front of a camera different from that which is often being claimed.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2021, 11:46:46 am by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,861
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #288 on: August 21, 2021, 11:49:15 am »
Quote from: Only Me on August 21, 2021, 11:07:41 am
:D

What makes me laugh is the whole "offensive" thing.

Its Ok to be offended about something. No, honest it is.

But because something offends, doesn't make it a capital fucking crime.

There really are some precious twats around.

Sorry if that offends anybody.

Whilst I agree that being offended doesnt make the offended right, but in this case the subject offends part of our fan base because it is anti what their core values are. These are not people who have values that we should push back against and question but are values that define who they are. They are part of our support group and have every right to go to a match and not have to listen to a chant that offends them. Nobody is saying that anyone who sings the chant is wrong but continuing to do so just means that you disrespect part of our fan base. We all know why the song is sung and we know who it is directly aimed at but in singing it we indirectly affect some our our own (plus a wider group that have had enough abuse over the years)..and that for me means it should stop.

So lets just put it behind us and fill the void with something that supports our players.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2021, 12:02:25 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: That chant.
« Reply #289 on: August 21, 2021, 11:50:12 am »
It's amazing how people complain this is sanitising the match experience, or suppressing free speech, whilst ignoring the fact they're more than welcome sing 'You tory fucking bastards'. Or 'Your oligarch owner has exploited your fanbase with his obscene riches obtained by nefarious methods'. Or as last week went, 'Maggie's in the mud'.
Logged

Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #290 on: August 21, 2021, 11:57:27 am »
Quote from: Only Me on August 21, 2021, 11:07:41 am
:D

What makes me laugh is the whole "offensive" thing.

Its Ok to be offended about something. No, honest it is.

But because something offends, doesn't make it a capital fucking crime.

There really are some precious twats around.

Sorry if that offends anybody.

Isn't there some irony that exists in wanting to sing something like 'Fuck the tories', yet be adamantly dug into a viewpoint of 'well I'm fine and it doesn't bother me, so fuck you if you're not'.

Pretty sure that kind of viewpoint is the antithesis of being socialist/inclusive.

What next? We start fighting for the right to make rape jokes or chant about rape around sexual abuse survivors because not all of us have been sexually abused and it doesn't bother us, and they should just get over it?

There's being offended, and then there's understanding people may suffer from trauma because of things like discrimination. Yes, it can be a pain trying to sort through it and sometimes realising you may have stepped on the wrong side of the line, most likely unintentionally. But that's not much of an excuse to throw your arms up and say 'people should just get over it'.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #291 on: August 21, 2021, 03:00:47 pm »
First things first - fans today were on top form, great to be back and hear the chants in person for the first time in probably almost 2 years and great to hear the fans giving it 100%.

On the chant there have been a few snide comments about how next we won't be able to sing fuck the tories or about Lamport being a fat bastard. To me, these comments are mistaking aggressive and offensive - our best songs having nothing to do with being outright offensive, it is the aggression (some might read energy - prob a bit of both) with which they are sang that gives them their power.

If the lads trying to defend the right to stick their head in the sand, return to the 60s, and blame everyone else for taking away their 3 word song put half as much energy into coming up with a replacement one we could add another banger to our repertoire
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #292 on: August 21, 2021, 04:32:19 pm »
Totally right that this has been called out BUT ... the fucking exposure this has gained is biased.  There are many offensive and inappropriate chants that should be called out and haven'e been.  Wonder if the 'Murderers' one will get as much media attention?
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #293 on: August 21, 2021, 04:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on August 21, 2021, 04:32:19 pm
Totally right that this has been called out BUT ... the fucking exposure this has gained is biased.  There are many offensive and inappropriate chants that should be called out and haven'e been.  Wonder if the 'Murderers' one will get as much media attention?
It's all about protected characteristics, which is why the Spurs 'yid' song received similar (arguably more) coverage.

Quote
It is against the law to discriminate against someone because of:

age
disability
gender reassignment
marriage and civil partnership
pregnancy and maternity
race
religion or belief
sex
sexual orientation
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: That chant.
« Reply #294 on: August 21, 2021, 04:46:44 pm »
Heard it on Sly Skewed News and just

We have condemned it

It takes time

It does need to go but oh the glass houses of those who will call for our heads.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #295 on: August 21, 2021, 05:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Valore on August 21, 2021, 11:57:27 am
Isn't there some irony that exists in wanting to sing something like 'Fuck the tories', yet be adamantly dug into a viewpoint of 'well I'm fine and it doesn't bother me, so fuck you if you're not'.

Pretty sure that kind of viewpoint is the antithesis of being socialist/inclusive.

What next? We start fighting for the right to make rape jokes or chant about rape around sexual abuse survivors because not all of us have been sexually abused and it doesn't bother us, and they should just get over it?

There's being offended, and then there's understanding people may suffer from trauma because of things like discrimination. Yes, it can be a pain trying to sort through it and sometimes realising you may have stepped on the wrong side of the line, most likely unintentionally. But that's not much of an excuse to throw your arms up and say 'people should just get over it'.


Lots of comedians tell rape jokes.

I'm looking forward to the Chelsea - West Ham games,I bet that the press won't say a word about them chanting "Chelsea Rent boys,Chelsea Rent boys,Hello,hello"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #296 on: August 21, 2021, 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 21, 2021, 11:11:11 am
It's sad that this thread talking about Our Fantastic Away Support has changed to be dominated by one chant

Well actually the thread is specifically  about that chant and not a general discussion of the away fans

thats why its called "that chant"
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That chant.
« Reply #297 on: August 21, 2021, 05:18:39 pm »
I used to go to Scotland games occasionally and the whole end would sing We hate Jimmy Hill, hes a poof, hes a poof.

Then a few years later it stopped happening as often. I used to sell t-shirts and the best selling one was a picture of Jimmy Hill with a Tartan bunnet on with the words We dont mind Jimmy Hill and his sexual preferences are no concern of ours.

Times will change. We can argue about it all we like - wed be better laughing it off.

Eventually well laugh it off.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Elliemental

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • You Love Us
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #298 on: August 21, 2021, 05:18:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 21, 2021, 05:06:05 pm

Lots of comedians tell rape jokes.

I'm looking forward to the Chelsea - West Ham games,I bet that the press won't say a word about them chanting "Chelsea Rent boys,Chelsea Rent boys,Hello,hello"


West Ham fans can sort themselves out. We're Liverpool and we always seem to pride ourselves on somehow being "different" to others. But it seems, with regard to homophobia and misogyny, we're down there with the worst of them.

Another thing to bear in mind, this request to stop with the homophobic BS hasn't come from an outside authority. It's come from the Kop Outs, one of our own fan support groups. An actual LGBTQ+ group is telling us this chant is homophobic and unacceptable, yet there's people here frothing at the mouth about it.
Logged

Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #299 on: August 21, 2021, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 21, 2021, 05:06:05 pm

Lots of comedians tell rape jokes.


Absolutely. And those that do often market themselves very clearly for being edgy or risque, and people go specifically for that.

One would assume that's not the experience people sign up for when going for a football game.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #300 on: August 21, 2021, 05:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on August 21, 2021, 05:18:57 pm

West Ham fans can sort themselves out. We're Liverpool and we always seem to pride ourselves on somehow being "different" to others. But it seems, with regard to homophobia and misogyny, we're down there with the worst of them.

Another thing to bear in mind, this request to stop with the homophobic BS hasn't come from an outside authority. It's come from the Kop Outs, one of our own fan support groups. An actual LGBTQ+ group is telling us this chant is homophobic and unacceptable, yet there's people here frothing at the mouth about it.

Yeah great but that's not what my post was about was it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,381
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #301 on: August 21, 2021, 05:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Valore on August 21, 2021, 05:29:41 pm
Absolutely. And those that do often market themselves very clearly for being edgy or risque, and people go specifically for that.

One would assume that's not the experience people sign up for when going for a football game.

Aaaaah, the good old days. Miss them.



Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,113
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #302 on: August 21, 2021, 05:47:37 pm »
We're not the only ones.

Mexican supporters have been told to quit chanting "Puto" whenever a keeper takes a free kick. It is a gay slur.

Of course the , we've always chanted this in League matches or following the International side and it's not meant to be really homophobic towards the keeper is the excuse.

Old habits die hard. The Mexican Federation has been warned repeatedly. Now FIFA are fining them. The Mexican Federation has asked for it to stop. Have told supporters what can happen-- Fines and even forfeit of matches.

It has slowed down but not been eradicated, yet.


As supporters of LFC, we have the ability to learn about offending certain sections of supporters. Either you educate yourself or risk hurting the very club you support over a small time chant. It seems clear to me which option to take.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #303 on: August 21, 2021, 09:15:57 pm »
Are we allowed to still sing "Gary Neville shags his Mam?"

Just checking for a friend.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August 21, 2021, 05:47:37 pm
We're not the only ones.

Mexican supporters have been told to quit chanting "Puto" whenever a keeper takes a free kick. It is a gay slur.

Of course the , we've always chanted this in League matches or following the International side and it's not meant to be really homophobic towards the keeper is the excuse.

Old habits die hard. The Mexican Federation has been warned repeatedly. Now FIFA are fining them. The Mexican Federation has asked for it to stop. Have told supporters what can happen-- Fines and even forfeit of matches.

It has slowed down but not been eradicated, yet.


As supporters of LFC, we have the ability to learn about offending certain sections of supporters. Either you educate yourself or risk hurting the very club you support over a small time chant. It seems clear to me which option to take.

Yes. I remember a couple seasons ago Man United also getting a much warranted telling off about their song about Lukaku and his penis. It's not just us that has had a 'telling off' but it's the same factions getting angry about being told not to sing this 'rent boy' chant that were saying *that* Origi banner wasn't racist.
Logged
YNWA.

Online BSBW

  • Will take anyone one on to maintain the integrity and traditions of the 70's and 80's Road End
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • Born Scouse Born Wild
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #305 on: Today at 01:04:51 am »
Were we wrong to sing "He shot, he cum, all over Mary's Bum, Tommy Doc, Tommy Doc" when he got caught shagging the trainer's wife when managing Manu Utd? From a personal perspective, it was one of those special joyous moments, 25000 Kopites blasting it out in unison and watching Tommy squirm on the bench in front of the Paddock while the rest of the crowd laughed their heads off and commentators, who could clearly hear it, ignored it with wry smiles - wrong? probably, but fucking funny all the same.

As stated previously by many, the "Rent Boy' song has got fuck all to do with homosexuality, it's about players chasing the pound. Now we've got people who have jumped on this and turned it into some kind of feel sorry for me anti gay campaign. Personally, I couldn't give a fuck what your sexuality is and I don't feel the need to take offence whenever someone calls me out for being hetro or sings a song about someone shagging someone else, stop being so fuckin' precious. Oh and another thing, the Liver Bird is red, it's standards, traditions and an emblem that we have and will continue to follow for years to come, please don't taint it with no fuckin' shite rainbow colours. I will support your right for being you and what you believe in but the moment you try to ram something down my throat like one of those unwelcome Mormon door knockers, you've lost me!       
Logged
G'Day Lid - Official Scouse rep of the OCB Down Under.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:17:26 am »
Quote from: BSBW on Today at 01:04:51 am
Were we wrong to sing "He shot, he cum, all over Mary's Bum, Tommy Doc, Tommy Doc" when he got caught shagging the trainer's wife when managing Manu Utd? From a personal perspective, it was one of those special joyous moments, 25000 Kopites blasting it out in unison and watching Tommy squirm on the bench in front of the Paddock while the rest of the crowd laughed their heads off and commentators, who could clearly hear it, ignored it with wry smiles - wrong? probably, but fucking funny all the same.

As stated previously by many, the "Rent Boy' song has got fuck all to do with homosexuality, it's about players chasing the pound. Now we've got people who have jumped on this and turned it into some kind of feel sorry for me anti gay campaign. Personally, I couldn't give a fuck what your sexuality is and I don't feel the need to take offence whenever someone calls me out for being hetro or sings a song about someone shagging someone else, stop being so fuckin' precious. Oh and another thing, the Liver Bird is red, it's standards, traditions and an emblem that we have and will continue to follow for years to come, please don't taint it with no fuckin' shite rainbow colours. I will support your right for being you and what you believe in but the moment you try to ram something down my throat like one of those unwelcome Mormon door knockers, you've lost me!     

I don't think anyones started a 'I'm still living in 70's thread' so you should get one started.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,776
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: That chant.
« Reply #307 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
I'd love it if we played in a rainbow kit next season. Get rid of some of the homophobic scum that claim to follow the club. Better off suited to Chelsea.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 