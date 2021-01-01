What does annoy me about issues such as this is they get taken totally out of context and jumped on by individuals who want to draw attention and to themselves and make it about them.



I just saw a video titled Billy Gilmour receives homophobic abuse no he didnt, Billy Gilmour had a song sung at him which is directed at Chelsea because he is on loan from Chelsea. Now theres a discussion which has taken place about the specifics of that song and the way that it makes certain fans feel and as a result the manager has asked us to stop signing it - which is fine, but he did not receive homophobic abuse, apart from perhaps a very small minority, the song was sung to give him shit for his Chelsea connections.



None of the above is to say that people dont have a right to say that it upsets them and ask us to stop signing it because they clearly do, but the point carries much more weight if some effort is made to consider the context of it rather than labelling it something which anyone with a brain will tell you that it is not.

