Topic: Re: That chant.

Re: That chant.
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:02:08 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
We're only responsible for our behaviour - no one elses.

Whilst we're cleaning our own house, we have no authority to criticise others.

This basically.

We can only influence what we do as a club and a supporter base.

I hate the unoriginal rubbish that other clubs supporters regularly sing at us. I don't like the the jibes that come our way.on regular basis. A chant by our own fans is making some of our own feel a similar way. I'm not sure how I'd react if my own club's supporters were singing a song that I viewed as derogatory on a personal level.

On the flip side I'd say that most people would probably say they didn't mean any offence and will stop singing it immediately. It's a process of education where the vast majority will now be happy to cosign the song to history.

Maybe our actions will put pressure on other clubs and supporter bases to change. I wouldn't hold my breath about that but it shouldn't change our resolve to get our own house in order in this regard.
Re: That chant.
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
I went to Stamford Bridge every time we played them in the 80s and I remember a whole lot of aggro and general shit from the moment we stepped out of Fulham Broadway to getting back to Euston but I never ever heard that chant in that eraever. For me it started in the Abramovic years. But hey Ive been wrong before 🤷🏻‍♂️

You're not wrong this time tho.


We're not homophobic
We only hate Male Chelsea sex workers.

Think that'll fly on Saturday?

Re-jigged an old racist one there. We're mad us.
Re: That chant.
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 03:52:43 pm
Just dont sing it anymore - done. Times change and we have to move with the times.

Underlying meanings of words matter, and we do need to be accountable for the stuff that comes out of our mouth, and not indirectly contribute to marginalising groups.

This isnt being woke. This is just common sense. I dont get offended to be honest with a lot of politically incorrect banter chucked towards me at times, but I do look at people that dish it out as being a bit backward. Bit like an old man calling someone a poofter. They probably dont mean to be nasty or have ill intention, but its just not acceptable anymore.

If only religions and their followers could do the same.

Glad to see Klopp come out and nail it as usual. Should be the end of it now.
Re: That chant.
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:25:01 pm
It sounded like a lot more than a 'few' but regardless - it went on and nobody stopped them. we can't on the one end talk about being a 'different' club and then refusing to accept that it reflects badly across the club even if it's a handful of people. all this stuff about 'far worse being sung' deflection stuff needs to be swerved too - people are free to raise that with the club but conveniently some are only bringing it up now?

I agree some news outlets and fans have used this as a little bit of clickbait and point-scoring, but it's not something that should be brushed aside.

C'mon there's always criticism on here after some of the Hillsborough stuff, the sign on etc.

Our club have taken the lead and condemened this chat. Other clubs may have done the same but, as I don't follow them, I don't know their action or lack of.
Re: That chant.
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm
Times change, this is no longer acceptable.

Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.

Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely? 
Re: That chant.
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm
Times change, this is no longer acceptable.

Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.

Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely?

Munich song was directly about a disaster though, and rightly so we don't use it (not that it stops United singing about Hillsborough.. but yknow..)

No one singing Chelsea rent boys is aiming it at homosexuals and no one thinks we do either. Not the lads I work with, not the lads I go the match with, and certainly not any of my mates who are bi (not that is matters, either), no one. Just the club jumping on an inclusion bandwagon and a few people selling the fan base out for their 5 minutes of fame.

In a world where we can no longer 'assume' someone's gender when we meet them, we are now being told if we sing a certain song it is assumed we are homophobic.

What's next to be banned? YNWA because it isn't showing inclusion for wheelchair users!? World's gone mad.

And fuck the tories
Re: That chant.
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm
Times change, this is no longer acceptable.

Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.

Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely?

I think some just find it difficult to break bad habbits (or are just twats). Munich still gets sung by some, albeit no longer at the match. They think it's funny and clever.

I don't think Liverpool fans are homophobic. Brighton fans always used to get the full of range of homophobic chants which we've never indulged in (certainly modern era). When we played them in both cups about 10 years ago, I remember Brighton fans saying it's rare a set of fans never sing any homophobic stuff at them. It's since they've been in the PL that wider attitudes have changed more and it's considered more widely unacceptable.

The fans insisting on continuing with the rent boy chant (rather than leaving it in the past like other stuff) need telling and they have been told. If they continue with it next week then they're showing their contempt for this club. There's only so many warnings you can give and getting the manager involved even. It'll take bans if it continues. It's last warning stage now. The club have had enough.

Re: That chant.
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:40:53 pm
Kind of pisses me off that I've only seen negativity over this in the media. These kinds of things go on all the time, the only reason this became news is because our own supporters called it out and our own club addressed it. If the media really gave a shit about equality they would do something to highlight the bravery of the people calling it out.

I'm not sure the reaction will encourage fan groups of other clubs to do similar.
Re: That chant.
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm
Just the club jumping on an inclusion bandwagon

World's gone mad.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=x_JCBmY9NGM
Re: That chant.
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm
Munich song was directly about a disaster though, and rightly so we don't use it (not that it stops United singing about Hillsborough.. but yknow..)

No one singing Chelsea rent boys is aiming it at homosexuals and no one thinks we do either. Not the lads I work with, not the lads I go the match with, and certainly not any of my mates who are bi (not that is matters, either), no one. Just the club jumping on an inclusion bandwagon and a few people selling the fan base out for their 5 minutes of fame.

In a world where we can no longer 'assume' someone's gender when we meet them, we are now being told if we sing a certain song it is assumed we are homophobic.

What's next to be banned? YNWA because it isn't showing inclusion for wheelchair users!? World's gone mad.

And fuck the tories

I really dont think its that hard to understand.

Some things are intentionally offensive. They are sung to offend, be it via racism, homophobia, a reference to a disaster as you pointed out. The intention is to be hurtful and in doing so you can cause hurt to a much broader spectrum of people than just the intended victim. This is the interpretation of the chant that some think is accurate based on stories of it originating in the 80s.

Some things are offensive objectively because of their nature. It may not be the intention of the singer for the offence to go beyond the target, but the choice of words used has that impact whether it is meant to or not. This is by definition a greyer area than the above due to interpretation and intent. This is the potential impact of the chant which others deem appropriate.

Whichever it is, its offensive though, whether you like it to be or not. A rentboy is described by the Cambridge dictionary as a young male prostitute (=someone who has sex for money) used by other men. The chant is intended to be a taunt used insultingly, ie the suggestion that being a rentboy is a bad thing, a pejorative. That can only be for two reasons however you look at it:
One, youre shaming sex workers. Which isnt very classy anyway.
Two, youre shaming gay people, with the suggestion that its insult-worthy to abuse a man for having sex with another man (regardless of whether money changes hands).

Its very easy to say the worlds gone mad and to blame people for being offended. Its not nice to think of yourself as someone who has, whether they meant to or not, sung something offensive. Unfortunately, life isnt easy and the mature and progressive thing to do in the circumstances is to say lets come up with a better chant than this lazy dirge if its offending people we dont mean to offend.

By the by, I dont think theres any assumption that everyone who sings it is homophobic, though some of the people singing it might be. I dont think that media reports of Liverpool fans singing homophobic chants are accurate because of the intention of most of those who were signing. But I dont think that doubling down about your right to sing a shit chant that offends people is the best way forward. This isnt the hill to die on.
Re: That chant.
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:04:52 pm
Its all a bit precious. Ever been to a pride parade? Absolute bacchanalia. Its a total hoot, but not exactly PC.

On this one my primary concern is that the headlines and then debate skipped straight to "the singing of homophobic slurs" and that's just not what happened. I do not agree with that basic premise in any way. But it drove clicks headlines and attention. Doesn't make it not a lie though. It was a singing of a term (possibly pejorative but not necessarily always so)  that described the behavior of a specific very small sub set of a specific category of people , a term that had been co-opted as an easy and convenient bridge to describe an alleged similar type of behavior by a different group of people in an absolutely entirely different context.

I feel that it is important for people to understand that there are TWO principals at stake in these matters, not just the one. Obviously nobody should have to stand somewhere and be forced to listen to somebody screaming hate at them. Likewise, voluntarily not singing some particular song because it some people are genuinely bothered by it and view it in a context its not meant as is a fine and neighborly thing to do. thats very straightforward and simple, all good.

Just imo people ought to take on board a lot more than they seem to that what the Taliban is doing in Kabul as we speak is the natural end point of unquestioned unchecked puritanically based cancel culture. Free speech is the basic foundation of our freedoms. Context does matter. It matters a lot. It means everything, in the end. My right to cherish that free speech because i feel its the greatest strength of our culture co exists right alongside with others peoples rights to feel however they do about other matters of import to them, be they what they may. At its core, just because somebody feelings are hurt by something somebody says, it doesn't necessarily always follow that you shouldn't be allowed to say it. Far from it in fact. There is a middle ground that people have tried to pin down forever really, and it constantly shifts.

This furor is all over just two words in an infinite sea of possible words. We could debate these two words, their origins, meanings, implied meanings, previous usages, current usages, extended usages, descriptive meanings until blue in the face. I could strongly argue to you that rent boy is a sickening hate crime statement. I could strongly argue to you  that rent boy is a honest description of a particular behavior that actually exists. Both arguments could be right, or wrong, or either at different times under different circumstances. Many of you may feel only one of those arguments is valid. that is your right. I may feel that if that's what you think you are blind to the bigger picture. Thats my right. Thats because we live in a free society where people are entitled to their views.

I know for a fact that in real life i am nice or try to be nice to basically everybody i meet and that i dont give a jot for their race religion creed or sexual preference, and that i have lived that way my whole life. So i you feel you need to flame me as a knuckle dragging Neanderthal gay basher because i worry that finger pointing and outraged mob response are getting a little too chummy these days, go ahead. I wont bother to reply, this is my last word on the subject. Hopefully some of you understand that i mean this sincerely and i harbor no ill will to any person. Except the one who tries to take my free speech away because he or she knows better than me who should be allowed to say what, and when. That person can just do one.
Re: That chant.
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Two, youre shaming gay people, with the suggestion that its insult-worthy to abuse a man for having sex with another man (regardless of whether money changes hands).

Unbelieve how you've plucked that one out of the air. Honestly unbelievable. I'll end the conversation at that.
Re: That chant.
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm
Unbelieve how you've plucked that one out of the air. Honestly unbelievable. I'll end the conversation at that.

Again, I dont get whats hard to understand? Im not saying people singing the song are intending to make pejorative comments about gay people. But plainly you must see that this is a possible interpretation of it? Why isnt the song Chelsea gigolos or Chelsea prostitutes? Or any one of hundreds of other synonyms for prostitute which could have been used if the point of the chant was about them doing things for money? Its rentboys, and rentboys are by their nature men who have sex with other men, ie gay. Thats the word in the song.

Again youre getting super defensive because you dont like the suggestion youve sung something which might be offensive to people, even if it wasnt your intent. I know lots of people who sang it without giving any thought to its meaning and if Id have gone to and LFC - Chelsea game a decade or so ago I might well have sung it too. Now people are looking at it, giving it some further thought and perspective and thinking maybe we shouldnt sing it any more.

Frankly if youre so desperate not to see that interpretation of it even when its been explained to you, then theres not much point discussing it any further. You seem to think saying fuck the Tories in your post is some sort of proof that you cant possibly say something which could be offensive (even without intent) because youre on the left.

If its nothing to do with homophobia, in your view, then tell me why you think being a rentboy is an appropriate insult generally? Would you call someone a prostitute or a hooker as an insult?
Re: That chant.
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
But plainly you must see that this is a possible interpretation of it? Why isnt the song Chelsea gigolos or Chelsea prostitutes? Or any one of hundreds of other synonyms for prostitute which could have been used if the point of the chant was about them doing things for money? Its rentboys, and rentboys are by their nature men who have sex with other men, ie gay. Thats the word in the song.

Again youre getting super defensive because you dont like the suggestion youve sung something which might be offensive to people, even if it wasnt your intent. I know lots of people who sang it without giving any thought to its meaning and if Id have gone to and LFC - Chelsea game a decade or so ago I might well have sung it too. Now people are looking at it, giving it some further thought and perspective and thinking maybe we shouldnt sing it any more.

Because "Chelsea, Chelsea prostitute" doesn't go, where as Chelsea rent boy did. Which by the way refers to a young male prostitute. You can add as many question marks or further definitions added in recent years as you like, but rent boy just means a young male prostitute, being sang at young males as a joke that they sold themselves to be in this position.

Sadly people can choose to be offended for anything these days. I think we should change the lyrics for Allez allez because not all fans actually "come from Liverpool". Or would that be ridiculous?

There's two songs we can't sing. We sing fuck the tories for obvious reasons what the conservative party have done to this city over the years, but you don't want that either so let's make that 3 songs gone.

By the end of the season we'll only have YNWA left which I'm sure someone else will attack eventually
Re: That chant.
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
If its nothing to do with homophobia, in your view, then tell me why you think being a rentboy is an appropriate insult generally? Would you call someone a prostitute or a hooker as an insult?

If you could stop adding comments/changing your points after you have already posted it would stop me making additional replies.


Ah, but there it is, the homophobic accusation.

Unfortunately for you there is no backing to your accusation and the people around me know I'm quite the opposite for very obvious reasons.
Re: That chant.
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
Because "Chelsea, Chelsea prostitute" doesn't go, where as Chelsea rent boy did. Which by the way refers to a young male prostitute. You can add as many question marks or further definitions added in recent years as you like, but rent boy just means a young male prostitute, being sang at young males as a joke that they sold themselves to be in this position.

Sadly people can choose to be offended for anything these days. I think we should change the lyrics for Allez allez because not all fans actually "come from Liverpool". Or would that be ridiculous?

There's two songs we can't sing. We sing fuck the tories for obvious reasons what the conservative party have done to this city over the years, but you don't want that either so let's make that 3 songs gone.

By the end of the season we'll only have YNWA left which I'm sure someone else will attack eventually

This is what always happens with any argument about offensive terms though (or political correctness generally). People exaggerate the impact of it to the most ridiculous extreme to suggest that the argument is unreasonable.

No one is saying anything about Allez Allez Allez.

No one is saying anything about Fuck the Tories.

No one had made the slightest comment about any other chants.

And no one can. Being a Tory is a choice and isnt a protected characteristic in the way that a sexual orientation, an ethnicity or a religion is. And the Allez thing is just ridiculous. Youve made both those examples up to try to make out that youre being hard done by.

Theres no suggestion you cant sing songs about Mancunians, Evertonians etc. The last chant I can remember a furore about was the one about NGog and that was years ago. If the full extent of PC gone mad is that some LFC fans have to stop singing about rentboys, it really isnt the end of the world.
Re: That chant.
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm
If you could stop adding comments/changing your points after you have already posted it would stop me making additional replies.


Ah, but there it is, the homophobic accusation.

Unfortunately for you there is no backing to your accusation and the people around me know I'm quite the opposite for very obvious reasons.

Ive said about 10 times that Im not accusing you or any other fans of homophobia. I dont think thats why the vast majority of Liverpool fans sing that song. Im just saying that its one interpretation of that word being used pejoratively in that context, the only other obvious one is that being a prostitute is an insult. In this day and age is it not better to move on from calling people hookers in effect to insult them? Regardless of this argument about whether people are choosing to take offence or not?
Re: That chant.
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm
And the Allez thing is just ridiculous.

You're getting there  ;)

Not sure where the PC gone mad quote has come from, I've not mentioned the term. I'm simply comparing how ridiculous it is to choose to be offended by a complete non offensive song and then demand it not to be sung again.

The people who sing it, the people who actually go the games, they know what they're singing and it definitely isn't what you're saying it is.

End of.
Re: That chant.
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm

The people who sing it, the people who actually go the games, they know what they're singing and it definitely isn't what you're saying it is.

The only thing Jersey is saying is that it can be offensive, he's not saying anyone means to be. And I think it's wrong for you to say someone chooses to be offended, what if they actually are, even though you're insisting your not being offensive.

We could go round in circles mate.
Re: That chant.
Reply #259 on: Today at 12:04:11 am
The whataboutery predictable as ever when it comes to things like this.

Re: That chant.
Reply #260 on: Today at 12:23:43 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:04:11 am
The whataboutery predictable as ever when it comes to things like this.

I think that some people are just pissed off that people (not on here) are making it out to be something that it isn't.At the end of the day it'll not be missed but it is sang with the same meaning as Blue and White Shite and You Manc Bastards.


Butt it's us so the c*nts in the media made it out to be something it isn't,them Scousers again.
Re: That chant.
Reply #261 on: Today at 01:00:26 am
This seems to have been raised by Liverpool fans before media picked it up. I never thought of it as homophobic so never thought anything of it. Naive of course because when you think about it..

Anybody refusing to stop this chant is a clown. Its not going to affect anyones day not chanting it is it? Only thing it will do is show those still at it as right wing, red pill nuts among us.

Also since its been highlighted the club and especially Klopp has dealt with it very well. Whether the media cover that aspect really doesnt matter. You can say that other clubs should look at the stuff they chant/sing and yeah they should but we dont control that. Im proud of LFC for taking a stance here.

Reason Im proud is that I think Klopp and club making a clear statement is adversarial to what sponsors want to see. I could be misguided there but Im pretty sure they dont want any of this sort of drama.
Re: That chant.
Reply #262 on: Today at 01:54:43 am
But Jurgen am I allowed to still sing it in the bath along with my fave Seekers Gordon West/Georgie Best tart song?

What a load of fucking shite this concerted attempt at sanitisation has descended into. The fucking manager of our club -yeah our fucking club - telling Kopites - yeah the ones who invented the entire fucking singing/chanting culture 5 years before Jurgen was a fucking twinkle in his dads eye - what they should and shouldnt sing at the behest of some self anointed fan spokesman who happened along with a few of his mates to be affronted by some shite fucking throwaway rentboy chant thats been hurled at c*nts from Stamford Bridge periodically for donkeys years.

Fer fucks sake. We at A4E didnt even get to speak with Houllier when we were desperate to save our ground from extinction and this fucker bleats and gets our manager to publically castigate a big core of our away support over some crappy chant. Unbefuckingbelievable.

Well guess what Jurgen and your new bezzie mate. If we dont get the loudest ever Chelsea Rent Boys chant a week on Satdee then Ill eat me mobile phone with this crazy fucking digital photo of my season ticket on it. And if we dont get it then Kopites clearly aint what they used to be - irreverent bastards to a man who write their own fucking scripts and definitely do not conform to watered down crap from those who seemingly dont get the real essence of what weve always been about.

Fucking nonsense.
Re: That chant.
Reply #263 on: Today at 01:56:44 am
Don't mind admitting it, that interview brought a tear to my eye. Jurgen just being absolute ace as usual.

As the boss said, we hurled around plenty of things years ago without even thinking about it. I said things; my friends said things; etc. I remember being called all sorts of homophobic crap as a youth and getting seriously upset about it almost daily; I threw back my own share to deflect those feelings, when there wasn't really a space to call this shit out for what it is. Luckily, I think, things have changed in the decades since then, and I really hope people don't have to grow up hearing that sort of abuse today (on the same scale, at least).

In all likelihood, as we know, those who sang the song last Saturday aren't militant homophobes at all. But if it's hurting a section of our fanbase, we need to cut it out. It really doesn't match the principles of this club at all.

Couldn't care what other fans are saying, how the media is portraying it, etc. Kop Outs are right and us internally, as fans, need to sort it out. Not worried about what other clubs' supporters do - a lot of us have to get our houses in order. None of us are perfect.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #264 on: Today at 02:18:39 am
Quote from: Tobez on August 15, 2021, 08:00:54 pm
Is right. I'm bi, and I've spent my life having knuckle-draggers of various stripes trying to prove their fragile masculinity by shouting some slur or physically attacking me. I grew up in the UK, and as a result I also internalised a lot of homophobic language - I use gay as a 'mild' insult (among friends, to be fair) - and have also been guilty in the past of describing Chelsea supporters as 'rent boys'. The fact is, it's not OK in this day and age and we are perfectly capable of insulting Chelsea fans without resorting to the kind of drivel that this is.

It's not that hard to be considerate of other people, and it's really really not hard to listen when someone tells you something is unacceptable. Let's all try and do that.

Very sound.

I remember the term being used casually on here ten years ago, but as others have pointed out: times change. Just because you don't get offended, doesn't mean no one else is. It's quite obvious now that it's an archaic term and can cause offence, so let's just stop. No one's saying the n-word anymore, but 50 years ago no one thought much about it. It's obviously time to retire this chant. There's enough to go about them anyway, just Millwall with money, or plastic flags etc.

Re: That chant.
Reply #265 on: Today at 02:23:24 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:23:43 am
I think that some people are just pissed off that people (not on here) are making it out to be something that it isn't.At the end of the day it'll not be missed but it is sang with the same meaning as Blue and White Shite and You Manc Bastards.


Butt it's us so the c*nts in the media made it out to be something it isn't,them Scousers again.

I can see that point of view, but having said that, move on, use it as a teaching moment and that's that.
Re: That chant.
Reply #266 on: Today at 02:25:18 am
Not been keeping up, who is Jürgens new bessie mate that has upset Timbo so much?
Re: That chant.
Reply #267 on: Today at 02:36:09 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:25:18 am
Not been keeping up, who is Jürgens new bessie mate that has upset Timbo so much?

Paul from Kop out. His interview with Jurgen is a few posts back (its the YouTube clip). Its a good interview.
Re: That chant.
Reply #268 on: Today at 02:51:53 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:36:09 am
Paul from Kop out. His interview with Jurgen is a few posts back (its the YouTube clip). Its a good interview.

Ah right! Yeah i saw it, I think i mustve miss-read the post, cos it wasnt clear to me. Thought I missed some part of this other than what I had read here earlier.
