Its all a bit precious. Ever been to a pride parade? Absolute bacchanalia. Its a total hoot, but not exactly PC.



On this one my primary concern is that the headlines and then debate skipped straight to "the singing of homophobic slurs" and that's just not what happened. I do not agree with that basic premise in any way. But it drove clicks headlines and attention. Doesn't make it not a lie though. It was a singing of a term (possibly pejorative but not necessarily always so) that described the behavior of a specific very small sub set of a specific category of people , a term that had been co-opted as an easy and convenient bridge to describe an alleged similar type of behavior by a different group of people in an absolutely entirely different context.



I feel that it is important for people to understand that there are TWO principals at stake in these matters, not just the one. Obviously nobody should have to stand somewhere and be forced to listen to somebody screaming hate at them. Likewise, voluntarily not singing some particular song because it some people are genuinely bothered by it and view it in a context its not meant as is a fine and neighborly thing to do. thats very straightforward and simple, all good.



Just imo people ought to take on board a lot more than they seem to that what the Taliban is doing in Kabul as we speak is the natural end point of unquestioned unchecked puritanically based cancel culture. Free speech is the basic foundation of our freedoms. Context does matter. It matters a lot. It means everything, in the end. My right to cherish that free speech because i feel its the greatest strength of our culture co exists right alongside with others peoples rights to feel however they do about other matters of import to them, be they what they may. At its core, just because somebody feelings are hurt by something somebody says, it doesn't necessarily always follow that you shouldn't be allowed to say it. Far from it in fact. There is a middle ground that people have tried to pin down forever really, and it constantly shifts.



This furor is all over just two words in an infinite sea of possible words. We could debate these two words, their origins, meanings, implied meanings, previous usages, current usages, extended usages, descriptive meanings until blue in the face. I could strongly argue to you that rent boy is a sickening hate crime statement. I could strongly argue to you that rent boy is a honest description of a particular behavior that actually exists. Both arguments could be right, or wrong, or either at different times under different circumstances. Many of you may feel only one of those arguments is valid. that is your right. I may feel that if that's what you think you are blind to the bigger picture. Thats my right. Thats because we live in a free society where people are entitled to their views.



I know for a fact that in real life i am nice or try to be nice to basically everybody i meet and that i dont give a jot for their race religion creed or sexual preference, and that i have lived that way my whole life. So i you feel you need to flame me as a knuckle dragging Neanderthal gay basher because i worry that finger pointing and outraged mob response are getting a little too chummy these days, go ahead. I wont bother to reply, this is my last word on the subject. Hopefully some of you understand that i mean this sincerely and i harbor no ill will to any person. Except the one who tries to take my free speech away because he or she knows better than me who should be allowed to say what, and when. That person can just do one.