Times change, this is no longer acceptable.



Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.



Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely?



I think some just find it difficult to break bad habbits (or are just twats). Munich still gets sung by some, albeit no longer at the match. They think it's funny and clever.I don't think Liverpool fans are homophobic. Brighton fans always used to get the full of range of homophobic chants which we've never indulged in (certainly modern era). When we played them in both cups about 10 years ago, I remember Brighton fans saying it's rare a set of fans never sing any homophobic stuff at them. It's since they've been in the PL that wider attitudes have changed more and it's considered more widely unacceptable.The fans insisting on continuing with the rent boy chant (rather than leaving it in the past like other stuff) need telling and they have been told. If they continue with it next week then they're showing their contempt for this club. There's only so many warnings you can give and getting the manager involved even. It'll take bans if it continues. It's last warning stage now. The club have had enough.