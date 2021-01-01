« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: That chant.  (Read 6982 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:49:53 pm
We're only responsible for our behaviour - no one elses.

Whilst we're cleaning our own house, we have no authority to criticise others.

This basically.

We can only influence what we do as a club and a supporter base.

I hate the unoriginal rubbish that other clubs supporters regularly sing at us. I don't like the the jibes that come our way.on regular basis. A chant by our own fans is making some of our own feel a similar way. I'm not sure how I'd react if my own club's supporters were singing a song that I viewed as derogatory on a personal level.

On the flip side I'd say that most people would probably say they didn't mean any offence and will stop singing it immediately. It's a process of education where the vast majority will now be happy to cosign the song to history.

Maybe our actions will put pressure on other clubs and supporter bases to change. I wouldn't hold my breath about that but it shouldn't change our resolve to get our own house in order in this regard.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,361
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:22:33 pm
I went to Stamford Bridge every time we played them in the 80s and I remember a whole lot of aggro and general shit from the moment we stepped out of Fulham Broadway to getting back to Euston but I never ever heard that chant in that eraever. For me it started in the Abramovic years. But hey Ive been wrong before 🤷🏻‍♂️

You're not wrong this time tho.


We're not homophobic
We only hate Male Chelsea sex workers.

Think that'll fly on Saturday?

Re-jigged an old racist one there. We're mad us.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:52:43 pm
Just dont sing it anymore - done. Times change and we have to move with the times.

Underlying meanings of words matter, and we do need to be accountable for the stuff that comes out of our mouth, and not indirectly contribute to marginalising groups.

This isnt being woke. This is just common sense. I dont get offended to be honest with a lot of politically incorrect banter chucked towards me at times, but I do look at people that dish it out as being a bit backward. Bit like an old man calling someone a poofter. They probably dont mean to be nasty or have ill intention, but its just not acceptable anymore.

If only religions and their followers could do the same.

Glad to see Klopp come out and nail it as usual. Should be the end of it now.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:41:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:25:01 pm
It sounded like a lot more than a 'few' but regardless - it went on and nobody stopped them. we can't on the one end talk about being a 'different' club and then refusing to accept that it reflects badly across the club even if it's a handful of people. all this stuff about 'far worse being sung' deflection stuff needs to be swerved too - people are free to raise that with the club but conveniently some are only bringing it up now?

I agree some news outlets and fans have used this as a little bit of clickbait and point-scoring, but it's not something that should be brushed aside.

C'mon there's always criticism on here after some of the Hillsborough stuff, the sign on etc.

Our club have taken the lead and condemened this chat. Other clubs may have done the same but, as I don't follow them, I don't know their action or lack of.
Logged

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:50:22 pm »
Times change, this is no longer acceptable.

Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.

Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely? 
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:35:38 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 09:50:22 pm
Times change, this is no longer acceptable.

Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.

Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely?

Munich song was directly about a disaster though, and rightly so we don't use it (not that it stops United singing about Hillsborough.. but yknow..)

No one singing Chelsea rent boys is aiming it at homosexuals and no one thinks we do either. Not the lads I work with, not the lads I go the match with, and certainly not any of my mates who are bi (not that is matters, either), no one. Just the club jumping on an inclusion bandwagon and a few people selling the fan base out for their 5 minutes of fame.

In a world where we can no longer 'assume' someone's gender when we meet them, we are now being told if we sing a certain song it is assumed we are homophobic.

What's next to be banned? YNWA because it isn't showing inclusion for wheelchair users!? World's gone mad.

And fuck the tories
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,399
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 09:50:22 pm
Times change, this is no longer acceptable.

Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.

Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely?

I think some just find it difficult to break bad habbits (or are just twats). Munich still gets sung by some, albeit no longer at the match. They think it's funny and clever.

I don't think Liverpool fans are homophobic. Brighton fans always used to get the full of range of homophobic chants which we've never indulged in (certainly modern era). When we played them in both cups about 10 years ago, I remember Brighton fans saying it's rare a set of fans never sing any homophobic stuff at them. It's since they've been in the PL that wider attitudes have changed more and it's considered more widely unacceptable.

The fans insisting on continuing with the rent boy chant (rather than leaving it in the past like other stuff) need telling and they have been told. If they continue with it next week then they're showing their contempt for this club. There's only so many warnings you can give and getting the manager involved even. It'll take bans if it continues. It's last warning stage now. The club have had enough.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,089
Re: Re: That chant.
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:40:53 pm »
Kind of pisses me off that I've only seen negativity over this in the media. These kinds of things go on all the time, the only reason this became news is because our own supporters called it out and our own club addressed it. If the media really gave a shit about equality they would do something to highlight the bravery of the people calling it out.

I'm not sure the reaction will encourage fan groups of other clubs to do similar.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 