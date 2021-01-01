Times change, this is no longer acceptable.
Thousands used to sing the Munich song in the 80s. We dont anymore (apart from a tiny select gang of idiots). We all must accept that diversity is at last at the forefront of things. We shouldnt judge what was sung in the 80s as the standard for how we behave now.
Stop singing it, move on. Its reallly not that difficult surely?
Munich song was directly about a disaster though, and rightly so we don't use it (not that it stops United singing about Hillsborough.. but yknow..)
No one singing Chelsea rent boys is aiming it at homosexuals and no one thinks we do either. Not the lads I work with, not the lads I go the match with, and certainly not any of my mates who are bi (not that is matters, either), no one
. Just the club jumping on an inclusion bandwagon and a few people selling the fan base out for their 5 minutes of fame.
In a world where we can no longer 'assume
' someone's gender when we meet them, we are now being told if we sing a certain song it is assumed
we are homophobic.
What's next to be banned? YNWA because it isn't showing inclusion for wheelchair users!? World's gone mad.
And fuck the tories