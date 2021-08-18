« previous next »
Offline Wingman

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #40 on: August 18, 2021, 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 16, 2021, 10:57:00 am
I presumed it was a pisstake  ;D

1 game into the season, and weve got too many good central defenders to know what to do with!

It is a pisstake thread isnt it? Now, Im not sure 
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #41 on: August 18, 2021, 10:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 18, 2021, 09:56:47 pm
You're reading too much into my comment, I'm just winding you up.  :)

Elmo go join the new draft  :D
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:00:24 am »
Both Gomez and Matip are quite injury-prone. For that reason alone, I'm delighted that this is the problem we have as opposed to what we had last season!
Offline VVM

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:53:47 am »
So what's the pecking order? Something like:

1. Van Dijk
2. Matip
3. Gomez
4. Konate
5. Fabinho
6. Phillips
7. Williams
Offline scatman

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 am »
^probably though I reckon Klopp trusts Phillips and Williams more now so Fab will stay in midfield.
Offline Phil M

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 am »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 08:53:47 am
So what's the pecking order? Something like:

1. Van Dijk
2. Matip
3. Gomez
4. Konate
5. Fabinho
6. Phillips
7. Williams


1. Nat
2. Nat
3. Nat
4. Virgil
5. Matip
6. Gomez
7. Konate
Offline Redman78

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 08:53:47 am
So what's the pecking order? Something like:

1. Van Dijk
2. Matip
3. Gomez
4. Konate
5. Fabinho
6. Phillips
7. Williams

Just take Fab out and that looks reasonable.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 16, 2021, 07:52:28 pm
Can't we let them skip training and bump the happiness level up a bit? Or am I showing my age and footie games don't have that feature any more?
Haha, physio recommending 1-3 weeks holiday these days, got back into FM 2020 a while back when I began working from home.

You do see when a top player isn't getting game time that they get disgruntled a bit though.  Look at how Salah, Lukaka and De Bruyne did at Chelsea, or Zieler, Pogba or Pique at a team like United.  Thauvin at Newcastle maybe.  Anyway, something to keep an eye on in the middle distance maybe.
Offline redtel

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 02:51:40 pm »
Take yourself back to January 31st this year and if we had too many CBs it would look bloody amazing.

Still looks great to me now!
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:04:20 pm »
Three injury prone CBs (Konate, Gomez, Matip). I think they'll all have their part to play. Maybe a three at the back might be useful sometimes too.
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:12:34 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 08:53:47 am
So what's the pecking order? Something like:

1. Van Dijk
2. Matip
3. Gomez
4. Konate
5. Fabinho
6. Phillips
7. Williams


Where's Hendo ;)
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:04:20 pm
Three injury prone CBs (Konate, Gomez, Matip). I think they'll all have their part to play. Maybe a three at the back might be useful sometimes too.

Considering we've never played it and haven't worked on it in pre-season, it's very unlikely.
Offline Jookie

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:12:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:04:20 pm
Three injury prone CBs (Konate, Gomez, Matip). I think they'll all have their part to play. Maybe a three at the back might be useful sometimes too.

I don't think Klopp or Ljinders like a system with 3 at the back. I don't think we can counter press in the same way with 3 at the back compared with a flat back 4. Given counter pressing is a key part of our philosophy then I just can't see us playing 3 at the back unless it's the very odd game.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:14:48 pm »
Sell Virg, he'll be 35 in 2026. Get rid.
Offline newterp

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm »
Apart from Matip - are the other 3 that injury prone?

I would argue that Joe's have been freakish.

And Konate had a couple but all related - and now maybe it's been resolved.

I know it's hard to parse it that way - but last year was the freakiest situation you will likely ever see.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:47:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
Apart from Matip - are the other 3 that injury prone?

I would argue that Joe's have been freakish.

And Konate had a couple but all related - and now maybe it's been resolved.

I know it's hard to parse it that way - but last year was the freakiest situation you will likely ever see.

Joe has only had one season without missing any games due to injury. So I'd say he's prone to injuries, although they've all been freakish.

Offline newterp

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:47:59 pm
Joe has only had one season without missing any games due to injury. So I'd say he's prone to injuries, although they've all been freakish.



That was my thought on Gomez too - some crazy/freaky injuries.
Online farawayred

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:34:05 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
That was my thought on Gomez too - some crazy/freaky injuries.
Gomez is an amazing player when fit, but I don't think he can stay fit consistently enough (agreeing with the two posts above). I also don't know if he has fully recovered, or even if he has a chance to fully recover from his last major injury. The odds are pretty high that, unfortunately, we've seen the best of him... Shame, because on top of his CB skills he was so fast...
Offline jckliew

Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:36:27 am »
We still have Nat and Rhys. LOL
