Too many (amazing) CBs?  (Read 970 times)

Too many (amazing) CBs?
« on: Today at 02:20:33 am »
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:31:30 am »
Two words: Steven Caulker
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:32:00 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

Cup games, rotation, injuries, and it provides competition for places.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:01:33 am »
I think with van Dijk and Gomez recovering from knee injuries we'll probably just swap between the two pairs once the games start coming twice a week, which will be especially nice in that Christmas period. If we get to the late stages of the CL and all four are still fit, well it'll be nice to have that kind of tough decision to make.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:37 am »
Didn't take long to forget last season did it!
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:01:31 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

Season 20/21 - that is all.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:38:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

With Virgil and Joe still recovering, you cant have enough CBs.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 07:38:28 am
With Virgil and Joe still recovering, you cant have enough CBs.

Yep and with Joels injury record 4 (amazing centre backs) doesnt seem to many at all. They are amazing but they have to be because it wouldnt be a surprise to have 2 out at a time. We are on thin ice again then. Hopefully it doesnt come to that and the benefit of the four is we can rest and rotate without a drop of in quality to mitigate the risk of injury,
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:54:47 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:20:33 am
Someone do this topic better than me.

How do we accommodate 3 unreal CBs and potentially a 4th as well?

There arent enough games.

Seriously last season 

Van injury concerns
Matip injury concerns
Konate injury concerns
Gomez injury concerns
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
This thread won't age well.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:15:27 am »
If we want to challenge in the cups we can't keep players in cotton wool. Yes, the league and CL have to be our priorities, but getting over so many injuries the League Cup  at least offers vital opportunities for players to regain some match sharpness.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:36:28 am »
It is a great position to be in.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
We should just be happy and grateful that we have 4 amazing CBs (plus 2 - 1 if Phillips leaves - good enough for premier league back ups). Virgil is not fully there yet but should be in a couple of months or so. Matip and Gomez will compete and share the right to partner Virgil. Konate I believe looks very good and solid so far but I am sure will be given time to familiarize himself with the pace of the league this season. He will take the field when appropriate

The centrebacks are important to the way we play. All 4 of them are important if we are going to (and we will) win the league
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:44:49 am »
Easy. We follow the 2016 model.

Sakho (Van Dijk), Toure (Matip), Lovren (Konate) and Skrtel (Phillips) rotating.
Joe Gomez shoved to left back.
Caulker (Rhys Williams) deployed as an auxiliary striker.

Got us to the Europa League final
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:45:34 am »
Cannot believe this. If anything there is more of an argument around having a fifth option ahead of asking whether we have too many.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:49:18 am »
If Matip and VVD play the first 3 before the Intl break, thats nearly unprecedented in the last 18 months. After that we have League Cup & CL starting up - I have no fear at all that Gomez & Konate will get their minutes.

We have 2 CB slots and will hopefully play 55+ games this season - thats 110 CB picks. If the 4 of them got an equal amount of games its over 25 starts each. I'd be happy with that (even for VVD, in this his recovery season).

All this is assuming zero injuries as well, which when you look at Gomez, Matip and Konate's records is unimaginable.

The bigger problem is Philipps/Williams - one of them needs to go for their own sake this summer, even if its just a loan.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:51:48 am »
People will get injured. Then others will fit in.
Its not hard.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:55:30 am »
I think it's obvious we have too many CBs. No point having £30m+ CBs as bench warmers. Better off selling them and buying some striker who's got a rating of 88+ on FIFA22.

What need is there for so many CBs anyway? I mean, we'd have to have a season where all 4 got injured for them to be needed. What precedent is there for this? I can't think of any.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:02:21 am »
What a strange topic
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:03:33 am »
It's like last season never happened..............
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:10:19 am »
You can never have enough amazing players in any position, least of all center back after last seasons woes.

/end thread.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:31:24 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:10:37 am
Didn't take long to forget last season did it!

Exactly. We had Matip, VVD and Gomez out for long periods and that cost us big time. Now we have 4 centre halves that are all top class. We have to cover for injuries, loss of form etc.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:36:59 am »
Quite right, go and ask FSG to sign another four CBs.

We won't cope.

 ::)

fc
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:57:00 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:02:21 am
What a strange topic

I presumed it was a pisstake  ;D

1 game into the season, and weve got too many good central defenders to know what to do with!
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:51:53 am »
Matip and VVD will start most games. Klopp usually keeps his CB partnership consistent and if one drops out through injury then the next one gets in and they normally hold onto that position. We won't see as much rotation as people are suggesting. That's one area of the pitch where you like to keep a consistent pairing and as Klopp himself says, his centre backs rest during games.
Re: Too many (amazing) CBs?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:58:16 am »
I'm not sure its such a daft question to warrant the jump on!

If they're all fit *which obviously they weren't last season* then its a pretty valid debate to talk about where they'll get their football. Do we rotate, use one partnership in the league, another in the cups and another in Europe? Rotate next to VVD? Its definitely not a 'problem'.
