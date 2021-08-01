« previous next »
Gerd Müller has passed away

ScouserAtHeart

Gerd Müller has passed away
Today at 01:23:33 pm
https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2021/08/fc-bayern-mourns-the-passing-of-gerd-muller

The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. Müller made history with Bayern and the Germany national team. He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.

Der Bomber originally joined Bayern in summer 1964 and won the Intercontinental Cup, three European Cups and a European Cup Winners Cup. He was a Bundesliga champion and DFB Cup winner four times each. With the national team he won the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final in Munich against the Netherlands. After retiring, he remained with the club for a long time as a youth coach. Hes survived by his wife Uschi and a daughter.

President Herbert Hainer: Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Müller was the greatest striker theres ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. Were all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldnt be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever.

CEO Oliver Kahn: The news of Gerd Müllers death deeply saddens us all. Hes one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."
AndyMuller

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:24:09 pm
RIP Muller.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:52 pm
One of the great names of European and World footballer. Incredible scoring record. RIP
Samie

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm
RIP  :(

What A Striker!
Morgana

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:11 pm
R.I.P. Gerd Müller.
Samie

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:35:24 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:24:09 pm
RIP Muller.


You know why I always joke with you mate about him being your gramps, look at his record.  :)
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm
RIP Gerd
Red Ol

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm
German footballing legend and an all time great player ... RIP Der Bomber
gjr1

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm
Just heard now

Amazing goal scoring stats

RIP
Samie

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm
Here's a stat I saw now but he is the last player to score 10 or more goals at a single World Cup.
elsewhere

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:56:52 pm
rest in peace
TepidT2O

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm
Sad news.

Parallels with Jimmy Greaves, where they both overcame severe alcoholism that nearly cost them their lives.  Greta respect for that.

One of the greatest.
jillc

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm
RIP, one of the greats.
RyanBabel19

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #13 on: Today at 02:05:14 pm
RIP

Incredible numbers that very few will ever achieve
whtwht

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #14 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm
An unreal goal machine. RIP.
Lycan

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #15 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm
RIP Der Bomber
Sarge

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #16 on: Today at 02:13:29 pm
RIP a goal machine.
A-Bomb

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #17 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm
Sending my thoughts to his family....
royhendo

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #18 on: Today at 02:28:45 pm
It's an amazing thing to have become ubiquitous in your own life - my under 10s coach used to call anyone who finished first time Gerd Muller. "Oh aye, look at Gerd Muller here!".
rafathegaffa83

Re: Gerd Müller has passed away
Reply #19 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm
RIP
