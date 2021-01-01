« previous next »
PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
does anyone else nearly shit themselves whenever Van Dijk goes into a 50 50 or has to make a tackle?  this was the hardest part of watching this game today.

Not really. We've got defenders again now.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
It might be my imagination but it felt like he backed out of one towards the end with Idah near the touchline.  It was a bouncing ball and he could have barged through and cleared the ball at waste height but he dropped and let Idah have the ball.  It was a sensible decision so certainly not calling him out for it - it just felt like the kind of ball he might have taken charge of in the past.

Very early days for him and all things considered he had a quality game.  Those crossfield balls are such a great out ball for us.
He did yeah it was the right decision.

No need when we are 3-0 & near the touchline. Van Dijk just needs games.

I thought he done very well. He didnt even play much in pre season.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
hahahaha I said to me lad and daughters bf that should have been a yellow and a half. My lad laughed like fuck wondering what the other half could be.
There's loads of examples.

Your son and daughter go out with the same guy?
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Nice relaxed start to the season. At the risk of repeating myself: I love Mo. Technique, work ethic, celebrations, goals (record broken today yay!), trying to set up Sadio. He is a player to behold and he's ours.  ;D
Naturally I always miss Robbo when he's not playing, but Tsimikas made it bearable. Goalkeeping and central defence were great, too. More of the same please.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Nice game to begin. Norwich try to play football, so credit to them, but we are better. No shame in that. I hope they stay up as I like them.

On our end we eased into the game then went up a gear or two in the second half to run out worthy 3-0 winners.

The midfield will likely not be the main men once everyone is up to speed, but it was nice for them to play and show they are part of the group. Tsimikas did well enough, tired near the end, but was ok. Awesome to have VVD back again.

Onwards and upwards.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
The Reds have got no money, we're guna win the league
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Thoroughly enjoyed that, and some promising performances, joy to see the reds play again.

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
You can see how well drilled and coached we are. We don't rely on mistakes or other sides being shite. We dictate at our own pace. At no stage in this game did I feel we were under any threat, and what a difference Matip and Virgil makes. We were like a different animal compared to most of last season.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Special mention to the traveling supporters. Not going to lie. Got a little emotional during Bobby's song. It had been far too long.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Great result today, solid as fuck.  Salah as great as ever and Joel Matip is fuckin class.  It does my fuckin head in that he doesnt get the recognition he deserves. 
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Get in!
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Amused to see the reporting in some quarters basically being United won comfortably without Varane, Sancho and Cavani on the pitch. What a squad theyve got.  Chelseas squad is unreal. They won comfortably today without Lukaku, Kante and Thiago Silva. 

Whereas us, without Henderson, Thiago, Robertson and with Fabinho on the bench, get welltheyll not get away with playing that midfield against tougher opposition.

 ;D 
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:39:50 pm
Yep, he ran 30 or 40 yards from right behind just to hack him down and with no interest in the ball. You shouldnt get to (potentially) do that twice in one game.

I have argued for 3 cards (yellow 1, orange 2, red 3). 3 points is a sending off.

You see players getting booked for taking their shirt of, or relatively minor fouls with that being the same punishment as that foul today.

A 2 point foul means a relatively minor indiscretion after means you go whilst it would take 3 shirt removals for a sending off. It also adds more to the collective total leading to a suspension.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:17:22 am
Amused to see the reporting in some quarters basically being United won comfortably without Varane, Sancho and Cavani on the pitch. What a squad theyve got.  Chelseas squad is unreal. They won comfortably today without Lukaku, Kante and Thiago Silva. 

Whereas us, without Henderson, Thiago, Robertson and with Fabinho on the bench, get welltheyll not get away with playing that midfield against tougher opposition.

 ;D

And Jones
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:25:59 am
And Jones

And Firmino on the bench.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
It might be my imagination but it felt like he backed out of one towards the end with Idah near the touchline.  It was a bouncing ball and he could have barged through and cleared the ball at waste height but he dropped and let Idah have the ball.  It was a sensible decision so certainly not calling him out for it - it just felt like the kind of ball he might have taken charge of in the past.

Very early days for him and all things considered he had a quality game.  Those crossfield balls are such a great out ball for us.

Hes always done that if he thinks the player is going nowhere.  He reads the play and makes the most efficient decision. Its why you dont see him sprinting about. He sees the game in slow motion compared to most.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Another Gem in Tsimikas!
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Great start to what will be another long and testing season!

Salah is just an elite player. The way he looks after himself off the pitch and the way he plays on it, what an honour it is to watch him play football. Many great performances but the one that really caught my eye was Matip. He was as solid as a brick wall and if he can keep fit for a majority of the season then number 20 and 7 are very much possible...

Already can't wait till next week when we are back at Anfield  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
We made that look easier than it was I think, Norwich played some decent stuff in patches and Cantwell looks a very tidy player. Think they'll cause teams problems at Carrow Road.

Our squad is the strongest it's been in my time and we're on for a great season. 

Oh, and Mo Salah is an outrageous footballer :D
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
happy happy happy days! Premier league is back, fans are back, Liverpool starts with a 3-0 win in a potential banana peal. Tsimikas looks like a proper footballer. Just got to stay fit for 90 minutes.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
I was not prepared for how great it was to not only see Virgil but Matip too. Id kinda forgotten how excellent he is at football.

Highlight for me was Alisson keeping his clean sheet.  That was an overall excellent performance on the road.

I dont think youll see that midfield 3 a ton, the balance was just a bit off as anyone wouldve expected. Thought Keita was very solid throughout though, very positive. Was also highly encouraged by Tsimikas (Id like to buy a vowel Alex) performance, thought he looked dead on his feet for last ten minutes or so.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
how did ox do in the middle of the park. all the talk of naby but we all know what he can bring just not consistently unfortunately.

oh and a sweet clean sheet. alisson is an octopus. no idea how kept that out with 3 norwich players in front of him.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Off and running then.  8 pages for the season opener though?  Anyhow..

Slow start, but then we continued to turn the screw more and more throughout the game.  Thought Ox was a bit anonymous, but first game of the season and all that.  Naby solid if unspectacular and Mo was terrific.  Some great passes from Trent too, who ran himself into the ground all game. 

Not sure how we snuck an extra seventy thousand into the ground for Bobby's song, but kudos to the traveling Kop, who were as fantastic as ever. 
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:52:03 am
how did ox do in the middle of the park. all the talk of naby but we all know what he can bring just not consistently unfortunately.

oh and a sweet clean sheet. alisson is an octopus. no idea how kept that out with 3 norwich players in front of him.


always on the periphery of the game, no outstanding moments, kept his shape well  6/10
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
we're looking good and ready. Let's just stay away from injuries.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Lovely stuff.

Calm and controlled for the most part, Klopp has an air about him that says he means business, slightly under the radar with the media love in with Abu Dhabi FC and yernited , some big guns still to come back and Big Div still here.

Whats not to like?
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:17:22 am
Amused to see the reporting in some quarters basically being United won comfortably without Varane, Sancho and Cavani on the pitch. What a squad theyve got.  Chelseas squad is unreal. They won comfortably today without Lukaku, Kante and Thiago Silva. 

Whereas us, without Henderson, Thiago, Robertson and with Fabinho on the bench, get welltheyll not get away with playing that midfield against tougher opposition.

 ;D

Plus the fact home advantage was always going to be big this weekend. Mostly home wins, including the other promoted sides.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 02:41:44 am
I was not prepared for how great it was to not only see Virgil but Matip too. Id kinda forgotten how excellent he is at football.

Matip was great. Looked sharper than I expected considering hes been out for so long. Really pleased to see him back. Really hope he can stay fit.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Your son and daughter go out with the same guy?

Its 2021. Dont judge.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:08:41 am
Matip was great. Looked sharper than I expected considering hes been out for so long. Really pleased to see him back. Really hope he can stay fit.

Matip is a player that just finds his level straight away after injuries. If he's fit enough to play he'll give you an 8 out of 10 game.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:14:21 am
Matip is a player that just finds his level straight away after injuries. If he's fit enough to play he'll give you an 8 out of 10 game.

Yep, this is true. I was wrong to be surprised.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Bobbys face after his goal today, you could tell that meant everything to him.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Your son and daughter go out with the same guy?

No, no. His lad is his daughters bf. Fuck sake mate.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Milner need never leave...ever
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:23:54 am

I have argued for 3 cards (yellow 1, orange 2, red 3). 3 points is a sending off.

You see players getting booked for taking their shirt of, or relatively minor fouls with that being the same punishment as that foul today.

A 2 point foul means a relatively minor indiscretion after means you go whilst it would take 3 shirt removals for a sending off. It also adds more to the collective total leading to a suspension.

Why stop there? Pastel yellow can be half a point and be for saying naughty words or spitting or chewing gum. Dark red is 10 points and is for when you're not just sent off, but when you're OFF off.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
There was a moment in the game yesterday where the pundits pointed out that we have a full fit squad with only Robertson missing.

Stealing a living, these hacks.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
We are out of the media glare which is rather nice. Klopp is gonna be very happy if we get to the international break in one piece I reckon - the squad just needs a few of these opinions pinned to the dressing room wall (or screened on the 120 inch OLED poster or whatever it is nowadays).
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Mo

126 goals in 204 games
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Thought we played quite well. Only one that was sub par was Ox.
