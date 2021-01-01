Nice game to begin. Norwich try to play football, so credit to them, but we are better. No shame in that. I hope they stay up as I like them.



On our end we eased into the game then went up a gear or two in the second half to run out worthy 3-0 winners.



The midfield will likely not be the main men once everyone is up to speed, but it was nice for them to play and show they are part of the group. Tsimikas did well enough, tired near the end, but was ok. Awesome to have VVD back again.



Onwards and upwards.