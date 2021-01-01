« previous next »
PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
does anyone else nearly shit themselves whenever Van Dijk goes into a 50 50 or has to make a tackle?  this was the hardest part of watching this game today.

no
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Not really. We've got defenders again now.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
It might be my imagination but it felt like he backed out of one towards the end with Idah near the touchline.  It was a bouncing ball and he could have barged through and cleared the ball at waste height but he dropped and let Idah have the ball.  It was a sensible decision so certainly not calling him out for it - it just felt like the kind of ball he might have taken charge of in the past.

Very early days for him and all things considered he had a quality game.  Those crossfield balls are such a great out ball for us.
He did yeah it was the right decision.

No need when we are 3-0 & near the touchline. Van Dijk just needs games.

I thought he done very well. He didnt even play much in pre season.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
hahahaha I said to me lad and daughters bf that should have been a yellow and a half. My lad laughed like fuck wondering what the other half could be.
There's loads of examples.

Your son and daughter go out with the same guy?
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Nice relaxed start to the season. At the risk of repeating myself: I love Mo. Technique, work ethic, celebrations, goals (record broken today yay!), trying to set up Sadio. He is a player to behold and he's ours.  ;D
Naturally I always miss Robbo when he's not playing, but Tsimikas made it bearable. Goalkeeping and central defence were great, too. More of the same please.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Nice game to begin. Norwich try to play football, so credit to them, but we are better. No shame in that. I hope they stay up as I like them.

On our end we eased into the game then went up a gear or two in the second half to run out worthy 3-0 winners.

The midfield will likely not be the main men once everyone is up to speed, but it was nice for them to play and show they are part of the group. Tsimikas did well enough, tired near the end, but was ok. Awesome to have VVD back again.

Onwards and upwards.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
The Reds have got no money, we're guna win the league
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Thoroughly enjoyed that, and some promising performances, joy to see the reds play again.

Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
You can see how well drilled and coached we are. We don't rely on mistakes or other sides being shite. We dictate at our own pace. At no stage in this game did I feel we were under any threat, and what a difference Matip and Virgil makes. We were like a different animal compared to most of last season.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Special mention to the traveling supporters. Not going to lie. Got a little emotional during Bobby's song. It had been far too long.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Great result today, solid as fuck.  Salah as great as ever and Joel Matip is fuckin class.  It does my fuckin head in that he doesnt get the recognition he deserves. 
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Get in!
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Amused to see the reporting in some quarters basically being United won comfortably without Varane, Sancho and Cavani on the pitch. What a squad theyve got.  Chelseas squad is unreal. They won comfortably today without Lukaku, Kante and Thiago Silva. 

Whereas us, without Henderson, Thiago, Robertson and with Fabinho on the bench, get welltheyll not get away with playing that midfield against tougher opposition.

 ;D 
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:39:50 pm
Yep, he ran 30 or 40 yards from right behind just to hack him down and with no interest in the ball. You shouldnt get to (potentially) do that twice in one game.

I have argued for 3 cards (yellow 1, orange 2, red 3). 3 points is a sending off.

You see players getting booked for taking their shirt of, or relatively minor fouls with that being the same punishment as that foul today.

A 2 point foul means a relatively minor indiscretion after means you go whilst it would take 3 shirt removals for a sending off. It also adds more to the collective total leading to a suspension.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:17:22 am
Amused to see the reporting in some quarters basically being United won comfortably without Varane, Sancho and Cavani on the pitch. What a squad theyve got.  Chelseas squad is unreal. They won comfortably today without Lukaku, Kante and Thiago Silva. 

Whereas us, without Henderson, Thiago, Robertson and with Fabinho on the bench, get welltheyll not get away with playing that midfield against tougher opposition.

 ;D

And Jones
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:25:59 am
And Jones

And Firmino on the bench.
Re: PL: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool Jota 26 Bobby 65 Mo 74
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
It might be my imagination but it felt like he backed out of one towards the end with Idah near the touchline.  It was a bouncing ball and he could have barged through and cleared the ball at waste height but he dropped and let Idah have the ball.  It was a sensible decision so certainly not calling him out for it - it just felt like the kind of ball he might have taken charge of in the past.

Very early days for him and all things considered he had a quality game.  Those crossfield balls are such a great out ball for us.

Hes always done that if he thinks the player is going nowhere.  He reads the play and makes the most efficient decision. Its why you dont see him sprinting about. He sees the game in slow motion compared to most.
