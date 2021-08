Great start to the season. Nice to have a comfortable win. Tsimikas seemed to be suffering from brain fog 2nd half but hopefully a few mores games will get him up to speed. Anyway brings back the feel good factor so all good in the world.



On another matter I am about to eat some butter Chicken "curry". Now normally I am more of a madras type person. More tomato sauce base than creamy/buttery sauce base. But there is a bit of heat to this butter chicken so it might just hit the spot. Will let you know in the morning what impact the creamy sauce has.