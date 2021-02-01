« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22  (Read 9399 times)

Online duvva

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #160 on: April 3, 2022, 10:59:55 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on April  3, 2022, 08:33:44 am
Unfortunately Ive had a serious family issue come up, and I dont have the capacity to do the man city write up. Is there someone who can step up on short notice?
Sorry to hear that. Dont worry about the write up. All the best
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #161 on: April 3, 2022, 11:01:59 am »
April

2  Watford (H) - Crimson Tank
5 - Benfica (A) - jackh
9  Manchester City (A) - duvva
13 - Benfica (H) - stockdam
16 - Man City FAC (N) - 88_RED
19 - Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion
24  Everton (H) - Sarge
30  Newcastle United (A) - Raid

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Cowboykangaroo
10 - Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
« Last Edit: April 7, 2022, 11:27:56 pm by duvva »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #162 on: April 3, 2022, 12:49:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva on April  3, 2022, 11:01:59 am

The second leg at home to Benfica is still available.



Stick me down for it.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #163 on: April 3, 2022, 01:09:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on April  3, 2022, 12:49:02 pm
Stick me down for it.
Thanks Mate. Much appreciated
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #164 on: April 3, 2022, 03:30:30 pm »
Tuesday's write-up will be up for about 6pm folks...!
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #165 on: April 9, 2022, 09:49:59 pm »
I wont start my write up until tomorrow evening but it should be posted on Monday.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #166 on: April 9, 2022, 09:53:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on April  9, 2022, 09:49:59 pm
I wont start my write up until tomorrow evening but it should be posted on Monday.
:thumbup
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #167 on: April 13, 2022, 11:11:38 pm »
Happy to take another first leg ;D
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #168 on: April 13, 2022, 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 13, 2022, 11:11:38 pm
Happy to take another first leg ;D
All yours mate.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #169 on: April 13, 2022, 11:14:17 pm »
April

16 - Man City FAC (N) - 88_RED
19 - Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion
24  Everton (H) - Zlen
27 - Villarreal (H) - jackh
30  Newcastle United (A) - Raid

May
3 - Villarreal (A) - rushyman
7  Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Cowboykangaroo
10 - Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
14 - FA Cup Final - Chelsea (N)
19  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
« Last Edit: April 17, 2022, 06:36:26 pm by duvva »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #170 on: April 13, 2022, 11:15:31 pm »
Calling 88_RED.

All ok for the FA Cup semi final pre match?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #171 on: April 14, 2022, 11:52:23 am »
Quote from: duvva on April 13, 2022, 11:15:31 pm
Calling 88_RED.

All ok for the FA Cup semi final pre match?

All good mate.. The preview is up..

I really enjoyed putting it together for my first time.. Would love to volunteer for more next season..  :thumbup
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #172 on: April 14, 2022, 12:15:02 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on April 14, 2022, 11:52:23 am
All good mate.. The preview is up..

I really enjoyed putting it together for my first time.. Would love to volunteer for more next season..  :thumbup
Marvellous job mate. Definitely welcome to contribute again
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #173 on: April 14, 2022, 12:51:54 pm »
Happy to be an alternate for Villareal away, don't want to hog it if someone's really up for that one.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #174 on: April 14, 2022, 01:19:02 pm »
Havent been able to do a write up this time round as Ive been busy but just wanted to give a shout out to all those that have given their time up for a preview Massively appreciated by us all, keep up the good work boys and girls.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #175 on: April 14, 2022, 03:08:20 pm »
Id like to try one if ok?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #176 on: April 14, 2022, 03:10:06 pm »
Any open spots?
Can do whichever game is 'unwanted'.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #177 on: April 14, 2022, 04:25:46 pm »
Woah, turn my back for 5 minutes

At the moment the only open game is Villarreal away. Sheer has come forward first so its yours Sheer if you want it?

Really great to see others coming forward who havent had a go before or at least not for some time. Obviously weve run out of games this season now, and Im thinking if we reach either final Id like to do something a bit special possibly involving more than one poster, but lets get there first.

If there arent any more opportunities this season please come back into this thread next season and grab a game or two. Its been really interesting to see the different perspectives and views and styles people use for their previews and will be great to have new people involved in them.

Cheers for coming forward.

And thanks rawcusk8, I agree. All those  whove contributed have really helped drive the discussions around the individual games and help make RAWK the great place it is for us
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #178 on: April 14, 2022, 05:53:04 pm »
Cheers Duvva! I did the League Cup final recently though, so happy to hand it over for someone else who wants to give it a go.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #179 on: April 14, 2022, 06:01:01 pm »
Fair enough Sheer.

rushyman you were next to ask, you able to pick up Villarreal away?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #180 on: April 14, 2022, 11:02:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on April 14, 2022, 06:01:01 pm
Fair enough Sheer.

rushyman you were next to ask, you able to pick up Villarreal away?

Im in !
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #181 on: April 14, 2022, 11:18:15 pm »
Thanks rushyman
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
If there is anyone wanting to try their hand at one, Im away next week - I can still pen a Newcastle preview but it will be difficult for me to post it up when abroad after the CL match, so happy to pass it on if someone would like to have a crack.

Will find a way to get it posted if not!
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:49:19 pm »
Bump

Anyone able to pick up the Newcastle game next Saturday for Raid please? Needs to be ready for Thursday afternoon/evening
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
If there is anyone wanting to try their hand at one, Im away next week - I can still pen a Newcastle preview but it will be difficult for me to post it up when abroad after the CL match, so happy to pass it on if someone would like to have a crack.

Will find a way to get it posted if not!

Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:49:19 pm
Bump

Anyone able to pick up the Newcastle game next Saturday for Raid please? Needs to be ready for Thursday afternoon/evening

:wave
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:51:11 pm
:wave
Is that an offer we cant refuse Hazell? :)
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:53:44 pm
Is that an offer we cant refuse Hazell? :)

Yep, I can pick this up. Raid, let me know if want to do it at any point :)
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #187 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm »
Thanks Hazell, much appreciated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #188 on: Today at 07:59:51 pm »
April
27 - Villarreal (H) - jackh
30  Newcastle United (A) - Hazell

May
3 - Villarreal (A) - rushyman
7  Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Cowboykangaroo
10 - Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
14 - FA Cup Final - Chelsea (N) - Combined RAWK effort
19  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:01:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:57:31 pm
Thanks Hazell, much appreciated

No problem, I did Tottenham away so guaranteed to drop points next weekend too.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #190 on: Today at 08:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:30 pm
No problem, I did Tottenham away so guaranteed to drop points next weekend too.
Youre fired :)
