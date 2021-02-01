Unfortunately Ive had a serious family issue come up, and I dont have the capacity to do the man city write up. Is there someone who can step up on short notice?
The second leg at home to Benfica is still available.
Stick me down for it.
I wont start my write up until tomorrow evening but it should be posted on Monday.
Happy to take another first leg
Calling 88_RED.All ok for the FA Cup semi final pre match?
All good mate.. The preview is up..I really enjoyed putting it together for my first time.. Would love to volunteer for more next season..
